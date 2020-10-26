General News

Henry Launches Official Weverse Fan Community

October 26, 2020
1 Min Read

Henry is the most recent artist to affix Weverse!

Weverse is a world fan group platform launched by beNX, a subsidiary of Large Hit Leisure. The platform presently options artists BTS, TXT, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, ENHYPEN, CL1, P1Harmony, Weeekly, and Sunmi.

On October 26 at 2 p.m. KST, Henry can be launching his personal official fan group on Weverse with a view to higher talk along with his many followers all around the world.

Expressing his pleasure, Henry remarked, “I’ll lastly have an area wherein I can converse with my treasured and beloved followers, along with sharing my on a regular basis life. I’m wanting ahead to having the ability to talk extra carefully with my followers and share all kinds of tales and content material.”

Are you excited for Henry to open his personal Weverse fan group?

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.