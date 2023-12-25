Here Are The 12 Best Movies You Can Watch Right Now On Peacock:

It’s clear that Peacock has found an interesting place for itself in the crowded world of streaming. For some, it’s useful because it’s one of the best places to find material about professional wrestling right now.

The movies that Peacock has, on the other hand, might be its best feature. It has some of the biggest names as well as titles in recent movie history. There are a huge number of movies from around the world that you can watch.

And they have all the cold-blooded killers, CIA agents, and peach princesses you could want to shake, rattle, and roll the walls of your house. When you watch these movies, you’ll be on the edge of your seat, yelling for more.

But there are so many movies to choose from; what should you watch? To answer this question, we’ve put together an easy-to-use list of Peacock’s best products. Peacock will periodically update this list to reflect its current product offerings.

Vengeance:

B.J. Novak, who played Jim on “The Office,” directed his first full-length movie, Vengeance, which is a great noir with some real shocks. Novak additionally directs the project as Ben Manalowitz, a New York City writer who only cares about himself and doesn’t know that some of his one-night stands want more.

Unaware of the harm caused by one of his flings, Manalowitz was oblivious to the pain inflicted upon him. Once she does something that seems sad, Manalowitz finds out that she had told her family that they were a real pair. When he goes to pay his respects, he doesn’t want to, but his reporting instincts tell him there is major foul play going on.

At the start, Manalowitz is a figure that is very hard to like. He talks for a long time with another character within the first scene, which shows that he is a completely self-centered snob with cold blood.

That’s what makes the movie so great: it lets the audience see him really change as a person without giving anything away. It crosses the line between movie personal growth and real-life personal growth.

Goodfellas:

In less than five minutes, one of the most famous lines from Goodfellas is spoken: “As far back as I remember, I always intended to be a gangster.” From there, it doesn’t slow down.

Through the hungry eyes of Henry Hill, Martin Scorsese’s classic takes you into the colorful underworld of the Brooklyn mob and shows how he rose and fell over the years. All that glitz and danger is so exciting at first that you may not be aware of how tight the noose is getting until the really scary third act.

For its swagger, style, and substance, Goodfellas has gained a huge reputation, and you can feel its impact in many movies and TV shows that have come out since. Aside from that, it’s just a great time from beginning to end, possibly the fastest two hours as well as thirty minutes you’ll ever have.

Bronson:

Before he played career criminal Michael Peterson in Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2008 film Drive, Tom Hardy had already done a lot of work. Fans of Hardy should know that he played a bad Romulan clone in Star Trek Nemesis six years ago.

But for most of us, learning the young actor’s name began here, with his role as an opera singer in Refn’s jail movie. And for a good reason. I still think it was one of his best shows ever.

Hardy blows up the screen as Bronson at a rate somewhere between The Hamburglar and Zeus. The story is basically about a mustachioed British guy who wants to stay locked up and keeps being very violent to do so.

It turns out to be a very different take on the idea of the self-made man from what it could have been a boring story about common thieves that we’ve seen dozens of times before.

But Bronson becomes a hero just by being himself on stage. And Hardy did the same thing. Here, you can observe Hardy’s future over-the-top roles in both Capone and The Dark Knight Rises, squished together and vying for their own prospects to jazz hands.

Dr. Death:

In its first season, Dr. Death has a star-studded group consisting of Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, and AnnaSophia Robb. That, in addition to the fact that the crime drama is centered on the popular Wondery podcast of the identical name, makes it clear that true-crime fans will love the show.

Season 1 depicts the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who faced accusations of harming dozens of patients and causing the deaths of two individuals before his medical license was revoked.

It’s a thrilling story about a bad doctor who breaks the law and gets away with it until he runs into a young, determined assistant district attorney who is equal to him. It’s a whole different story in Season 2, but it’s still in the same spirit.

Paolo Macchiarini, a Swiss-Italian surgeon as well as a medical expert, is the main character. Accusations have been made against him for performing unethical and experimental treatments on patients, including those who were thought to be healthy.

There is also a lead role for Mandy Moore. If you’re interested in the story, you can also watch the documentary about Macchiarini called Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, which is also available on Peacock.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain:

Please Don’t Destroy: The Legend of Foggy Mountain was one of the best movies of 2023. It’s a lot of fun and a good way to kill an hour and a half. The story continues below. Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall are trying to get back together with their friends by going on a treasure hunt. Please don’t destroy them.

A few times, The Legend of Foggy Mountain feels like an SNL sketch that went on for too long. But most of the time, it works. It’s also impossible not to laugh in any scene alongside Conan O’Brien as Ben’s dad. In addition, the commentary by none other than John Goodman remains fun.

