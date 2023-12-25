Here Are The 12 Best Animated Shows You Can Watch On Disney+:

Not just because there are so many of them, but also because it’s hard to rank them. These movies have a lot of meaning for a lot of people. They bring back strong memories of youth and have shaped what many of us adults think of as magical.

Many people think that Disney Animation Studios is the best cartoon studio out there. The top animated Disney movies show why and how the studio is the best in the business. Ranking their strengths and flaws is as much a study into why you liked something as it is into how good it was as an artistic project.

Disney has had a few not-so-great movies and some total bombs at the box office, but lately, especially, the House of Mouse has really nailed the art of making hits at the box office. Disney has a strong company brand and has been a big part of kids’ lives for generations.

Movies like “Snow White” were some of the first color movies made. Since Snow White, the studio’s first full animated film, came out in 1937, Disney has been the leader in the business. Non-Disney controlled companies have also achieved success.

Home On The Range:

When Disney was at its worst, DreamWorks and Pixar were on the rise, ending Disney’s long rule over animation. A group of dairy cows in Home on the Range attempt to safeguard their farm but become lost within this incredibly dull movie, which also features Disney’s most formidable adversary. This is such a mess that not even a cute K.D. Lang song can fix it. If I made a movie this bad, I’d get my competitors as well.

Chicken Little:

Around the middle of the 2000s, things were interesting at Walt Disney Animation offices. They had pretty much given up on traditional hand-drawn animation, and their satellite offices in Paris and Orlando were also slowly closing.

Due to a flaw in their original agreement that Michael Eisner wished to take advantage of, there was even an effort to make sequels to Pixar movies without them being involved.

And while things were going crazy, WDAS attempted to change itself into the new, cool, computer-generated company of the future. Like the cartoon studio it had been since Walt passed away, it was messy and had no clear goal. There was also the same kind of artistic and financial instability.

This is where Chicken Little was born. This movie didn’t move me at all. Disney Stores don’t sell the figures as soft toys, and you won’t see them shaking hands with people at Disneyland as well as Walt Disney World.

People have pretty much forgotten about it, and for a valid reason; it’s really, really bad. It was supposed to be a more unusual story regarding a female Chicken Little as well as her relationship with her father, but over the years it turned into a sci-fi comedy where “sky is falling” means an alien invasion.

Mark Dindal, who directed the incredibly good The Emperor’s New Groove, doesn’t know how to handle the extra dimensions, and the artists aren’t quite up to par because they’re learning a whole new way. This Disney movie looks like it’s the worst ever.

Make Mine Music:

Make Mine Music was the 8th animated Disney movie, and it came out in theaters in 1946. At this point, the U.S. government had taken most of Disney’s team and sent them to make propaganda pictures to help win the war.

During the war, Disney put out six package movies to keep the company going. Make Mine Music was the third as well as the weakest of these.

Big Hero 6:

Based on a character from Marvel Comics with the exact same name, Big Hero 6 was a great mix of superhero action and Disney’s cartoon fun.

It shows how Hiro, a young robot expert who is sad about the death of his brother, and Baymax, his brother’s healthcare computer, become closer. Along with Baymax and his close friends, Hiro forms a superhero team.

They use their creativity to make super suits and fight the masked bad guy who killed Hiro’s brother. It was a big hit at the box office, making $657 million, and Disney also plans to make more movies like it.

Saludos Amigos:

Saludos Amigos is Disney’s shortest full-length movie. It only lasts 42 minutes. As part of the Good Neighbor program to improve ties with Latin America, the American government paid for this package film in which figures like Goofy and Donald go to South America.

Even though it’s only a little over an hour long, it’s pretty dull. But the beautiful and lively last section, “Aquarela do Brasil,” presents the famous parrot José Carioca.

The Fox And The Hound:

Oh my god, this movie is dull. It’s historically significant because it was the last movie that some of Walt Disney’s famous “Nine Old Men” worked on. They then turned over the animation work to a new group of talented artists, many of whom would go on to shape the following few generations of Disney animated movies.

What’s also interesting is that during production, Don Bluth, one of the company’s best artists and someone many saw as Walt Disney’s clear heir, defected with a group of other animators as well as left the studio, which slowed down the production. The friction between the old artists and the new ones clearly left its mark on the work.

It seems like a better movie is trying to show through The Fox as well as the Hound’s overly cute and sweet exterior, but alas, it never does. Yes, it’s cute, but do you remember much else besides Pearl Bailey singing “Best of Friends” and the bear attack scene? I didn’t believe that.

Fun And Fancy Free:

Fun and fancy Free, another box movie, came out in 1947. There are two parts to the movie. The first part is about a baby bear named Bongo. The second part is Mickey, Donald, and Goofy in Mickey and the Beanstalk.

