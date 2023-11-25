Here Are The 12 Best Hindi Thrillers You Can Watch Right Now:

Indian movies have a long history of exciting tales. Many great Indian directors, like Vijay Anand as well as Rajiv Khosla, took the neo-noir style to the country within the period between the years 1960 and 1970.

For the next 15 years, Bachchan’s huge success in action movies put the genre upon the back burner. But in the 1990s, thrillers came back into style when Yash Chopra, known for his romantic movies, made one with Shah Rukh Khan to be a stalker who can’t stop thinking about him.

The “thrill-a-minute” movies by Rajiv Rai as well as Abbas-Mustan made the genre even more popular. Then, with the turn of the century, new, sleek, and stylish tales became popular.

Anurag Kashyap as well as Sujoy Ghosh have both written dark and twisty tales in a variety of styles. With his patriotic action movies, Neeraj Pandey has made a name for himself.

Indian directors are well aware of how much we love serial killings and strange disappearances with a lot of drama. They know what to do. Well, even the film buff in us wouldn’t miss any story that is so interesting, exciting, and plot-driven that it requires our full attention.

Hold on tight and read through the list to see the wide range of exciting Bollywood movies that end on a nail-biting note.

Aankhen:

Rajput is a moody bank manager who loves his job. He loses it when he beats up an employee who was trying to scam customers.

He is fired, and he swears payback by telling Neha, who trains blind people, that he will teach Vishwas, Arjun, as well as Illyas how to rob the bank because they are not likely suspects.

Is the theft successful? What do blind guys who are involved within a crime have to risk? Is Rajput’s passion what ends him, or does he get away with it?

Haseen Dillruba:

A woman who is being looked into as a possible murder suspect for her husband spills the dirty details of their troubled marriage, which only make things more confusing. This murder mystery with a relationship drama is worth seeing because Vikrant Massey steals the show and Tapsee Pannu plays an important part. You may view the movie upon Netflix. IMDb gave it a score of 6.9.

Kahaani:

A pregnant woman from London comes to Kolkata during the holidays to look for her husband. Kahaani and other Hindi thrillers are one-woman shows that follow this woman.

As she starts to look for her husband, she finds a lot of strange signs and people who might or might not be related to the case.

The story will keep you interested the whole time because it will make you gasp and be shocked. She gets help from a police officer named Rana, who makes the movie very interesting with her role.

There are also other characters in the story, such as Officer A. Khan, who is a tough, direct, and heartless police officer, and Bob, an insurance salesman who is also a killer.

You feel like you’re really in the story until the very end. The characters, the setting, and the music are all very good. This Kahaani is good, and you should put it on your list if you are interested in viewing a lot of Hindi thrillers.

Johnny Gaddar:

Why don’t more movies like “Johnny Gaddar” get made? Neo-noir films aren’t really Bollywood’s thing, and when someone such as Sriram Raghman comes along, he has to make movies that are more family-friendly.

The crazy music and strange way of telling the story in “Johnny Gaddar” make it look like it was influenced by both Kubrick’s “The Killing” and Vijay Anand’s “Johny Mera Naam.”

This is one of the few Bollywood movies where the plot, not the relationship, is the main or even main story. the story is smart and chock-full of twists.

Silence… Can You Hear It?

Can you hear the silence? is a murder mystery movie made by ZEE5 that stars Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, as well as Sahil Vaid.

ACP Verma is looking into the strange circumstances of Pooja Chaudhary’s death. Pooja Chaudhary was the daughter of former Justice Chaudhary.

With Bajpayee playing one of his best-written roles, this well-done story should be at the top of your list of movies to watch. The movie has a score of 6.5 on IMDb.

13 B:

Not sure what thrilling movie to watch on the weekend? There’s no doubt that Sears has a new address, as well as the cool factor is real. 13 B is not like other Hindi horror/thriller movies. It feels unique.

It gives a good reason for what happened as well as will give you chills. must-add for all Bollywood fans who like suspenseful thrillers.

The story is about a family that moves into a newly constructed structure, but flat 13B is full of death and danger. The story starts off upon a very happy note, with a nice family moving into a new home together.

The story takes a turn when he starts to experience strange things, like the lift not working for anyone but Madhvan or milk going bad all the time. His TV is the only one that shows a certain TV show.

When Manohar learns that the soap opera is like their own lives, the story falls apart. There are a lot of twists and turns in this movie, and some strange things happen. It’s one of the greatest Hindi thrillers in Bollywood.

Being Cyrus:

The Sethnas, Dinshaw and Katy, are living a happy life within Panchgani when the traveling Cyrus Mistry shows up and wants to learn how to be Dinshaw’s art student.

Katy, who is flirtatious, tries to get Cyrus to do what she wants, but Cyrus isn’t like most guys. What happens is a complicated journey that ends with a shocking discovery.

Saif Ali Khan has one of his best parts ever in “Being Cyrus.” Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, as well as Boman Irani are also great in minor roles. a rare mix of dark humor as well as lots of thrills.

The Girl On The Train:

A unhappy divorcee watches a couple who seem to be perfect from afar up until she says something shocking that leads her right into a murder probe.

This exciting story, starring the beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari, the charming Avinash Tiwari, as well as Parineeti Chopra with her dark eyes, is going to keep you glued to your seat. They gave it a 4 on IMDb, and you can watch it on Netflix.

A Wednesday:

The movie A Wednesday serves as a psychological film that will make you think. It’s about what happens in Mumbai on an odd Wednesday. This Bollywood movie shows how much unfair life is for the average person.

This movie opens your eyes and keeps the tension up the whole time. At the start of the story, a man gets to the roof of a building as well as calls Rathod, the Mumbai Commissioner.

He tells him that he has planted five bombs across the city and set them to go off at the same time in four hours if the Commissioner doesn’t give in to his requests and frees four terrorists.

The movie shows the scared average person within the country who wants justice for average people. The story and events of the 2006 Mumbai Train Bombings are shown in the movie.

Drishyam:

Vijay Salgaonkar needs to act quickly but carefully to protect his family after a boy who was trying to attack his daughter is killed in his garden. Vijay, who dropped out of school and doesn’t have any siblings, gets ideas for his excuse from movies. He uses these movies to make up a whole story for the day the murder happens.

However, the mother of the dead child is the state’s IG, which makes her and Vijay play a game of cat and mouse. The word “drishya” in the title refers to the thing Vijay made to save his family.

Ajay Devgn as Vijya as well as Tabu as IG Meera are both interesting to watch on screen. Devgn plays a sometimes strict but loving father and Tabu plays a cruel female police officer. Be ready for the big reveal that will leave you speechless. one of the most exciting Bollywood movies of late.

AK vs. AK:

The story is about a failed director who gets back at a movie star for a bad fight by taking the star’s daughter and shooting the search for her within real time.

You should see the movie because of its unique and crazy plot, exciting moments, as well as of course, Anil Kapoor as well as Anurag Kashyap’s great acting. IMDb gave the movie a 6.9, and you can watch it on Netflix.

Race:

Some of the greatest Hindi suspenseful films Bollywood has ever seen were made by the Burmawala brothers, who are known as the “kings of suspense thriller films within Hindi.” Race is definitely the one you can’t miss. The story is about two brothers named Ranvir and Rajiv who are big names in horse racing.

Rajiv drinks too much and is envious of his bigger brother. He is a chill person who is jealous of his brother as well as is planning his death to get $100 million from his insurance. But there’s a murder, as well as things get complicated.

The movie has a lot of changes and twists, and it will keep you interested from the beginning. The show is top-notch entertainment, with great direction and great music.