Here Are The 15 Finest Dc Animated Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

It’s also called the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU). Each movie in it added to one of the longest-running linked worlds of character stories. Because of how well The New 52 did, DC Animation started making animated movies based on mostly stories that came out after 2011.

The DC Animated Universe storyline began with Batman: The Animated Series in 1995 and went on to include shows like Justice League as well as Justice League Unlimited. The DCAMU timeline is not the same.

The Arrowverse, which was based on TV shows, became very popular, but the DC Extended Universe was a hastily put together project with an unclear future. But the DC Animated Movie Universe is a series that shouldn’t be forgotten. It’s made up of several animated movies based on popular characters that are all linked to each other.

Even though these movies were made for home media, they are just as exciting, edgy, and intense as “high-end” movies. Following the events of Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox in 2013, the DC Animated Movie Universe started.

After Justice League: War, which introduced the Justice League, the DCAMU would make movies about Batman, Superman, the Teen Titans, as well as many other DC characters. There are 16 straight-to-home video pictures in the DCAMU schedule. This is a list of all the DC cartoon movie universes, in order.

Justice League vs The Fatal Five:

The world has many heroes, but it also has many bad guys who try to beat their skills. The Fatal Five are a group of bad guys who live up to their name as well as cause a lot of trouble for superheroes.

Out of DC’s four animation movies, this is the only one where the Justice League will finally face them. The Emerald Empress, Mano, Persuader, Tharok, as well as Validus were the first five members of this group, who first showed up in comic books in 1967.

The members of the Fatal Five have changed a lot over the years, but this movie is mostly about the ones who began it all. The movie is very exciting and dramatic because it shows both bad guys and good guys.

Batman: Hush:

Batman: Hush, one of the last movies in the DCAMU storyline, showed all the problems that had become prevalent throughout the series. A lot of great Batman stories, like Batman: Year One and The Dark Knight Returns, have been turned into animated movies by DC.

To make Batman: Hush fit into the world of the DCAMU, however, DC messed up what might have been one of its best animation movies. Batman: Hush was the worst DCAMU movie because the animation is dull and the decisions made by the writers are hard to understand.

Batman: Assault On Arkham:

The Batman: Arkham series by Rocksteady is without a doubt one of the greatest things DC has done within the last few decades. A lot of fans think that the world that Rocksteady created for the series is one of the greatest ways to show the Dark Knight.

So, when Arkham fans heard that there would be a cartoon movie centered around the world of Arkham, they were very excited for a good production. Batman: Assault on Arkham was a great Batman story that takes place between Arkham Origins as well as Arkham Asylum, which is great.

Justice League Dark:

People all over the world are going crazy for no reason, which is causing chaos as well as death, as well as the Justice League doesn’t seem to be able to stop it. When Batman thinks that magic might be the cause of the problem, he asks Earth’s fictional heroes, like John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, and others, to help him look into it.

The story in Justice League Dark isn’t the best in the DCAMU, but it still has a good riddle and some interesting characters. The best thing about the movie is that it can be very creative as well as as the title suggests, scary because it deals with supernatural things.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines:

Even though there have been a lot of animation DC movies, there has only been one movie that is just about the brave Amazonian warrior princess Wonder Woman.

Since her last movie came out in 2009, there have been no plans for a follow up. DC understood how valuable this character could be after the popularity of Gal Gadot’s live-action “Wonder Woman.”

Like the name says, this movie looks into Diana’s past in Themiscyra and gives us information about the history of the location.

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract:

The Judas Contract plot had been used before in the Teen Titans series, and it may have worked greater than the Teen Titans: The Judas Contract movie.

The Teen Titans show additionally did a better job with the plot about Deathstroke and Terra than the comics did. They turned a shameful plot into a narrative about Terra’s role in the Titans. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is just another movie in the Teen Titans series; the DCAMU’s version of the team didn’t need a Judas Contract movie.

Justice League: War:

The cartoon movie Justice League: War came out in 2014. It is based on the DC Comics tale “Justice League: Origin.”

It’s easy to forget that Warner Bros. was having more success with their cartoon shows while their live-action DC world plans failed. The DC animation world is no longer active, but it has given rise to many great movies.

Justice League: War was one of the best animation shows in DC’s world. Justice League: War is a good superhero movie with lots of things to enjoy. It is based on Justice League: Origin as well as is the second movie in DC’s animation world.

