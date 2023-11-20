Here Are The 12 Finest Medical Shows You Can Watch Right Now:

From all the different kinds of TV shows that have come out over the years, medical shows seem to have been around forever, or at least that’s how it feels. Over the years, medical dramas have become very popular on TV, appealing to a wide range of viewers. No matter how many shows are made, they are still popular and interesting to fans all over the world.

This doesn’t really come as a surprise. People who watch these shows get to see for themselves the amazing work that doctors as well as other experts do every day, which makes a lot of individuals very interested.

Every season, we get to see a new group of doctors as they face tough evaluations, work quickly to save lives, and conduct the most complicated investigations in order to find answers that could change the world.

In case that wasn’t enough, these shows also have dramatic and touching stories about various patients, dozens of affairs, and additionally big steps forward in each character’s life that make us want to watch each episode right after the last.

Botched:

The television show “Botched” is about bad plastic surgeries as well as how two plastic surgeons, Dr. Terry Dubrow as well as Dr. Paul Nassif, try to fix them.

From their faces to their breasts to their bellies as well as more, the patients subject their bodies to the sexiest and worst tests. All of these things happened because they chose to try something new.

The show shows the treatment as well as the patient, but it also shows how we think about our bodies and why it’s important to accept them as they are before we decide to change them, if at all.

Ratched:

In 2020, Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy will make a show called Ratched. It will be a prequel to the famous movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

In it, Sarah Paulson plays Nurse Mildred Ratched, as well as the audience learns how this notorious character got started and what bad plans she hides behind an image that seems pure and perfect.

This show starring Paulson also stars Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, as well as Sharon Stone. It has been praised by many and was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.

At first, Ratched was supposed to have two seasons. After its first season, the show was picked up for a third season. However, a couple of years have gone by yet there remains no news about whether it will still happen.

Human: The World Within:

“Human: The World Within” is the show for you if you’re interested in how the body and mind are connected.

The interesting documentary series uses different personal stories from around the world to look at how the body’s many complicated processes affect how people think and feel. Jad Abumrad, a Lebanese-American radio host, songwriter, and director, tells the story of the show.

Chocolate:

In 2004, Lee Hyung-min and Lee Kyung-hee worked together on the renowned drama series I’m Sorry, I Love You. In 2019, they worked together again on the South Korean drama Chocolate, which starred Yoon Kye-sang and Ha Ji-won.

In the 16 parts of the show, we learn about Lee Kang’s friendship with Moon Cha-Young, a food master. Lee Kang always wanted to be a cook but ended up becoming a doctor. Of course, these two people have known each other for a long time; in fact, she became a cook because of that chance meeting.

Doctor Cha Jeong Suk:

“Doctor Cha Jeong Suk,” or just “Doctor Cha,” was one of the newest shows upon this list. It aired in April 2023 and was written through Jung Yeo-rang and directed through Kim Dae-jin as well as Kim Jung-wook.

The South Korean show is about Cha Jeong-suk, a woman in her 40s who chooses to become a first-year resident to try again at her dream job.

The things going on with her husband, her ties with her personal and professional family, as well as the medical problems that come her way all make her choice stronger. “Doctor Cha Jeong Suk” tells the story of how she deals with all of these problems.

New Amsterdam:

The medical drama show New Amsterdam was made by David Schulner and is based on the book Twelve Patients: Death and Life at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer.

Five seasons, from 2018 to 2023, ran on NBC. Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and other actors played lead roles. In this show, a guy named Dr. Max Goodwin becomes the brand-new Medical Director of the New Amsterdam Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the United States.

In many ways, this hospital was ahead of its time. However, it is currently having a hard time because it doesn’t have enough money and has a bad image. That’s why Max wants to completely change things by doing big things to improve care for patients, even if the staff doesn’t want to.

It was talked about making a show that would be based off of the show and tell the lives of some of its actors in 2020. But there has been no news about this possible project yet.

Life:

There are traces of greed and politics in the medical field, just like there are in other fields. This South Korean show is about a university hospital that fights to stay true to its values as a private company takes over its operations.

The doctors at the hospital work together in the show to fight back against those who want to turn the non-profit hospital into a business.

Grey’s Anatomy:

Last on this list is Grey’s Anatomy, one of the shows that has been in the most trouble since it first started airing. Shonda Rhimes’ medical show first aired in 2005 as well as was picked up for a 20th season in February.

There have been many issues involving Grey’s Anatomy over the years, but one of the first was when actor Isaiah Washington used a gay slur against his co-star T. R. Knight.

He was dismissed from the show after this and a fight alongside Patrick Dempsey. Dempsey was additionally accused of being hard to work with while he was on the show, which is something of note.

Katherine Heigl was often very critical of the TV show, and she even got into a few fights with Rhimes over the material they provided her character as well as the fact that the filming days were too long.

Heigl pulled away from the show at the conclusion of its sixth season because the situation got too much for her to handle.

She wasn’t the only one who quit the show in a controversial way because of Rhimes. A year before Heigl, T. R. Knight quit Grey’s Anatomy because of what he termed a “breakdown of communication” alongside Rhimes.

Live Up To Your Name:

This South Korean show is a mix of medical drama and history as well as time travel stories. Heo Im is an acupuncturist who goes through time to find himself and tries to tie up loose ends. The story jumps back and forth between present-day Seoul as well as the rule of the Joseon Dynasty 400 years ago.

Heo Im meets Choi Yeon-kyung, a cardiothoracic surgeon-to-be at Shinhae Hospital. He is dazed and confused. She as well as Heo Im bring together two very different worlds. For her, modern medicine is the best, but for him, ancient medicine is the best. All over the world, people can relate to the struggle between old and new health.

Medical Police:

The first episode of the comedy show Children’s Hospital aired in 2008. It made fun of some of the most renowned medical stories in TV history. Twelve years after this show’s launch, the spin-off Medical Police came out on Netflix, making fun of spy tales.

The show, which stars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel and is directed through Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern, as well as David Wain, is about two doctors from Children’s Hospital named Lola Spratt and Owen Maestro.

They are hired through the government to discover a cure for a deadly virus, but they don’t know that their mission will reveal deep, dark secrets and a huge plot.

Lovesick:

Dylan Witter, who has been identified with chlamydia, is the main character of the series “Lovesick.” Now he has to tell all of his ex-girlfriends and boyfriends the news. The show takes place in Glasgow and is about Dylan’s friendship with his closest companions Luke and Evie and the things they do together.

Also, Dylan, Luke, as well as Evie all live together, which renders the way they interact even more interesting. There are funny parts in the show that focus on how Dylan handles the fact that he suffers from an STD and how it affects his social life.

Call The Midwife:

This BBC show, called “Call the Midwife,” got a lot of praise while it was upon the air. The show, which was created through Heidi Thomas according to Jennifer Worth’s diaries, is about a group of midwives who worked within the English district of Poplar in the 1950s. It centers on Jenny, a new nurse who joins a nursing order.

Jenny thought she was going to work within a private hospital at first, so she has a hard time getting used to this new place. But she makes great friends with the other nurses, who help her with her daily job of caring for moms and families.

A lot of great actors, like Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Helen George, as well as Bryony Hannah, were in this show, which ran from 2012 to February of this year.