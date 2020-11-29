Henry Describes Meaning Behind New Album “Journey,” His Experience Performing On “Start Once more,” And More

Henry not too long ago sat down for an interview and pictorial with GQ Korea!

The artist graced the journal’s December cowl after being named as certainly one of GQ’s Males of the 12 months for 2020. The lads’s vogue journal selects influential figures who’ve been taking up difficult and inventive ventures.

The interviewer started by praising Henry for his vivid and optimistic character, to which he replied that he receives that power from different individuals as effectively. “Generally once I’m feeling drained or down, I’ll deliberately go to a spot with lots of people,” he defined. “After I take photos or converse with others it boosts my temper and I regain my power.”

Henry spoke about his expertise showing on the JTBC present “Start Once more,” the place he mentioned he carried out with many musicians that he had at all times wished to satisfy. He particularly talked about his duet with Lee So Ra, saying, “It was a chance for me to be taught extra about myself as an artist. I discovered quite a bit by being subsequent to her. I additionally got here up with some new concepts that I included in my new album.”

The dialog then turned to his YouTube collection “Henry Collectively,” wherein he meets numerous musical prodigies and performs along with them. Henry mentioned with disbelief that he has heard tales of individuals beginning to learn to play musical devices due to him and that his movies are performed at colleges.

He additionally talked about that he discovered from his friends, saying, “I change into extra modest and suppose that I have to do higher. I additionally get pleasure from being round kids since they make me really feel youthful.” He continued, “Making the kids really feel snug is crucial factor. I would like them to see me as a good friend, so I joke round and exaggerate quite a bit. I believe we get alongside effectively since I even have a infantile aspect. Possibly it’s due to my look, however kids don’t actually get petrified of me.”

Henry additionally introduced up his personal expertise studying the violin on the younger age of six. “I didn’t prefer it at first. I pressured myself to play as a result of my mom wished me to,” he revealed. “Nonetheless, once I was 11 years outdated, I modified my thoughts after I did effectively at a contest. I felt pleased with myself and I began to get pleasure from being onstage. Since then, I began to work laborious and revel in music.”

When requested what sort of enjoyment he receives from music now, he replied, “I get pleasure from with the ability to categorical my very own tales in a good looking and inventive approach. I additionally prefer it when individuals relate to my music. Whereas showing on ‘Start Once more,’ I used to be actually blissful to listen to that nothing is as comforting as music.”

The interviewer then complimented Henry on his affect as a musician, noting that it was the explanation why he was chosen as certainly one of GQ’s Males of the 12 months. Henry humbly responded, “I believe that since I’m in a position to do it, I ought to do it. I’ve obtained a lot love from everybody, however the one approach I can repay them is thru music. That’s why I’m doing my finest, and I’m relieved to listen to such good suggestions.”

Henry additionally revealed that he used to wrestle with a scarcity of self-confidence, to the purpose that he wasn’t in a position to make even a single sound on stage. “I’m nice now,” he reassured. “By way of ‘Start Once more,’ I noticed that I simply need to do what I need to do and benefit from the music and that it’s okay to make errors. I had forgotten that for some time.”

After being requested what sort of efficiency he wished to create, Henry expressed his want to carry out after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. He mentioned, “I miss the followers, and I treasure the power given to me by my viewers. I need to placed on a flashy, large-scale efficiency full with an orchestra. One thing the place I can present everybody precisely what I’m able to.”

Henry’s new mini album “Journey” that includes the title observe “RADIO” marks his first album in over six years. He described the album as one which truthfully expresses his identification and his ideas, saying, “Beforehand, I made an album whereas worrying about what others would consider me. It wasn’t an excellent methodology. Whereas getting ready for this album, I assumed quite a bit about myself as an alternative of different individuals.”

Commenting on the title of the album, Henry mentioned that he selected the title “Journey” as a result of it suited his private story. Going into extra element, he shared, “After rising up in Canada, I used to be chosen in an idol audition once I was 18 and got here to Korea. After my debut, I went to varied totally different international locations, and many individuals got here to know me by my appearances in selection exhibits. I additionally filmed motion pictures in the US and China. Eager about it now, it was an extended journey. By way of my music, I wished to indicate everybody the place I’m at now.”

Henry defined that whereas he used to seek for the explanation behind his journey, he now strives more durable to maintain bettering. “I’m not doing it as a result of somebody made me. It’s my very own free will,” he mentioned. “On the opposite hand, I can’t journey this path alone. I’ve to associate with these round me.”

In response to the ultimate query, “Have you ever ever considered what’s on the finish of your journey?” Henry mentioned, “I hope there’s no such factor as the tip. I need to hold taking place this path.”