Batman: Bad Blood:

Batman is no longer alive. Or does he? No matter what happens, Gotham no longer has its main defender. Nightwing, Robin, Batwoman, as well as Batwing will have to defend against the more confident criminals and figure out what happened to the Caped Crusader.

Most of the movie doesn’t show Batman, which gives the rest of the Bat family a chance to shine. They shine, even Alfred, the faithful butler who always does what’s right.

The fights and conversations between the sidekicks are a lot of fun, dramatic, and educational. Still, Batman’s presence is felt throughout, as you get a better look into his mind and see how he has affected the people he taught and motivated.

Reign Of The Supermen:

‘Reign of the Supermen’ is the name of the second part of the famous ‘Death of Superman’ storyline adaptation. It follows four different ‘Supermen’, Steel, Superboy, Cyborg Superman, as well as The Last Son of Krypton, who protect Metropolis a year after Supes’ death.

Each of them claims to be a reincarnated Superman in some way, until the real Superman shows up and a battle for identity starts. Now that they have two full-length movies to work with, it will be interesting to observe how much of the source material remains and adapted. Also, a good Superman animation movie hasn’t come out in a long time.

Justice League: Throne Of Atlantis:

It’s one of the most enjoyable stories from the beginning of the New 52. After a long time, DC Comics finally saw how cool Aquaman could be as a character. He became a major character within the Justice League comic books.

Except that Aquaman wasn’t one of the original members of the Justice League, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis stays very true to the source material. The Justice League quest Throne of Atlantis was fun, but it’s not as good as Justice League War.

The Death Of Superman:

Some people think that the Death of Superman comic book was the most popular and well-known story about the Man of Steel ever. The news that DC was killing off its most famous superhero got a lot of attention from the media.

The story was made into a movie in 2016, but Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice was a huge disappointment. Death of Superman, which came out in 2018, is seen as the ultimate version of the comic. Death of Superman is both a hard-hitting and well-written movie that stays true to the original story as well as has great animation.

Constantine: City Of Demons:

Chas Chandler, a childhood friend of John Constantine, asks him to help him save his daughter from a magical power that he thinks is bad. As planned, Constantine gets caught up in a dangerous game involving demons, souls, as well as the spirit of Los Angeles while trying to help her.

The perfect performance by Matt Ryan as Constantine, the anti-hero, makes City of Demons a wonderful journey through bloody horror and strange images. You can expect gasps, sick laughs, more gasping, and maybe even a tear or two by the end.

The Lego Batman Movie 2:

“The Lego Batman Movie” said that it took place in the “DC Superhero dimension,” which is not the same thing as the DC world. Batman was the most well-known and loved figure in the DC world. Many movies and TV shows have been based on him.

In the past, movies based on this character were made in a way that seems very funny now. It wasn’t until Christopher Nolan chose to make his own movie about the Caped Crusader that it became a serious thing in the movie business.

Batman has only written dark stories with moody characters since then. This run was broken when Batman showed up in “The Lego Movie.”

Being based on the well-known Lego toys, the movie was a surprise, and Batman’s part was different from what had been seen before. Then came “The Lego Batman Movie,” which was supposed to be a spin-off. Will Arnett voiced the famous character.

People had doubts about the movie, but it did well at the box office. But director Chris McKay made it pretty clear that Lego Batman would be back, and there will definitely be another “Lego Batman movie” in the future.

Although Ben Affleck is said to be leaving the part of Batman within the DCEU, Bruce Wayne’s other personality is still up in the air. You can just watch this movie while DC takes care of that.

Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay:

Task Force-X came to the DCAMU in Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, three years after Batman: Assault on Arkham made the group more well-known. The Suicide Squad’s fame has grown a lot since Assault on Arkham, so it was bound to happen that they would finally join the DCAMU.

In Hell to Pay, Task Force X goes up against magic, just like in Suicide Squad. Fans of this universe had to see Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay after the surprising return of the Reverse-Flash. This proved that The Flashpoint Paradox was a part of the DCAMU.

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox:

Flashpoint, a crossover event in DC Comics in 2011, was one of the most famous and well-known stories about the Flash. While parts from the initial source material were tried to be used in The Flash on the CW and The Flash in 2023, neither effort was very successful.

With Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, which came out in 2013, fans finally got the best version of the popular crossover. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, the first movie in DC’s new animated movie world, set the stage for many other great animated movies that came after.