Far From Heaven:

It is the main goal of Far From Heaven to destroy the idealized and clean image of the 1950s, and it does so very well. Julieanne Moore shines as Cathy Whitaker, a housewife whose life changes forever when she finds her husband Frank kissing someone else.

She finds comfort in her new friendship with Raymond Deagon, but her rich, white neighbors make fun of her because Raymond is black. We see racism, sexism, and misogyny in the movie, as well as people who desperately want to be free from the rules that hold them back in their society.

It’s a beautifully made piece with a nostalgic style that makes me think of movies from the 1950s. It’s a clever way to make us think about how we sugarcoat our past. You should not miss this honest and moving movie.

Out Of Sight:

Steven Soderbergh, who was known for dark indies such as Sex, Lies, and Videotape, made a big move into the genre alongside this fun movie with a lot of big names. This crime thriller is now a classic. George Clooney plays Jack, a bank robber, and Jennifer Lopez plays Karen, a U.S. Marshal who is after Jack in more than one way.

Jack just got out of jail and is attempting to get back at the person who placed him there by taking some diamonds. The only thing that was stopping him? The constant flirting with Karen that neither of them can stop.

Since Soderbergh first did it, this kind of thing has been seen so many times over the years that it’s hard to recall how surprising it was. He made tired movie tropes more interesting with his never-ending cinematic fun. The cutting in this film is known for a reason, and Out of Sight still feels cool.

Transplant:

This Canadian medical drama is about a doctor named Bashir “Bash” Hamed who comes to Canada as a refugee from Syria and starts to rebuild his professional life at a made-up hospital in Toronto, Ontario.

Bash’s challenges as an immigrant, as well as his special skills and sensitive nature that help him figure out what’s wrong with patients much faster than his coworkers, are what make this medical thriller different from many others that have been made in the past or are being made now.

A big reason for this is that he worked in a war zone during the Syrian Civil War and saw a lot of people get hurt and sick. NBC bought the rights to show in the United States.

Five Nights At Freddy’s:

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a fun movie based on the popular video game series. It did very well in theaters and looks like the start of a long saga. Mike is the main character in the story. After their parents’ death, Mike assumed the unfair responsibility of caring for his younger sister.

Luck smiles upon him when he lands a job as a security guard for Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where more people die than eat pizza. The most popular Blumhouse movie to date is Five Nights at Freddy’s. This is likely because the trailers did a good job of selling the movie for what it is: a fun time with good looks.

There were also lots of Easter eggs for the show’s many loyal fans to find by watching it again and again. But Matthew Lillard steals every scene he’s in, which is what makes the movie worth seeing.

Timecrimes:

One of the best self-contained time-loop films ever made is Nacho Vigalondo’s 2007 movie. It was way ahead of its time. A normal guy named Héctor spots a naked woman hiding in the bushes behind his residence. He sneaks out to look into it while his wife is away.

Then, all of a sudden, a man in a mask and blood is following Héctor via the woods. The plot of what sounds like a killer movie quickly goes off the rails when a scientist tells Héctor to hide within a strange machine that instantly takes him back in time by an hour.

From there, everything falls apart. This fast-paced movie will have you going crazy by the end because Vigalondo gets so much fun from finding answers to the puzzles he’s set up for himself. To put it simply, it’s a lot of fun.

Monk:

It was before Tony Shalhoub played Midge Maisel’s strange father in the Amazon Prime Video show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that he played another strange character in this comedy-drama.

You could say that Monk is a police procedure show, but the show is also sometimes funny. Police officer Adrian Monk has a nervous breakdown after his wife’s death, which seems suspect. His obsessive-compulsive disorder symptoms also get worse because of this.

He does, however, get back to work to be a private detective and solve every case that comes his way. More people watched Monk than ever before, and he won eight Emmys. Now is a great time to watch the whole series all at once, either for the initial viewing or again.

After that, you should see Mr. Monk’s Last Case A Monk Movie, which was made by Peacock. Some actors from the first movie, like Shalhoub as the main character, are back for one last send-off.

Killing It:

Craig Robinson plays Craig in Killing It. Craig is a security guard who wants to live the American dream so badly. To make his dreams come true, he’s ready to do almost anything, even join a dangerous python hunt set up by the local government to help save the environment.

A person who brings within the most dead snakes will get $20,000. This is a deal that is too good to pass up. Robinson’s humor, combined with the show’s creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who also worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, makes the seemingly silly idea irresistible. You can’t help but laugh.

The show’s summary says it’s a comedy about “class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream.” Also about going after really big snakes.” That pretty much says it all.