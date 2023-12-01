Here Are The 12 Finest Crime Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

People will always be interested in crime. The types of crimes people commit have changed over time as well. These people are so wicked that they can damage anything. And no matter how many intellectual, moral, and scientific advances they make, they can’t give up their crime.

This could be because it comprises one of the most basic parts of how they are set up. This could be one reason why crime stories are so interesting to us.

Because crime is such a broad term, it’s even harder to put together a list of the greatest crime movies that you can stick on the wall. There are mystery, thriller, and comedic crime movies.

There are two types of crimes in movies: ones that are so real that you can’t help but shake them off while you wait for the scene to go black, and ones that are so unbelievable that you have to root for the bad guys.

Widows:

Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, as well as Cynthia Erivo are just a few of the great actors who are in “Widows.” Collins Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Bernthal, as well as Liam Neeson are also in the movie. It’s about a group of women who work together to pull off a complicated theft.

At the start, their husbands are killed, and a dangerous crime boss shows up wanting the cash that their husbands stole from him. Veronica talks to the wives of her husband’s gang to get this debt paid off. Veronica is going to carry out the last theft that her spouse had planned, the work he wouldn’t actually do.

Catch Me If You Can:

Probably the best screen version of the old saying “f**k around and find out.” Frank Abignale Jr. was a fake who pretended to be a pilot, surgeon, and doctor while he was on the run from the FBI.

In Steven Spielberg’s movie Catch Me If You Can, Leonardo DiCaprio plays a version of this true story. One could make a strong case that DiCaprio really deserved the Oscar for this part, since he skillfully balances the savagery as well as anxiety of the lead character, who is only 21 years old.

Catch Me If You Can is a timeless classic thanks to the supporting parts of Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, as well as a very young Amy Adams. It has all the nice shine of Steven Spielberg’s other movies and a kind of white-collar energy that makes it stand out.

BlacKkKlansman:

Ron Stallworth was a black cop in Colorado in the 1970s who was able to join the Ku Klux Klan. His story is one of those unbelievable historical events that has to be turned into a movie.

Ron, played by John David Washington in his big break-out part, calls the racist group while pretending to be white. One of his coworkers, Jewish officer Flip Zimmerman, agrees to go undercover as Ron and look into what the KKK is doing.

The brilliant Spike Lee directed BlacKkKlansman, which moves quickly like a heist movie while also making important social points about how the story is similar to racial issues in modern America.

The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Lee finally won an Oscar for co-writing the script, which was long overdue.

Foxcatcher:

Foxcatcher is based on a true crime story from the late 1980s and stars Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, as well as Mark Ruffalo in the lead parts. Mark and Dave Schultz are at the center of it all. Both of them are wrestling winners, but the younger brother feels like his bigger brother is more famous than him.

As things were going, John E. du Pont, a wrestling fan, approached Mark and asked him to join his team, Foxcatcher, at a private training center.

Soon, Dave also gets involved, and things get worse between the three of them until they turn into a terrible tragedy. “Foxcatcher” was one of the greatest movies of the year as well as was nominated for several 2015 Academy Awards.

In Bruges:

Colin Farrell may have been just another hot star thrown out by Hollywood in the second half of the 2000s, but now that his career is at an all-time high and The Banshees of Inisheer is a family-friendly hit, it’s hard to remember.

At the end of a bad stretch, Martin McDonagh as well as Brendan Gleeson made their debut with this tight and funny two-hander about hitmen who are dumped in Bruges and told their only job is to hide.

The dull routine of wasting time in the dark beauty of cities and the nervous home life of Farrell as well as Gleeson both seem ready to explode at any moment.

The Bling Ring:

“I want to rob.” The kids who want fame within The Bling Ring, which relies upon real events, are a lot like Emma Watson’s character in this sentence.

Based on the 2010 Vanity Fair story “The Suspects Wore Louboutins,” the movie is about a group of teens who broke into the homes and stole from the drawers of celebs like Paris Hilton and Megan Fox in the late 2000s.

