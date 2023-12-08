Here Are The 12 Finest Animated Movies Of The 2000s That You Can Watch Right Now:

Since 2000, cartoon movies have become very popular. They are getting better at telling stories and using visual language in new ways, and critics love them. The 21st century has been very good to animation, making its unique joys available to people of all kinds.

After a while, computer-generated images became the popular technique, but many of our pioneers kept messing with hand-drawn as well as stop-motion animation, which led to a lot of interesting animated auteurs.

Pixar’s 17th movie is now in theaters, so we thought it would be a good time to look back at the best animated movies of the 2000s.

We looked at games from all over the world, from those made by as few as one artist to those made by teams of thousands. This makes for a diverse list, showing that the best animations rise to the top even when certain styles aren’t used very often.

In fact, the field has grown so much since the turn of the century that it’s easy to forget that the Academy Awards didn’t even cover animation until 2001.

A Scanner Darkly:

A Scanner Darkly, which came out in 1977, is one of the most famous works of science fiction, yet it took almost thirty years for Philip K. Dick’s book to be turned into a good movie.

And when the tale of a man whose mind has been broken in two by the strong drug Substance D came out in movies in 2006, it wasn’t in the form that Dick had written it in.

Richard Linklater chose to employ the rotoscope methods he used in his previous movie, “A Waking Life,” for this version. He shot the players digitally and then animated the movie by drawing over the frames.

The medium suits the theme of “A Scanner Darkly” like a glove, making the world feel slippery and unsteady, like reality is always about to fall apart.

A Town Called Panic:

It would be such as A Town Called Panic if Wallace, Gromit, as well as Toy Story got together, dropped a lot of acid, and had a child.

In the French-language stop-motion adventure from directors Stéphane Aubier as well as Vincent Patar, Horse, Cowboy, and Indian, three plastic toy housemates, get into trouble with a crazy scientist, explore a snowy wilderness, and find a lagoon under the earth’s surface inhabited by sneaky little sea creatures.

It all starts with too many bricks. Not at all, that’s the story. By mistake, they order too many bricks and give up on a trip to the center of the earth. A Town Called Panic is full of weird humor, story nonsense, and a “why not?” attitude that makes you feel like you can be as creative as you want to be when you’re a kid.

The LEGO Movie:

When you heard about The LEGO Movie, you didn’t think it would end up on any best-of-the-year lists. Against all odds, though, Phil Lord as well as Chris Miller’s first big hit of 2014 is a pure joy.

This brave, original movie has a message about being creative that is so clever it’s a wonderful treat. Plus, the actors are great. LEGO is the first movie to fully use Chris Pratt’s natural sweetness, and Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, as well as Morgan Freeman all have their most interesting roles in years.

A “kids” movie doesn’t usually make adults as happy as it does their kids, yet The LEGO Film is so much more than that. What might have been a sarcastic, headache-inducing work is now a pop treat. In fact, everything is great.

Encanto:

Since “The Little Mermaid” in 1989, Disney’s animated movies have sometimes tried to look and feel like Broadway shows. But “Encanto” might be the studio’s most Broadway-like production.

The film is like an inventive evening at the theater, where the whole story of a strange and large family is crammed into a small stage and a short running time. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s story-driven, free-ranging songs are set off by Germain Franco’s Latin-infused score, and the plot is mostly limited to one magical house in a remote Colombian village.

Of course, the primary reason why “Encanto” and hit songs like “Surface Pressure” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became instant favorites is that this story about brothers trying to get their parents’ approval is universally relatable.

People have all felt overlooked and wanted an opportunity to show they can carry on their family’s traditions, just like the main character Mirabel.

The Breadwinner:

The Breadwinner corresponds to a beautifully drawn story that does more than any other movie in the last 20 years to show how people live in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. It was nominated for an Oscar.

It also does a great job of explaining the troubled history of the area over many centuries, showing how many people have tried to take over and rule the area, only leaving the area and those who live there in chaos.

But The Breadwinner swiftly moves past this way of telling the story as well as gets to the story itself. The story is about a young Afghan girl named Parvana and how she defied Taliban rule even though it meant she would be hurt or killed in order to support her family.

To this government, women and girls are not as important as men. In the beginning of the story, this injustice is very clear. For example, when Parvana dresses up as a boy to purchase food, bring water, and make money, you can almost feel her freedom and happiness. It’s sometimes hard to watch, but it’s also wonderfully told and gives hope.

