Here Are 20 Movies About Friendship That You Can Watch Right Now:

Movies are more than just a way to relax and have fun. Yes, many theater events take us away from truth and into another world, but sometimes they can also show us our own lives. No matter where the movie takes place in space or in your own backyard it can teach us a lot about everyday things like friendship.

In many different types of movies, friendship is a theme that is often addressed. In these stories, friends fall apart, friends fall in love, friends betray each other, and friends find each other in the strangest places.

The stories in movies are always based on real people, even if the actors aren’t real people. This means that movies can almost always make you think deeply about life. Here are twenty movies that can teach us a lot about friendship. They range from moving independent films to high-stakes dramas to hit comedies.

Joy Ride:

Joy Ride, the newest movie on this list, is a lot like The Hangover. It’s a crazy, raunchy comedy about friends who go to a new place and get into trouble. But what really makes Joy Ride so enjoyable is the genuine heart behind it, especially when it comes to friendship.

What the main character Audrey has two distinct friends: Kat, a famous actor, and Lolo, her best friend since childhood. Lolo’s cousin Deadeye joins them on a trip to China.

There are different levels of how well these four characters know each other at the beginning of the movie, but as it goes on, they become close and form strong ties. At the end of the movie, these characters say they will always be friends.

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion:

It may look like this comedy is all over the place, but Romy and Michele’s friendship is the best thing ever. In short, they’ve known one another since school and come up with a crazy plan to act rich at their class reunion.

Waiting To Exhale:

In this great movie from the 1990s, Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Loretta Devine, as well as Lela Rochon all play best friends who help each other through their love problems.

Based on Terry McMillan’s best-selling book, the movie had the best music and famous scenes like Bassett setting her husband’s car on fire. Put on Houston’s “Exhale.”

Dead Poets Society:

With Peter Weir’s careful direction, this heartbreakingly beautiful story comes to life and leaves a permanent mark on our hearts, just like friends do for life. In 1959, Dead Poets Society takes place at the strict and formal Welton Academy boarding school.

The story starts when John Keating, who is free-spirited, very smart, and not like everyone else, gets hired to teach an English class to boys who want to run away from their boring lives and strict parents.

Keating motivates the boys to break the rules and take the day through smart poem lessons, daring ways of teaching, and vivid gestures. They find the hidden club and start calling themselves the Dead Poets Society.

The movie shows how important specific individuals can be within our lives through the stories of Neil, who broke away from his parents’ standards, and Todd, who finally found the strength to blend in.

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl:

Me and Earl as well as the Dying Girl is an American comedy-drama movie released in 2015 that was based upon Jesse Andrews’ self-titled debut book from 2012. It was directed and written by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. Thomas Mann, RJ Cyler, as well as Olivia Cooke play lead roles in the movie.

It’s about a shy teen boy who makes friends with a student who has cancer and that classmate’s friend. The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015. Critics gave it good reviews, praising the script and the actors who played the parts.

Bridesmaids:

The fact that Annie’s life is a mess doesn’t stop her from being her best friend’s maid of honor. Another successful companion tries to steal the show from her, even though she wants to enjoy her best friend’s big event. This starts a messy competition and a crazy adventure that the bride-to-be didn’t sign up for.

Stand By Me:

Stand By Me was a funny story about growing up and the wonder that comes with it. In the summer of 1959, it’s about four boys who don’t fit in who go on an epic trip.

When a kid in the neighborhood says he noticed the body of a lost boy, these kids are quickly interested. They decide to go on a dangerous 48-hour quest through the woods in rural Oregon to see the body for themselves.

Simply because, let’s face it, young hearts are open to and interested in everything. The boys learn greater lessons about themselves through their mishaps, and this is what they finally realize:

You don’t have to leave your childhood behind when you grow up. We can all learn this lesson, but Rob Reiner’s coming-of-age story does it through a friendship that never fails.

The Intouchables:

The Intouchables is based on a true story and is an original and excellent study of friendship as well as the healing power of being with another person. It’s about two people whose lives could not be more different.

Philippe is a smart but cocky Parisian gentleman who is paralyzed. He hires Driss, a street-smart, unemployed strangers, to take care of him. A great bond forms between the two guys, helping them both grow better people.

The two people find out they have more within common than they thought. Driss doesn’t seem to enjoy life as much as Philippe does, and Driss helps fix a life that has been broken by being alone.

They start laughing so hard that they can’t breathe, and they go upon strange road trips. Two people who are split through race, wealth, culture, as well as age start to understand one another within this movie that makes you feel good.

The Breakfast Club:

What may occur when you hang out with people who aren’t in your social circle? This 1980s favorite shows it. Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, as well as Ally Sheedy all play different high school kids who have to spend the weekend in jail together. At first, they stay away from each other, but soon, they become friends even though it doesn’t seem likely.

The Banshees Of Inisherin:

One of the most amazing things about The Banshees of Inisherin is just how real the story feels. Even though the movie takes place on the made-up Irish island of Inisherin, the story feels sadly true at its core.

People in the audience are aware that the self-destructive fight between Colm and Pádraic, two longtime friends, takes place after the Irish Civil War. Both of the friends fight, but they are honest with each other, just like their country.

It’s possible that the men’s crazy behavior is a mirror of the damage that war does to people’s minds. But even without the war metaphors, the movie is about how feelings and relationships can be crazy and intense.

Out of the blue, Colm grows weary of his friend Pádraic, and both men dig in their feet to either dissolve the friendship or try to make it better. The characters in the movie do some crazy things that most people would never do, but they can make us think about how pride and stubbornness may cause us to fight useless battles.

The Help:

It’s the 1960s, as well as a maid and a wannabe author decide to work together on a book. In the process, they challenge the racism in their society. With her part as the friend, Octavia Spencer got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her friends should be proud of her.

Dumb And Dumber:

Lloyd and Harry, two stupid friends, find a suitcase full of money and decide to take a road trip to return it to its original owner. What they don’t know is that the police and killers are after them and want to get their hands upon that suitcase. Is it almost too silly? Yep. What about showing how friendships can get through even the hardest times? Of course.

Girls Trip:

A funny and at times raunchy comedy may teach ourselves a lot regarding friendship. Girls Trip takes its major actresses to New Orleans because one of them has a speech at the Essence Music Festival. As friends who have known each other since college, the women all have very different daily lives.

As people grow and their lives change greatly, long-distance bonds often skip over the growing pains that relationships go through. The meeting brings these problems to the surface.

The women may choose to let these problems split up their group, or they can use this time jointly to get to know one another better as people, not as they were, and to get in touch with parts of themselves they haven’t seen in a long time.

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants:

Many teenage girls are going their different ways, yet they all love that particular pair of jeans that suits everyone just right.

As a sign of how close they are, the girls plan to trade pants with each other all summer so that everyone can use them. Follow the girls and their jeans around the world in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Along the way, they learn important lessons about life.

Big Hero 6:

The cartoon superhero movie is about a smart boy named Hiro who lives in a made-up city called San Francisco in the future. He goes with his brother into the world of science as well as robots, but things quickly get dark when a bad scientist comes to power and Hiro’s brother Tadashi dies.

The story is about the main character’s trip through sadness as he first ignores his friends in his blind desire for revenge. Through his friendship and ties with the kind Baymax, he learns how to heal everyone. The big cartoon scenes in Big Hero 6 teach important lessons and have strong plots, even though the movie is aimed at kids.