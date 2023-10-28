Here Are The 15 Best Movies On Netflix About Bullying:

At some point as well as another, everyone has been bullied. There are two types of bullying: violent and slow. Physical violence is the most violent type of bullying. Slow and silent bullying is just as dangerous.

Bullying is a crime that most people don’t notice until it gets physical. People who are bullied start to feel guilty, which is very bad for their mental health.

When someone bullies someone, they might gaslight them by making them think that what they are seeing as well as feeling is not real. The word “gaslighting” has been around since the 1944 movie of the same name.

In the end, bullying is a complicated problem that affects bullies, bullies’ victims, and onlookers in a big way. There is also no clear-cut answer. We do know that raising knowledge is a very important part of stopping harm.

AlRawabi School For Girls:

This was a Jordanian show by Tima Shomali about bullying in a private school for girls. It’s about a young girl named Mariam who chooses to get back at the girls who pick on her, led by Layan, and makes plans with her friends.

The show shows bullying and how it affects teens, but it also talks about the social and cultural expectations of Muslim women, corruption, sexual attack, and image. There are also Rakeen Saad, Joanna Arida, Yara Mustafa, as well as Tima Shomali in the show. Andria Tayeh plays Mariam, and Noor Taher plays Layan.

The Karate Kid:

There have been a lot of movies based on The Karate Kid. It has been followed up by a reboot, a cartoon show, and a spin-off show. It is additionally reported to be being worked on as a Broadway show and a new version. You surely already know some things about this movie since it’s so well-known.

However, for those who haven’t seen it yet, it’s about a kid whose mom moves them to a new town and makes them feel bad about being “new” and “weak.” After that, he meets an elderly gentleman who is a karate master and decides to learn from him.

Disconnect:

The cast of Disconnect also includes Jason Bateman, Frank Grillo, Paula Patton, as well as Hope Davis. It has more than one plot, and trolling is one of them.

One really cool thing about this movie is that it follows both the bullies as well as the bullied. It’s not the usual story of a kid who gets picked on and gets even. In its place, it shows how bullying can be dangerous for everyone involved.

Audrie & Daisy:

‘Audrie & Daisy’ is a documentary film made by Bonni Cohen and starring Audrie Pott, Daisy Coleman, Paige Parkhurst, as well as Melinda Coleman. In the movie, two teens are sexually attacked by friends while they are out at a high school party and not aware of what is happening.

It gets even worse because the victims have to deal with cyberbullying as well as abuse after the event. This makes them try to kill themselves, and one of the girls ends up dying.

The movie shows what happened after the horrible events and includes talks alongside family, friends, victims, as well as the boys who were involved in the attacks.

Easy A:

The main themes of this cute and smart teen comedy are bullying and rumors. It is based on Hawthorne’s famous book The Scarlet Letter as well as stars Emma Stone as a likeable lead character whose white lie regarding going on a date alongside a college boy goes viral at her high school and starts to live on its own.

The movie Easy A is mostly entertaining, and it deals with many interesting topics without losing its humor, such as technology as well as cyberbullying, the harmful effects of the gossip mill, and teen sexuality.

Moonlight:

The main character in Moonlight is an African-American guy who lives in Miami. Childhood, youth, and adulthood are the three most important times in his life.

We’ve all been via similar phases, but Chiron may have had some more special ones than the rest of us. Film reviewers say the movie is a gem in every way: the photography, the emotional delivery, the way the characters are portrayed, the cutting, and so on.

It even got the best picture Oscar. We wouldn’t tell you anything about the movie because we believe everyone should see it. But since it’s upon this list, you can be sure that it’s one of the greatest movies ever made about bullying.

Tall Girl:

“Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart, is a teen love comedy written by Sam Wolfson. The movie is about a girl named Jodi who has trouble making friends at school as well as other social situations because she is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Most of Jodi’s choices have been based on her fears, but when she falls within love with a handsome exchange student, she chooses to stop doubting herself and accept herself as she is. For the young adult, it’s the start of a whole new life as she faces the challenges of her love life head-on.

Mean Girls:

The title alone will tell teenage girls what Mean Girls was about. In fact, this cult favorite teen comedy is about how the famous crowd creates a toxic and mean social environment and how one girl tries to take them down.

The whole thing is funny, and the way high school cliques are portrayed is pretty accurate, even if it’s sped up for laughs. So, it’s best to watch this movie alongside kids who are old enough to already be living it. It has some adult language and references to drinking and having sex as a teen.

After Lucia:

The movie is set in Mexico City, where a father as well as his daughter move after the mother dies by accident. The daughter is sad and lonely, and she wants to have sex before she gets married.

She also has to deal with bullying at school. Another award from the Cannes Film Festival that you should pay attention to is Lucia. It’s scary and frightening at the same time, but also incredibly beautiful.

The Glory:

A South Korean drama series called “The Glory” is about Moon Dong Eun, who quit school because she was being bullied badly. Dong Eun, on the other hand, becomes a teacher at the child’s school of the girl who led the bully group many years later. She wants to get back at she and those who didn’t say anything about it.

The fact that the show was named 9th on Netflix’s “trending shows” list just two days after it came out shows how good it is. It stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Park Sung-hoon, Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-il, as well as Yeom Hye-ran. It was directed by Ahn Gil-ho.

Carrie:

This 1970s movie based on Stephen King’s horror book of the same name is full of bullying, violence, and blood. It’s about a teen girl alongside telekinetic powers who gets payback on her friends on prom night after being tortured too much by them.

It’s pretty scary and bloody, but Carrie isn’t exactly as graphic as current horror movies. It’s still very exciting, though.

It’s also a groundbreaking, famous movie that shows bullying and the mental pain it causes at a time when it wasn’t seen as a serious problem, making it one of the more thoughtful horror movies you can watch.

Mean Creek:

People who are bullied and the people who are bullied are shown in Mean Creek in a way that is both clear and honest. Being mean to someone is never okay, but this movie could assist you understand why certain individuals do it.

The movie looks into what makes bullies act out. The movie tries to answer that question while also showing how bullying hurts both the bully as well as the victim. The movie was smart and honest, and it was accepted into the Cannes Film Festival.

Girl’s Revenge:

‘Girl’s Revenge,’ a drama movie written by Blanche Chiang, stars skilled players such as Yi-Ruei Chen, Teng-Hung Hsia, Chu-Ping Liu, Moon Lee, as well as Edison Song.

Ren Li-cha’s normal high school life is turned upside down when someone records her sex video at a birthday party without her permission. The movie gets around to her friends, who then pick on her and make fun of her.

Wu Yun-heng, a transfer student who was also at the party, chooses to look into what happened on her own when no one else will. Yun-heng knows that she is going to alter her school forever as she gets closer to the harsh truth of Ren Li-cha’s controversial video.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid:

Not to be confused alongside the animated movie from 2021, this live-action version of Jeff Kinney’s popular book series is a lot of fun. It’s about a tween boy who wants to improve his social standing so badly that he will do anything to get it, even if it means losing friends or changing the way he dresses.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid is funny, sad, and easy to relate to. It’s a great book to use to start a talk about friendship, status, the need to fit in, and the benefits of accepting yourself.

Cyberbully:

In line with its title, Cyberbully brings online bullying to the forefront by showing the darker side of social media through the eyes of a teenage victim who starts getting abused right away after getting her own laptop.

It talks about sex, bullying, suicide, and gay hate, so it’s clear that this movie is meant for a slightly older crowd. However, there are some good messages about how the mother dealt with her daughter’s online abuse, and again, it’s a story that should be told to teach others a lesson.