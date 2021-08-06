Herbert Schlosser, Longtime NBC Exec At the back of ‘Saturday Night time Are living,’ Dies At 95

Herbert Schlosser, an established NBC government who oversaw the improvement of Saturday Night time Are living, has died at his house in New york. He was once 95.

Schlosser’s spouse Judith showed his demise to The New York Occasions on Friday.

Born in New Jersey in 1926 and trained at Princeton College and Yale Legislation Faculty, Schlosser started his profession running on tv initiatives within the box of company legislation in New York.

He joined the industry affairs division of NBC Tv Community in 1960, the place he negotiated a lot of programming contracts together with an settlement for Johnny Carson to host The This night Display. Schlosser climbed the manager ranks to turn out to be president of the tv community, adopted by way of the president of the corporate in 1974.

The next yr, he wrote a memo proposing a brand new selection display to be televised are living from NBC’s Rockefeller Middle with a distinct host every week. In step with the Occasions, Schlosser defined within the memo: “Saturday night time is a perfect time to release a display like this.”

The display was once introduced in October of 1975, to begin with with the title Saturday Night time, and adopted a weekly components. Chevy Chase and John Belushi starred within the first episode.

A couple of years later in 1978, Schlosser was government vice chairman of NBC’s mum or dad corporate, RCA and co-founded the A&E tv community.

Schlosser’s different positions incorporated serving as chairman of the Museum of the Transferring Symbol, which was once established in 1988 in Queens.

Along Judith, Schlosser is survived by way of their two youngsters, Rapid Meals Country writer Eric Schlosser, and previous movie and tv exec Lynn Jacobson.