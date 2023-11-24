Here Are The 15 Finest Chinese Anime To Watch Right Now:

Chinese anime, which is also called donghua, has become more famous over the years. It has unique stories and beautiful animation that make it stand out in the animation world. This article ranks the best Chinese cartoons of all time by how powerful they are, how well they tell stories, and how well they are received by viewers.

Check out these movies to see what they have done that will never be forgotten in the world of animation art. If you hear the word “anime” a lot, it means all animation works produced in China, no matter what style they are or where they come from.

Many manhuas are making waves in China and around the world. At the same time, Chinese anime is also seeing a huge rise in fans and a huge improvement within the quality of the animation.

Japan is the center of anime, and every once within a while, new stories are picked up and turned into TV shows. Since most of the shows in the business are from Japan, fans don’t always notice the real stars from other countries.

Fairies Albums:

Being a spirit therapist, Tao Yao is always on the move to help animals, monsters, as well as spirits who are going through bad things. Along with her on her mission to assist everyone from fox demons to werewolves, she has a short monk named Mo Ya with her. He has become her loyal partner ever since she saved him.

Gun Gun, a fox, as well as Liu Gon Zi, a mystery snake demon who is ruling a man’s body, are also in Tao Yao’s crazy group. The strange group travels across huge areas to save monsters and spirits that are in serious need of help.

Wangpai Yushi:

“Wangpai Yushi” is a fun addition to the world of donghua that combines funny situations with magical ones. The show takes place in a world where monsters and individuals live together, though not always peacefully.

The main story is about a group of monster teens who have to deal with the problems that come with being a teen and their own special skills.

What makes “Wangpai Yushi” great is how well the characters are developed and how funny the stories are. People can easily get caught up in the lives of these young monsters, making for a unique experience full of laughs, drama, and lessons regarding friendship as well as getting along with others.

Full-Time Magister:

Mo Fan, an awkward high school student, has woken up in a world that is both like and very different from his own. In this world, magic has taken the place of science as the main idea behind things.

Mo Fan goes to the famous magic school even though he is poor and new to the world. He wants to become a magician so that he can help support his disabled father and sister.

But reports spread that he was poor and didn’t have any special powers, making him the laughingstock of the school. In spite of this, he is able to control both the strong fire element and the rare lightning element! Mo Fan starts his journey to become a full-fledged magician, strong enough to protect his family. He already has two powers.

Cinderella Chef:

Ye Jia Yao wants to be the most famous cook within the world one day. She is already a famous chef at such a young age, so it doesn’t look too far-fetched that her dreams will come true.

Even though Jia Yao has a great job, she is suddenly taken back to Imperial China when her cooking experiment goes wrong. She gets caught up in a political play that could put her life within danger before she has a chance to figure out what’s going on.

But as soon as she gets the chance to go to the big city, she starts to dream again about becoming a famous chef. But with things the way they are, may she afford to dream so big? “Cinderella Chef” is a funny love story about ambition and affection that shows Ye Jia Yao’s love life and how she bravely goes after her big dreams.

Da Yu Hai Tang:

“Da Yu Hai Tang” is a beautiful work of art. This donghua takes you deep into a moving story of love and suffering that takes place in a beautifully drawn underwater world. A red fish named Chun is at the center of the story. After a series of events, she changes into a person.

Longing, identity, as well as the very nature of life and death are all woven into the story. The moving images and feelings it shows are what make it so powerful. The way “Da Yu Hai Tang” skillfully blends its animation alongside a powerful plot makes it a must-see for anyone looking for depth in its art as well as story.

Battle Through The Heavens:

The web book with the same name was written by Heavenly Silkworm Potato and was turned into a Chinese cartoon called Battle by the Heavens. In a place where magic doesn’t exist.

A place where strong people make the rules while weak people have to follow them. A land full of beautiful things and gifts that people want, but also dangerous things they didn’t expect.

Three years ago, Xiao Yan lost everything: his powers, his name, and the promise he made to his mother. No one had seen him with such amazing skills in decades. He was about to give up when a ray of soul came out of the ring he was holding and a new door opened for him. He finally got a great story after a lot of hard work.

Sweet Bite Marks:

Based on the same-named comic book, “Sweet Bite Marks” is about a normal high school student named Xiao Xin who inhabits a world where human beings and vampires have learned to live together without fighting.

