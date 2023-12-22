Here Are The 12 Best Action Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

One of the most famous and well-liked movie series of all time is Indiana Jones. However, not a lot of other films can match its magic. When Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny come out in 2023, it will be the last movie in the Indiana Jones series.

The first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, came out in 1981. All five films have been action-packed and exciting. There will always be no one like Indiana Jones in action movies, but the series made it possible for other movies in the same field to do well.

With five movies and a spinoff TV series, Indiana Jones is about an archeology professor who gets involved with the search for stolen historical items that another person always wants for bad reasons.

For fans of Indiana Jones, there are a lot of other action movies to choose from, whether they are also about history, take place all over the world, or merely star Harrison Ford. Tomb Raider and Uncharted are two new ones that come to mind.

Jungle Cruise:

At first glance, Jungle Cruise and the Indiana Jones films might not seem to have much in common since the ride is based on the same name. But it does. The funny parts are like the Harrison Ford movies, and the stars, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehall, have the same charm.

In Jungle Cruise, as in many Indiana Jones movies, there is a real search for wealth as well as a magical object. There are also soldiers in it, but these are zombie troops looking for identical things. Jungle Cruise has a lot of the things that Indiana Jones fans look for in a movie, even though most of it takes place on a river instead of within temples.

Tomb Raider:

The Tomb Raider series has a dedicated fan base, but the movies based on it have never quite captured the essence. The movies about Lara Croft, played by Angelina Jolie and now Alicia Vikander, have never received many positive reviews, despite the abundance of great Tomb Raider games.

The best way to see this action series in all its glory, though, was in the 2018 movie Tomb Raider. Vikander plays Lara Croft, who goes on a dangerous quest to find out the truth regarding the island where she thinks her father went missing in Tomb Raider.

Tomb Raider is a pure action adventure game with fast-paced chases, great fight scenes, and the kind of tricky puzzles that the genre loves. In the end, this will be fun for people who like Indiana Jones.

Uncharted:

The TV show Uncharted is based on the hugely popular video game series of the same name. The games follow the adventures of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the world and tells jokes.

Tom Holland played the explorer in a fun and true-to-life way that won over fans of the game as well as introduced the character to a whole new audience.

The supporting cast, which included Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, was also great. For Indiana Jones fans, Nathan Drake is a lot like Indiana Jones, and the movie has a lot of big action scenes and beautiful settings.

National Treasure:

It didn’t seem like a big deal when Nicolas Cage starred in a big adventure movie in 2004. On the other hand, many people now see National Treasure as a symbolic follow-up to older action movies like Indiana Jones.

In the National Prize, which takes place in the present day, Ben Gates is looking for an old Templar prize that has a secret code written on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

Even though it had unlikely hints and wonderful, magical parts, this movie and its follow-up felt more like real action movies, and it may be one of the greatest treasure-hunting movies ever.

The Adventures Of Tintin:

Although not directed by Steven Spielberg, The Adventures of Tintin is still a thrilling action/adventure movie that is perfect for kids as well. A lot of the movie feels like it has a lot of the older, classic elements that made the Indiana Jones movies so great.

This is because the famous director had an impact on it. With the addition of historical and fantasy elements, the movie now feels even more like Indiana Jones.

Because of Peter Jackson’s impact, too, The Adventures of Tintin was a beautiful work of art. Even though it’s not at all like Indiana Jones, The Adventures of Tintin was great for anyone who liked the standard adventure feel.

The Lost City:

The Lost City, which came out in 2022, brought back the action-adventure romance comedy and made people think of Romancing the Stone, which came out in 1984.

In “The Lost City,” Sandra as well as Channing Tatum put a great comedy spin on adventure movies like “Indiana Jones.” Bullock’s character, Author Loretta Sage, gets taken hostage and forced to assist someone in their search for the Lost City and its riches.

In many adventure stories, people look for lost wealth. Yet The Lost City has its own silly charm that makes it stand out. Anyone who likes action movies should watch this one. Just make sure they are expecting a movie with a serious tone all the time, without any funny lines or accidents.

Jumanji:

Jumanji is on the list. It’s based on the same-named picture book and has all the action and excitement that Indiana Jones fans love, but it’s more family-friendly.

A pair of kids find an old board game in the attic of their freshly built home. This sets off an exciting adventure. When the kids free Alan Parrish from his jungle jail, they realize that the stakes are greater than in every other board game.

To get Alan out of Jumanji for good, they’ll have to beat the game together and battle off hunters, monkeys, and additional enemies along the way. This is a happy movie with an early performance by Kirsten Dunst. Robin Williams was his usual charming as well as unpredictable self.

The Road To El Dorado:

It seems odd to think of a cartoon version of an Indiana Jones movie, though The Road to El Dorado isn’t exactly like the Jones movies. The main character in this movie, like Indiana Jones, pursues a secret prize with deep historical connections to an ancient culture, all while being pursued by ruthless invaders seeking world domination.

The Road to El Dorado is about two con artists who go on a journey to find El Dorado, the lost city of gold.

Once they do this, they have to act like gods to the people who live there and protect them when conquistadors come to find the city. The Road to El Dorado ranks as one of the greatest cartoon tales ever made. It has great music, beautiful animation, and a great voice cast.

Onward:

Pixar’s “Onward” is another great cartoon movie that will satisfy your need for excitement. This movie lives up to the high standards that Pixar has set, with all the expected feelings, from joy and laughter to deep sadness and heartbreak.

Along the way, though, it’s just an amazing story about two boys who want to see their dad one last time.

There are some really great magical moments as well as an authentic feeling of adventure in this story, which takes place in a fantasy world full of unicorns and pixies. The magical parts make it unique, but the sense of adventure is what makes it a movie like Indiana Jones.

The Mummy:

One more great action-adventure movie that goes well with Indiana Jones is The Mummy. Both movies deal with magical themes at different points in time. The 2017 remake starring Tom Cruise failed to bring back the adventure spirit of the 1999 original, which was an exciting and enduring classic.

The Mummy, which came out in 1999, had all the elements of a great adventure movie: beautiful settings, amazing finds, just the right amount of humor, and lots of shenanigans. The Mummy was the next best movie for people who liked Indiana Jones as well as its awkward but likeable lead.

Secret Of The Incas:

Even a quick look at the 1954 action movie Secret of the Incas shows some similarities to Indiana Jones. For example, Charlton Heston’s character, the lead, looks a lot like Dr. Jones. He goes all over Peru looking for old Incan wealth.

He wears a brown leather jacket, a hat, tan pants, and an over-the-shoulder bag. It was reported that the Raiders of the Lost Ark cast and crew watched The Secret of the Incas together. It’s clear that the movie had a big impact on the series.

Romancing The Stone:

When Joan Wilder’s late brother-in-law gave her a treasure map, she decided to go on a journey with Jack T. Colton, a bold explorer, to try to find the wealth and protect her sister from Colonel Zolo as well as his Colombian secret police.

Like Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone was a jungle action movie that took ideas from Indiana Jones and made them their own. Making love The Stone was an adventure movie with a more funny and romantic twist.

It had a great cast, especially Kathleen Turner as well as Michael Douglas, who played the stars. The movie even had a follow-up called The Jewel of the Nile, which utilized the Egyptian setting and other Indiana Jones tropes.