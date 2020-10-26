Henry Launches Official Weverse Fan Community

Henry is the most recent artist to affix Weverse!

Weverse is a world fan group platform launched by beNX, a subsidiary of Large Hit Leisure. The platform presently options artists BTS, TXT, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, ENHYPEN, CL1, P1Harmony, Weeekly, and Sunmi.

On October 26 at 2 p.m. KST, Henry can be launching his personal official fan group on Weverse with a view to higher talk along with his many followers all around the world.

Expressing his pleasure, Henry remarked, “I’ll lastly have an area wherein I can converse with my treasured and beloved followers, along with sharing my on a regular basis life. I’m wanting ahead to having the ability to talk extra carefully with my followers and share all kinds of tales and content material.”

FINALLY HERE!! my Weverse is opening tomorrow Oct twenty sixth (Mon) at 2pm (KST) thanks for ready so lengthy ??? pic.twitter.com/dFaD3L6r9R — Henry Lau (@henrylau89) October 25, 2020