The “Prince” Luo Yi, a son to a royal vampire family, falls deeply in love with her and thinks about drinking her blood. This changes everything in her life.

He tries to get together with Xiao Xin, but she turns him down because she doesn’t like vampires. When her classmates hear that she turned down Luon Yi, they start to pick on her terribly.

Despite being turned down, Luon always stands up for Xiao Xin and comes to her aid, which impresses her. As Xiao Xin gets to know the vampire princes better, her feelings slowly start to change.

Mo Ri Shu Guang:

Few shows do a better job of showing how complicated being young is than “Mo Ri Shu Guang.” The show follows the lives of high school kids as they deal with love, friendship, and growing up. It stands out because of how sensitively it shows relationships and how teenage life is always changing.

The feelings of young love as well as sadness are shown in “Mo Ri Shu Guang” with sensitivity and tenderness. What makes “Mo Ri Shu Guang” stand out is how relatable it is; it’s a true reflection of the rough and beautiful journey of growing up.

Tales Of Demons And Gods:

Tales of Demons as well as Gods is a famous donghua that is based on the incredibly popular manhua. It tells the story of Nie Li, who used to be the best demon spiritualist.

Nie Li goes back in time to when he was 13 years old after dying in a fight against the Sage Emperor as well as his followers.

Despite being the weakest within his class and having the least amount of ability, he wants to keep the city safe from monster beasts and from destroying itself in the past.

He also chooses to kill the so-called “Sacred family,” who shirked their job as well as betrayed the city within past lives.

Link Click:

“Link Click” or “Shi Guang Da Li Ren” is a show about Lu Guang as well as Cheng Xiaoshi, two strange people who work together at the Time Photo Studio. They are given the mysterious ability to go back in time, which they use to do what their clients want.

They make sure to help people without getting in the way of the moment too much by building on each other’s skills. They don’t know it yet, but all of their cases are linked by a huge plot that will get them into a lot of trouble.

Hitori No Shita:

Entering the world of “Hitori No Shita” is like starting an exciting trip full of mystery and action. This donghua is about a young man named Zhang Chulan who gets involved in strange events after finding a grave within his hometown. The secrets that are being solved and the exciting martial arts action are what the series is all about.

The two things that make “Hitori No Shita” interesting are its complicated story full of turns and turns, and its deep look into traditional Chinese martial arts. It is one of the best Chinese animated movies because it has both tension and a lot of cultural information.

Martial Master:

People planned for the main character, Qin Chen, who used to be the smartest person in the military, to fall into the death canyon within the mainland’s banned land. The strange old sword’s power was suddenly released by Qin Chen, who was already dead.

Three hundred years later, within the faraway part of the mainland of Tianwu, a boy with the same name got Qin Chen’s will by accident. Qin Chen vowed to protect everything he adores and change the story of the strong man in search of the sun. He did this by taking on the duty of running the five countries of the world and starting to learn martial arts again.

The Daily Life Of The Immortal King:

“The Daily Life of the Immortal King” which was animated through Haoliners Animation League, is about the training genius Wang Lin, who wants to live a normal life so that no one knows how powerful he really is.

Of course, Lin has to save the world, which constantly gets in the way of his personal life, even though he would rather act like he is not special. The show is about how hard he tries to balance his two lives.

Hitori No Shita:

Entering the world of “Hitori No Shita” is like starting an exciting trip full of mystery and action. This donghua is about a young man named Zhang Chulan who gets involved in strange events after finding a grave within his hometown. The secrets that are being solved and the exciting martial arts action are what the series is all about.

The two things that make “Hitori No Shita” interesting are its complicated story full of turns and turns, and its deep look into traditional Chinese martial arts. It is one of the best Chinese animated movies because it has both tension and a lot of cultural information.

Soul Land:

This person, Tang San, is a very important member of the Tang Sect martial arts group. They are also the best at using secret weapons. The elders of the sect have high hopes for him and think that his future is going to be good. However, Tang decides to give up this life in order to get the sect’s banned lore, which is a crime that can lead to death.

Now that he has reached his goal, he gives the group his heritage and then jumps off of the scary Hell’s Peak. He didn’t think this would lead him to a different world where there was no magic, martial arts, or grudges. A place where only the lost souls of battle rest A new story starts when there is a new road to follow.