Hercules Live-Action Remake in the Works With Russo Brothers Producing – Variety

Disney is in early growth of a live-action remake of its 1997 animated film “Hercules,” with “Avengers” filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo producing by means of their AGBO manufacturing firm.

Disney has employed motion specialist Dave Callaham to jot down the “Hercules” script. Callaham teamed with Sylvester Stallone for the authentic screenplay for “The Expendables,” creating his character for the franchise. He has credit on “Godzilla” and “Zombieland: Double Faucet,” in addition to the upcoming “Surprise Lady 1984” and Disney-Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The 1997 film was a musical-fantasy retelling of the Hercules legend directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. Hercules was voiced by Tate Donovan, snatched as a child by Hades and compelled to dwell amongst mortals as a half-man, half-god. Hercules wanted to carry out a ceremony of passage on Earth to show himself worthy of dwelling with the gods on Mount Olympus, so with the assist of his satyr mentor, voiced by Danny DeVito, he learns how one can use his power to defeat a collection of evil creatures.

“Hercules” carried an $85 million funds and generated $252 million at the worldwide field workplace. That efficiency lagged behind predecessors equivalent to 1991’s “Magnificence and the Beast,” 1992’s “Aladdin” and 1994’s “The Lion King” — all of which might change into profitable live-action remakes for Disney.

The Russo brothers directed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil Battle,” “Avengers: Infinity Battle” and “Avengers: Endgame.” “Endgame” is the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.79 billion in international ticket gross sales. In addition they gained an Emmy Award for “Arrested Growth” and labored on “Group,” “Blissful Endings” and “Lethal Class.”

The Russos opened the AGBO services in Los Angeles final yr and produced the Chris Hemsworth motion movie “Extraction,” which debuted on Netflix final week. Information about the “Hercules” remake was first reported by the Disinsider.