5 Centimetres Per Second:

The emotional tour de force of Makoto Shinkai embodies the Japanese phrase “mono no aware,” which means a longing knowledge of how short life is.

5 Centimeters per Second is a lot like Wong Kar-wai’s work in that its characters are haunted through the past while facing an unknown and vast future. However, while Wong’s lovelorn main characters are stuck within the past, Shinkai’s characters move forward steadily, within a state of melancholy acceptance.

There are shots of clocks, changes in technology that happen at the same time as the characters getting older, and scenes where the story depends on each second being felt. Time is a character in this story.

But it’s exactly the fact that these seconds are fleeting that makes them more important. As it should be, the animation in the movie is incredibly detailed and feels real, making us connect alongside the characters by making us live each exciting moment before it ends.

Apollo 10 1⁄2:

A pre-teen boy is asked by NASA to join a secret space mission that will take him to the moon before Neil Armstrong as well as Buzz Aldrin’s famous landing. This seems like a crazy way to start Apollo 10 1/2.

In the end, that’s not really what the movie is about. Instead, writer/director Richard Linklater spends most of the movie going through the main character’s (Jack Black) memories of living in Houston as an adult.

Linklater’s film is less of a story and more of an attempt to show what the world looked like within 1969. The beautiful rotoscoping shows how slippery memories can be better than any live-action film could.

Chicken Run:

When I was a kid, my family had a full-size car with a small TV/VCR set in the back. There were only a few VHS tapes that both of us used up on long and short car trips. On top of the stack? Chicken Run is a very cute “prison escape movie for kids” made by the same people who made the Wallace & Gromit stop-motion shorts.

The filmmaking team of Peter Lord, Nick Park, as well as Karey Kirkpatrick made a family movie that is cohesive, tight, charming, funny, sad, and delightful. It still works because it uses classic movie and story tropes in a way that is new and fresh.

There is a farm with some very British chickens whose fate is, well, upon your dinner table. They don’t like the idea of turning into food. When a very American rooster joined their group, he might show them the way to get away and live a better life.

Chicken Run does everything quickly and well, using its situations to make you laugh, jump, and feel sad in a surprising dark way. Even though watching upon Hulu will never be the same as watching movies on the VHS in my family van, at least I won’t have to deal alongside tracking problems.

The Adventures Of Tintin:

Only Steven Spielberg could make a cartoon movie more exciting than most directors might make a live-action movie with all the tools they had. The Adventures of Tintin is colored as well as paced like a child’s wild imagination of how Hergé’s comics might be seen on the big screen.

How much people enjoy it relies on how willing they are to let their minds wander to story and technical fantasy. Me? I’m still holding my breath for a follow-up after four and a half years.

The Emperor’s New Groove:

“The Emperor’s New Groove” is a great example of how bad things can turn into beautiful things. For the singing epic “Kingdom of the Sun,” one of Disney’s most difficult development processes, the movie was changed halfway through production into a funny parody of itself, which caused a lot of drama behind the scenes.

But the movie that came out is one of the best Disney movies ever. It’s a comedy about Kuzco, the selfish Incan ruler, who changed into a llama as well as had to depend on Pacha, the village leader, to get him back home.

It’s a fizzy joy, and people still quote it years later. Eartha Kitt as well as Patrick Warburton give scene-stealing speech performances as the bad guys Yzma and Kronk. The Kronk scene where you pull the lever? Funnier than the whole lives of most stand-up comics.

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs:

In the cartoon world, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were already making crazy movies like The LEGO Movie, 21st and 22nd Jump Street, as well as Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse before they became famous for their big-budget movies.

Notably, the two were fired from and then hired again for Sony Pictures Animation’s Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. When given the freedom to get weird, the movie turned into a strange, funny, and eventually moving science-positive story about food falling from the sky.

Flint Lockwood is a wannabe scientist voiced by Bill Hader. He lives in a small town called Swallow Falls.

One of Flint’s crazy inventions starts turning water into food, and then it starts raining all kinds of huge and tasty treats on the town. There is chaos, but the artistry is in the details, as Lord as well as Miller constantly surprise and delight readers of all ages with their story.

Titan A.E:

In it, Matt Damon as well as Drew Barrymore played young voices and Don Bluth was killed. The movie cost Fox $100 million. It was based on a story through Joss Whedon, John August, as well as Ben Edlund.

is a pirate story with beautiful images and times of pure originality. It now feels like a more polished prequel to something like Guardians of the Galaxy. This is a great picture to sink alongside if you’re going to go down.