Her father made serious allegations against former JNU student Shehla Rashid, saying- My daughter is involved in seditious activities

new Delhi: Former JNU student and student leader Shehla Rashit's father Abdul Rashid has made a big disclosure about Shehla. He has made serious allegations against his daughter by writing a letter to the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed in the letter that his daughter is in danger of life.

In a letter to the DGP, he accused his daughter that Shehla is involved in anti-national activities. Abdul has written a 3-page letter to the DGP telling his daughter to go to the Anti National. He has said that the way his daughter is spending money and running an NGO. It is clear from him that somewhere he can have relations with terrorists as well.

1) Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, presuming a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/SuIn450mo2 – Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

Shehla’s father has demanded a probe into the matter from the central investigative agencies. He has told in the letter that people who are caught in the case of terrorist financing today, whether it is a politician or a businessman, is definitely seen with it in terrorist activities. Why it did this is inconceivable.

Here, Shehla Rashid has clarified the matter saying that the allegations made by the father in the video is an old case. He tweeted and wrote that my biological father has made serious allegations against my mother, sister and me. So let me tell you that he is a man who beat his wife, abuses others. He even called his father further corrupt.