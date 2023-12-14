Here Are The 12 Finest Animated Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

Animated movies have been a form of art that many people have loved for one hundred years. Getting more and more famous over the last few decades as technology keeps getting better. Animation has grown into a well-known film form that’s not just for kids anymore.

Animation is fun for people of all ages because the art can be drawn in 2D, 3D, and motion graphics, as well as stop motion. Plus, Netflix has put together a great collection of comedies, cartoons, and some of its own original shows.

It’s also a love that most of us never fully grow out of. If you ask any parent what they loved most about having a child, they’ll probably say it was watching a cartoon with their kids. There aren’t many other ways to have such a great time while having fun.

But the best animation movies aren’t just for kids or people who miss their youth. They work on many levels and with a wide range of people of all ages.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

When it came to the box office, the biggest and craziest IP grab of the year was also one of the hottest. It made $1.36 billion global and beat out every other 2023 movie until Barbie came along.

The movie starring Chris Pratt has made almost 40 times as much money as the infamous live-action Super Mario Bros. failure from 30 years ago. Also, it’s pretty good for what it is: a 92-minute color wheel of Nintendo fan service that’s fun to watch.

We love how it takes us back to classic Mario game worlds such as the Mushroom Kingdom, the Jungle Kingdom, and Rainbow Road. The Super Mario Bros. Movie doesn’t really try anything new with its story, but it’s also not as annoying as a movie that winked a lot.

Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic give Mario a character arc that is similar to that in his games. They also take a lot of ideas from those games and use them to create as many of Illumination’s thrillingly artistic scenes as the movie can hold.

How To Train Your Dragon:

The 2010 movie How to Train Your Dragon started a hugely popular series. The movie takes fans to the Viking village of Berk, where dragons and the individuals who kill dragons are everyday life.

During all of this, there is Hiccup, a young, innocent Viking with big dreams. When he meets the Night Fury, a powerful dragon, his ideas about the supposedly dangerous beasts quickly change.

There have been many exciting adventures for Hiccup and Toothless since then, but their very initial one, which is about the strange bond they form, is still their favorite. The art has also held up very well, which makes the whole series great for watching again and again alongside the whole family.

The Adventures Of Tintin:

Steven Spielberg, the director, worked on The Adventures of Tintin for decades. He once said that the comic book series was like “Indiana Jones for kids.”

In the 1950s, the story takes place in Belgium, where the curious reporter Tintin buys a small model of a ship named the Unicorn. This sets off a chain of events that culminate in a bad ship collector capturing him.

He meets Capt. Archibald Haddock on board, whose grandfather was the captain of the real Unicorn. Full of high-energy adventure, Tintin is a great way to start reading about Indiana Jones’s exciting adventures.

It has beautiful CG animation that uses motion capture. The movie won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, and John Williams was nominated for another Oscar for his unique music.

Pinocchio:

Pinocchio was the most beautiful animation movie ever made. It’s the pinnacle of what movies can do. It has had a huge impact on fantasy. For example, Steven Spielberg uses the beautiful song “When You Wish Upon a Star” in his dream movie, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Disney’s second movie, which was a big disappointment at the box office at first, starts with a cricket singing softly and then jumps into scenes from a nightmare on a fair stage in front of a jeering crowd, inside a monster whale, and beyond recognition.

It’s incredible to consider that this content is intended for children, but that’s precisely what gives it its power: it serves as a means to connect with the underlying theme of self-discovery.

Don’t lie to yourself or to other people. This is a hard idea to fight with. For decades, cultural thinkers have talked about Pinocchio in terms of psychosexuality or as a way to help middle-class people fit in.

That’s like taking apart a globe of snow to find that it’s only filled with water. The movie makes you feel a lot of different things. It’s an exciting journey with themes of shame, redemption, death, and rebirth. He will always be alive as long as people draw, paint, make up stories, and dream of stars.

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget:

Despite their fear of being pacified and ground up into bits, they continue to plan, strategize, and set things up. The long-awaited follow-up to Chicken Run isn’t much better than the first movie, but it does almost everything you might have wanted from going back to the stop-motion world of the first movie.

Within Dawn of the Nugget, Ginger, Rocky, and their daughter Molly need to plan a new breakout after learning that Mrs. Tweedy has married again and learned how to charm chickens into being obedient and easy to kill.

However, not all of your favorite characters are voiced by the same players. Bella Ramsey’s character Molly adds a new-age twist to the chickens’ relationship. Dawn of the Nugget isn’t quite as good as the first movie, but it’s a lean, well-polished production, and the stop-motion battle scenes are especially fun.

Monsters, Inc:

As you might expect, Monsters, Inc. is one of the best cartoon movies of all time. It’s a classic that will transport you back to simpler times.

The movie takes place in the busy city of Monstropolis and is about James P. “Sulley” Sullivan as well as his close friend Mike Wazowski. They work at the named company, which turns the power of children’s screams into energy.