The tight 90-minute crime thriller is directed by Sofia Coppola, who gives it her own unique style. She immerses us in the characters’ narrow-minded views and shows them for who they are, even if it’s hard to relate to them.

A reviewer for EW said this about the movie: “The clever beauty of The Bling Ring was its scandalous yet never mocking tone, its refusal to satirize.”

Good Time:

A guy named Robert Pattinson plays the lead in the movie “Good Time,” which is about him having to go on a trip via the criminal underworld to free his brother.

A man called Connie Nikas is the main character of the story. A bank heist is something he does with the help of his brother Nick. That being said, Connie has more experience, and his brother can’t do the job because of a handicap.

Things go badly after the theft, and Nick is caught while Connie runs away. Connie is filled with guilt for getting his brother into this mess, so he comes up with many ways to get him out of jail, but they all run into unexpected problems.

Drive:

Ryan Gosling, well, drives in Drive. That’s his thing. He’s a hired gun who goes back and forth between being a trick driver as well as a getaway driver. No one ever explains why he does either job.

Drive is based on Hollywood noir movies and Western tropes where the main character may have some inner strength but it’s never given to them for free.

The movie might not have worked without Gosling’s performance as an unpredictable mystery and the supporting roles of Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, as well as Oscar Isaac.

The movie is both full and empty, as Gosling’s character, a driver who will never be named, gets caught up in a small, messy crime ring that feels like being dropped in the middle of a GTA level, which is kind of the point.

Public Enemies:

This well-made crime film by Michael Mann tells the story of the famous bank robber John Dillinger, who became famous throughout the Great Depression.

The FBI, especially Agent Melvin Purvis, tries very hard to catch Dillinger, but he keeps committing crimes even after he is caught. He is able to get away from jail.

Public Enemies, like many other Mann movies, looks at the line between police officer as well as criminal as Purvis relentlessly goes after Dillinger and his gang no matter what.

EW’s critic wrote, “With its measured, team-produced screenplay by Mann, Ronan Bennett, and Ann Biderman, Public Enemies makes heavy business of the notion that Hoover ushered in an era of ethically elastic law-enforcement procedures still recognizable today.”

The Old Man And The Gun:

Forrest Tucker is a professional thief and jail escape artist in “The Old Man as well as the Gun,” which is based on a true story. He loves robbing banks not simply because he needs money, but because it’s so much fun.

Forrest was able to get out of jail 18 times. This cat-and-mouse movie was both funny and sad at the same time. Hollywood hasn’t made a movie like “The Old Man and the Gun” in a long time.

These days, heist movies are more about the blood, violence, thrills, and other bad things. This is what makes Lowry’s movie unique: he uses the charm of the subject matter to tell a tale that is funny, romantic, and nostalgic all at the same time.

21 Jump Street:

Hey, we said there are different kinds of crime movies, and you can’t forget about how many crime comedies there are. 21 Jump Street is near the top of that list. The movie shouldn’t be as funny as it is, since it’s based on a medium-level show from the 1980s.

On the show, young-looking cops were sent secretly to a high school to stop a drug operation. In the movie, Jonah Hill as well as Channing Tatum play those cops.

They are the stereotypical “nerd and jock” pair, but the story turns that on its head. Hill is funny, but Tatum really shines in the part of the loveable jerk he was made to play.

The movie isn’t really making anything new, but what makes it great is that it knows it’s basically returning to 20-year-old ground to hit that nostalgia dopamine buzzer.

Scarface:

“Say hello to my little friend” may be Scarface’s most famous line, but the movie is much more than that coke-fueled battle.

The story by Brian De Palma is about the rise and fall of drug boss Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who joins forces with a Miami drug lord and makes a name for himself before going even worse with his own criminal empire.

The movie, which lasts almost three hours, is about corruption and avarice, the pointless chase of material things, and the terrible human cost of an individual’s selfish goals.

Along with those ideas, though, the movie has a lot of style. De Palma’s production is so fancy that people can’t agree on whether the director is trying to make fun of or glorifying the life of a thug.

And, of course, the movie has one of Pacino’s best performances, which set the stage for decades of full-throated, crazy roles in movies to come.