‘Her Lullaby’ and ‘The Catch’ Head HAF Project Market Winners List

“Her Lullaby” from Hong Kong and “The Catch” from India have been the winners of the highest fiction prizes on the 2021 version of the Hong Kong-Asia Movie Financing Discussion board.

A complete of 17 money and in-kind prizes value a mixed HK$1,200,000 ($157,000) have been awarded on the conclusion of the three day (March 15-17, 2021) undertaking market, which was operated in parallel with the FilMart rights market.

HAF returned to its common March slot after the 2020 version was first delayed till August, and then went wholly on-line. The 2021 spherical showcased a complete of 48 tasks, together with 20 works-in-progress.

Organizers report that 2021 version attracted 7% extra registered individuals than the primary digital version final 12 months, and an substantial 80% improve within the variety of on-line conferences organized between producers and trade professionals.

“Studying from final 12 months’s expertise, our staff has labored exhausting to give you a extra environment friendly and user-friendly on-line platform, and I’m inspired to see the market’s enthusiastic response,” HAF director Jacob Wong mentioned. “Though it stays one other difficult 12 months, it doesn’t cease the creativity of our filmmakers and the market’s demand for high quality tasks.

Hong Kong-Asia Movie Financing Discussion board 2021 Prize Winners

HAF Fiction Award (Hong Kong Project)

“Her Lullaby” (Hong Kong)

Dir., prod.: Oliver Chan Siu-kuen. Prod. co: No Ceiling Movie Manufacturing

HAF Fiction Award (Non-Hong Kong Project)

“The Catch” (India)

Dir.: Rishi Chandna. Prod.: Dina Dattani. Prod. co: Furaha Footage.

HAF Documentary Award (Hong Kong Project)

“The Method We AD” (Hong Kong)

Dir.: Bud-ming. Prod.: Teresa Kwong. Prod. co: Concepts Un Restricted.

HAF Documentary Award (Non-Hong Kong Project)

“I Come From Ikotun” (France, Hong Kong)

Dir.: Wang Bing. Prod.: Isabelle Glachant. Prod. co: Chinese language Shadows, Wil Productions.

WIP Fiction Award

“Stonewalling” (China)

Dirs.: Huang Ji, Otsuka Ryuji. Prod.: Otsuka Ryuji. Prod. co: Yellow-Inexperienced Pi Co.

WIP Documentary Award

“No Winter Holidays” (Nepal, South Korea)

Dirs.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey.

Prods.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey, Gary Kam Byung-seok. Prod. co: Salpa Movies, Mirror & Story.

Heaven Footage Younger Director Award

“Winter Chants” (Hong Kong)

Dir.: Tsang Tsui-shan. Prod.: Teresa Kwong, Ken Hui. Prod. co: River Imaginative and prescient.

Cinerent Award

“Donna, Donna” (China)

Dir.: Qi Rui. Prod.: Zhu Dan. Prod. co: Beijing Massive Fish Cine.

Community of Asian Implausible Movies (NAFF) Award

“108 Days” (Indonesia)

Dir.: Fortunate Kuswandi. Prods.: Muhammad Zaidy, Meiske Taurisia. Prod. co: Palari Movies.

Udine Focus Asia Award

“Getting Nowhere” (China)

Dir.: Yang Mingming. Prod.: Yang Jing. Prod. co: Beijing Development Cultural Funding.

White Mild Put up-Manufacturing Award (HAF Project)

“Splash” (China)

Dir., prod.: Cai Chengjie. Prod. co: Seshizi (Beijing) Movement Footage.

White Mild Put up-Manufacturing Award (WIP Project)

“The Return of Agaar” (China)

Dir.: Yang Bo. Prod.: Xu Xiaofei. Prod. co: Hainan Thoughts Picture Movie Productions.

“HAF Goes to Cannes” shortlisted tasks

(i) “A Mild By no means Goes Out” (Hong Kong)

Dir.: Anastasia Tsang. Prod.: Saville Chan. Prod. co: A Mild By no means Goes Out.

(ii) “Crimson Horse within the Summer season Sky” (Taiwan)

Dir.: Chang Tso-Chi. Prod.: Kao Wen-Hung. Prod. co: SimpleView Manufacturing.

(iii) “Stonewalling” (China)

Dirs: Huang Ji, Otsuka Ryuji. Prod.: Otsuka Ryuji. Prod. co: Yellow-Inexperienced Pi.

(iv) “No Winter Holidays” (Nepal, South Korea)

Dirs.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey. Prods.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey, Gary Kam Byung-seok. Prod. co: Salpa Movies, Mirror & Story.

(v) “Saving One Who Was Lifeless” (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Dir., prod.: Vaclav Kadrnka. Prod. co: Sirius Movies.