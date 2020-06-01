Herbert Stempel, Whistleblower in Quiz Show Scandals, Dies at 93 – Variety

Stempel was born in the Bronx on Dec. 19, 1926, the son of Solomon and Mary Stempel. He was a gifted pupil with a prodigious reminiscence. As a baby, he represented P.S. 6 on the radio present “Americana Quiz,” and remained undefeated for weeks. He attended Bronx Excessive College of Science and scored at genius degree on an I.Q. take a look at. Stempel labored for the put up workplace, served in the U.S. Military from 1946 to 1952 and enrolled at Metropolis Faculty below the G.I. Invoice.

Stempel was additionally a fan of quiz exhibits like “The $64,000 Query,” “Tic Tac Dough” and “Twenty-One.” He wrote to “Twenty-One,” took a take a look at and was invited on the present in 1956.

Stempel was supplied with teaching on the solutions and instructions on methods to ship them and gained about $50,000 in 5 weekly appearances on “Twenty-One.” Producer Dan Enright then chosen Charles Van Doren, a dapper English teacher at Columbia College, to exchange Stempel on the present. Stempel misplaced by intentionally giving the flawed reply to the query of which film had gained the Academy Award in 1955, saying it was “On the Waterfront” as a substitute of “Marty.”

A promise by Enright to discover Stempel one other panel present slot went unfulfilled. Stempel then known as a number of journalists to claim that “Twenty-One” was rigged whereas Enright insisted that Stempel was bitter about shedding. The scandal broke open in 1958 when Albert Freedman, a “Twenty-One” producer who had coached Van Doren, was indicted for perjury. Van Doren subsequently pleaded responsible to second-degree perjury.