This was the final time Walt Disney himself did Mickey Mouse’s voice. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good goodbye, and the movie isn’t very good for this time in Disney history.

Frozen:

As the highest-grossing Disney cartoon movie of all time, Frozen II was even bigger than people thought it would be. People can see their favorite sisters on the big screen. Elsa must go on a journey alongside Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven to find out how her skills work after a strange voice calls out to her.

When it came out, this story about a strong woman who isn’t a princess broke all kinds of box office records. The movie was an instant hit thanks to its beautiful images, catchy music, and moving story.

It went into the story of the world of Frozen in more depth, giving fans even more to love. It was the most popular Disney movie ever, at least when it comes to cartoon movies. Its ideas of freedom and self-discovery really hit home with people all over the world.

Brother Bear:

A fun idea: Kenai kills a bear for no reason, and as punishment, the spirits turn him into a bear. He meets Koda, a young bear who is looking for his mother, on the way. There is some sweetness as well as a strong sense of right and wrong, but this whole thing feels pretty tame.

Disney was trying to find its way again after the Renaissance in the 2000s, and Brother Bear feels a lot like a movie that is still trying to figure itself out. Phil Collins did the music, but it doesn’t feel like his work on Tarzan was even close to this.

Bolt:

At its most bland, Walt Disney Animation has a talented crew behind the camera, including Chris Williams, who will direct Big Hero 6, Byron Howard and Nathan Greno, who worked together on Tangled, and a script co-written by Dan Fogelman, who created This Is Us. However, neither the technical aspects nor the story are remotely interesting.

It’s remarkable that the film still makes sense, considering it was produced during the controversial “Save Disney” campaign, which resulted in Michael Eisner’s dismissal and Bob Iger’s substantial investment to acquire Pixar and its creative concepts for Disney’s animated shows.

The movie was first called American Dog, and it was directed and written by Chris Sanders, who is best known for his work on Lilo & Stitch and has been a Disney story artist for a long time. If the movie had been shown to the public, it would have been praised as an unusual gem.

John Lasseter, who was recently put in charge of both Disney and Pixar animation, didn’t like Lilo & Stitch and thought American Dog’s plot was too hard to follow. A fresh crew was put in place, making the story a lot easier to follow and improving Sanders’ morale.

Bolt is definitely a workmanlike film, and it’s likely better for the studio’s health that it went in a more straight-forward direction. But American Dog is still a very real “what-if” that makes Bolt look even less like a movie than it already is, which is good or bad.

The Three Caballeros:

The Three Caballeros was the first Disney movie to mix animated and live-action scenes. In the movie, Donald Duck is paired with Panchito Pistoles, a rooster who shoots guns and represents Mexico, and Jose Carioca, a parrot who smokes cigars and represents Brazil.

The 1944 release is very out of date, as Disney would never put out a movie like that now, even if it was bold at the time and led to movies that mix cartoons and real life.

Frozen II:

It was really hard for Frozen 2 to follow up on the first movie. Ralph Breaks the Internet didn’t have as much at stake because the first movie wasn’t very successful. Frozen 2, on the other hand, is the follow-up to one of the greatest animated movies of all time, a cultural giant that hadn’t been seen since the Eisner-era Disney Renaissance.

And after all the hype, Frozen 2 was a lovely treat. It’s not better than the original, even after seeing it twice, but that could change within the years to come. The straightforwardness and ease of understanding are truly remarkable.

All of your favorite characters are back for the sequel Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven. However, Elsa’s quest to find her past and figure out where she came from puts them all in grave danger. The trip is amazing as the group moves from the known to the unknown, as well as from the safety of fairy tales to a bigger, more mythical world.

Again, Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed and wrote the movie. After John Lasseter was fired for misconduct, Lee became a leader at Walt Disney Animation Studios, and her struggle with authority and accountability mirrors Elsa’s journey in this movie.

Even though the story might get a little more confusing in the end, what really amazes me is the dedication to the characters and their capacity to adapt, change, grow, and evolve. This is especially true since there isn’t a typical bad guy and most of the characters are nice to each other the whole time.

Every song in Frozen 2 is a show-stopper. Kristof’s “Lost within the Woods,” a reindeer sing-along done in the style of a Peter Cetera Chicago power ballad, almost surpasses the catchiness of “Let It Go.”

The only things that take away from Frozen 2’s power are its complicated plot and the fact that, even though it comes 6 years after the first movie, it feels like we haven’t left Arendelle at all thanks to the Frozen Fever short, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Christmas special, and Anna and Elsa’s appearance in Ralph Breaks the Internet.