Henry Teases Son Dam Bi About Her Romantic Chemistry With Sung Hoon On “House Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

Henry wouldn’t let Son Dam Bi reside on the most recent episode of MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

To the delight of the “House Alone” forged, Henry returned to the truth present for its August 22 broadcast, and the members gave him a heat welcome within the studio. Park Na Rae mentioned fortunately, “It’s so nice seeing Henry after such a very long time,” and mannequin Han Hye Jin agreed.

Park Na Rae then identified that it was Son Dam Bi and Henry’s first time assembly one another in individual, and Son Dam Bi remarked, “I promoted as a singer for a very long time, however I in some way by no means bumped into Henry throughout my actions.”

Although they’d solely simply met, nevertheless, Henry didn’t hesitate to right away bounce into playfully teasing Son Dam Bi about her chemistry with Sung Hoon. Turning to the singer and actress, he deadpanned, “So ought to I name you hyung-soo [a term Koreans use for the wife of an older brother or friend]?”

After a break up second of confusion, Son Dam Bi and the others cracked up as Henry mischievously continued, “I noticed one thing [on TV]. It’s been some time since I got here on the present, and I used to be actually curious [about how everyone was doing]. So I placed on the present, however [because of all the flirting,] I mistakenly thought that I used to be watching a unique program.”

Enjoying alongside, Park Na Rae jokingly replied, “This isn’t ‘Coronary heart Sign.’”

Henry went on to teasingly act out a few “romantic” moments between Son Dam Bi and Sung Hoon from earlier episodes of the present, like Sung Hoon affectionately patting Son Dam Bi on the top throughout a automotive experience. He additionally reenacted a second by which the opposite forged members had accused the pair of enjoying footsie within the studio.

Son Dam Bi responded with an embarrassed chortle, “He’s actually seen all the pieces. He’s seen all of it.” She then turned to Henry and clarified, “[Sung Hoon and I] are simply pals.”

Undeterred, Henry continued, “So issues are good?” When Son Dam Bi replied sure, he playfully pushed on, “And he’s good to you?” Giving up on protesting, a visibly flustered Son Dam Bi replied with a clumsy chortle, “Sure.”

Do you suppose Sung Hoon and Son Dam Bi would make a cute couple?

Watch the total episode of “House Alone” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now