Henry Zebrowski Buys L.A. Home – Variety

A gated property alongside an unassuming road on the fascinating border between the stylish San Fernando Valley communities of Studio Metropolis and Valley Village, Calif., was quietly bought earlier this yr for almost $1.2 million to an inscrutable belief that an all the time impeccably knowledgeable informant swears (and now we have individually confirmed) is managed by ginger-haired actor/comic Henry Zebrowski and his spouse Natalie Jean, a self-described “moviemaker, stuntdoer and groundpoundin’ iconoclastin’ ballerina.” Along with his starring position on Grownup Swim’s “Your Fairly Face Is Going to Hell” sequence, he’s appeared in quite a few movies, “Soiled Grandpa” and “The Wolf of Wall Road” amongst them, and co-hosts the weekly horror/comedy podcast “The Final Podcast on the Left” on which he explores conspiracy theories, UFO sightings and ghosts.

The sale value for the unconventional and slightly funky residence is effectively beneath the not fairly $1.four million asking value the property was saddled with when it first got here to market in early 2019, and advertising and marketing supplies point out there are three bedrooms and three loos within the roughly 2,500-square-foot predominant home, plus two separate visitor models, every with an en suite tub.

Formal dwelling and eating rooms, the previous with an elaborately carved conventional wooden fire, the latter dominated by a large built-in oak buffet and each with lustrously polished oak floorboards, are complimented by an extended, slender and unexpectedly voluminous household room with a nook fire at one finish and an asymmetrical double-height wall of home windows accented with carved wooden paneling on the different. A big brick terrace simply exterior the household room seems out over a flat, grassy and privately hedged if in any other case featureless yard, whereas the kitchen options acres of shiny oak cupboards, chocolate brown granite counter tops and up-to-date chrome steel home equipment. There are two potential grasp suites, in accordance with itemizing descriptions, one downstairs with a walk-in closet and travertine-tiled lavatory, and one other nipped away on the second flooring with a walk-in closet and a rest room with a glitzy mixture of silver- and gold-toned fixtures.

The property was represented by Scott and Lisa Sorrentino at Rodeo Realty. Zebrowski and Jean have been repped by Samantha Gallner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.