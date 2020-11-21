Her husband Harsh Limbachia also arrested after comedian Bharti Singh, 86 grams of ganja was found from home

Bharti Singh arrested by NCB after questioning: After comedian Bharti Singh, her husband was also arrested by the Anti Drug Bureau on Saturday (Bharti Singh). Earlier in the day, NCB had raided the house of well-known comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. After the raid, the NCB detained both for questioning. Also Read – Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh detained by NCB after raids

The NCB said in its statement that the production office and home of comedian Bharti Singh raided and 86.5 grams of hemp was recovered from both the places. The anti-drug agency said that both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachia have accepted the use of cannabis. After which Bharti Singh was arrested and Harsh Limbachiya was under investigation.

After several hours of questioning, the NCB also arrested comedian Harsh Limbachia, husband of Bharti Singh.

According to information received from the sources, during the search of NCB, some drugs including cannabis were also recovered from Bharti Singh’s house. The NCB has reported that the agency is conducting raids at three different places including Andheri, Lokhandwala and Versova areas.

Let us know that NCB has been trying to uncover the nexus between Bollywood-drugs mafia for the last few months. NCB has been trying for the last three months to bring this to the fore. The case started after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput when he was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on 14 June.

Since September, the NCB has arrested over 20 people, including Bollywood actress and Sushant’s live-in partner Riya Chakraborty, who is now out on bail. Apart from this, his brother Shovik, many people related to the film industry, drug financiers, suppliers etc. are included.