When a little girl named Boo walks into the monster world by chance, they set out to get her back to her own world safely. Along with its great world-building as well as cutting-edge animation, Monsters, Inc. is great because of Sulley and Mike’s deep journey of self-discovery.

When Boo shows up, it changes and tests their long-held ideas about what human children are like, which is a very important lesson in accepting others as they are and learning more about those who are unusual.

The Angry Birds Movie:

Even though it might be unfair to praise the film adaptation of Angry Birds for not being a complete failure, things could have been a lot worse. Based on the hugely popular app of the exact same name, the movie is about Red, an animated bird who starts to think that the new pigs living on his island are up to no good.

EW says that the movie “delivers a mildly diverting mix of winky meta-jokes as well as moral lessons, cannily pitched at both the next generation of tiny consumers as well as their more sophisticated parents.” Individual experiences may differ depending on one’s ability to appreciate puns and humor suitable for children.

Spirited Away:

For anime fans all over the world, all animation is the pinnacle of Japanese animation and one of the best stories about free-flowing ideas in movies.

It’s a movie that makes kids feel free to be curious and strange, and it makes adults remember how they used to feel. The story combines basic fears such as being relocated, separated from one’s parents, and the fear of permanent loss.

Even more deeply, Spirited Away was a collection of old folktales about the hidden lives of radishes as well as other gods, the wrongs we do to nature, and the punishments she gives us. The movie is beautifully put together by director Hayao Miyazaki, but at its core, it’s a story regarding growing up.

Let’s not fool ourselves: the world is weird. But maybe, as people, we are strangers. People are always telling Chihiro that she stinks; she fumbles around and makes people angry. Being humble in the face of eternal forces is the lesson here.

Critics were amazed because they saw similarities with Japan’s burst economic bubble and dirty rivers. Still, the writing continues to be sufficiently powerful to stand on its own. It’s a patchwork of thoughts, fears, and dreams brought to life through masterful craft.

Unicorn Wars:

The description of this movie as “Care Bears meets Apocalypse Now” is pretty accurate. In the movie by Alberto Vazquez, cute, colorful cubs fight a strange race of black unicorns during a bloody, angry battle.

There are some very funny and gross cartoon fantasy movies of the decade within this one. The characters are cute and well-designed, and we get to know them well before their horrifying deaths.

Unicorn Wars makes a point about the military, propaganda, and faith, but it also says things about the nature of war and the human situation along the way.

“All empires as well as all nations have their own stories to explain why they fight,” Vazquez said in an interview. Even though Unicorn Wars is an animated movie, it doesn’t have a real chance of winning an Academy Award. However, it’s a great example of what the form can do.

Inside Out:

Inside Out was a Pixar movie that goes deep into the workings of the mind. It presents viewers with Riley, an 11-year-old girl, and the feelings that make her happy, sad, angry, scared, and disgusted.

Riley’s feelings are all over the place when her family moves to an unfamiliar town. The movie is worth seeing just for the idea, and it does a great job of showing how people feel.

Fans of Pixar movies know that the main characters have a level of emotional depth that makes them more interesting. The cartoon movie gives a true picture of mental wellness and how it can change during big changes or as a person grows up.

Apollo 10½:

After Waking Life as well as A Scanner Darkly, Richard Linklater went back to rotoscope animation with this trip through the summer of 1969. Stanley, a young boy with a lot of imagination, is interested in the Apollo 11 journey to the Moon and dreams of being on board the historic spaceship.

Jack Black, who fondly remembers his youth, provides the voice of Stanley as an adult. Fans of Linklater’s Oscar-nominated picture Boyhood are going to notice that he is back on familiar ground here, looking at the process of coming of age with a longing eye.

Many reviewers gave the dreamlike movie high marks, praising its dreamy mood and bright animation.

My Neighbour Totoro:

Some directors work hard and sweat to create their great works of art. The Japanese master Hayao Miyazaki seems to grow things from seeds, putting them in good soil and watering them slowly until they bloom. My Neighbor Totoro is the quietest and gentlest movie on this list.

It’s about curious kids, naughty dust fairies, magical trees, and shy forest animals. In its own quiet way, though, it’s additionally one of the richest as well as most striking. This story has deep roots in Japanese culture and tradition, in the author’s own past, and in a shared youth full of wonder stories as well as a love of all things that grow.

There is sadness in the movie the fear of losing a parent, the loneliness as well as the anger of being a child but it also has a very light touch, enjoying simple things like raindrops on an umbrella, dust motes floating in the sun, and midnight dances in the garden.

The art style is definitely Japanese, and the theme song is so sugary and chirpy sweet that it’s hard to get rid of. But the result as a whole is one of a kind and covers everything. It takes us back to a world we all lived in at some point and may live in again.