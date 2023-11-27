Here Are The 15 Finest Historical Shows You Can Watch Right Now:

Historical television programs and films, whether they’re centered around the distant past as well as the 20th century, are still very popular because there are so many stories that can be told in this genre.

Period plays and comedies show people what it was like to go through the good times and bad times of the past. Many of them pay a lot of attention to detail as well as historical truth.

Some history TV shows are based on real people’s lives, while others have characters that are made up totally from scratch. Some history buffs might not like how dramatic these shows are, but most watchers don’t mind if the changes make the narrative more interesting.

The most successful historical TV shows find the right balance between telling an interesting story and staying true to the events. This often makes it hard for networks and showrunners to do things. Because of this, works with more fantastic elements are often chosen over them.

Marco Polo:

You would have read about Marco Polo within your history books in school. He is one of the world’s most famous travelers and is known for writing about places in Asia. A young Polo goes on a trip across Asia to get to the court of Kublai Khan.

This show is about that journey. The series shows in great detail what it was like for him to live within the Chinese court and the way that society affected him and how that affected his writing.

Outlander:

Based on the books through Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is about Claire, a nurse in World War II who gets sent back in time to the Highlands within 1743 by chance. While she is there, Claire meets Jamie Fraser. They fall in love and have to get married to protect Claire from the evil Black Jack Randall.

Throughout the years, different characters in the show move through different times. Claire and Jamie’s story takes them to Scotland, France, the West Indies, as well as the North American countries.

Of course, the series isn’t completely true to life, but the strong plots make it very famous. The original Starz show has been a huge hit, with seven seasons as well as an order for an eighth to finish the story.

The show has been nominated for several Emmys and Golden Globes, but has not yet won any of them. But it has done well at the Saturn Awards, where it has won seven times over the years.

Penny Dreadful:

Think about what could occur if the scariest characters from fiction all got together. That’s exactly what takes place in Penny Dreadful, plus a lot more. Some well-known figures are brought back to life, including Dr. Jekyll, Dorian Gray, Dracula, as well as Dr. Frankenstein and his monster.

The story takes place in gloomy Victorian London. A very religious woman named Vanessa Ives turns into the Mother of Evil, protected by both Satan as well as Dracula. The main plot of the movie combines these old-school horror stories into a gripping psychological thriller.

Vikings: Valhalla:

“Vikings: Valhalla” is a Netflix show made by Jeb Stuart that comes after “Vikings” on History. The story takes place about a hundred years after the first series and is based on a very important event in Northern Europe’s history.

In Britain, things got really bad between the Saxons and the Danes after a killing of a Dane village. Because of this, King Canute leads the attack.

At the same time as this war, the last battle of old Nordic paganism in opposition to the massive spread of Christianity is also going on. Canute, Leif Erikson, his sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Harald Sigurdsson, as well as Emma of Normandy are just a few of the real people that are central to the story.

The Chosen:

Even though Jesus Christ is the main character in this free show, it’s the followers and other characters that really make it stand out.

People see things like Jesus healing Mary Magdalene, naming the apostles, and other miracles through the eyes of Nicodemus, Peter, Matthew, as well as other supporting characters.

Seeing these New Testament events happen in front of not only the main characters but also supporting characters gives Jesus’ story a new and inspiring twist. This makes it one of the greatest historical TV shows based on Biblical events.

The Tudors:

But King Henry the Eighth wasn’t always stable, so he might not have been a great king to live under. That said, he was an interesting person. To be honest, the fact that this show stars Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers as him helps a lot.

The Tudors is set in London in the 1600s and follows Henry, the unstable king, as he rises to power and criticizes the Roman Catholic Church in order to end his marriage to Queen Catherine of Aragon as well as marry Anne Boleyn instead.

Barbarians:

‘Barbarians’ is a German military war drama TV show with Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, as well as David Schütter in lead roles. The show, which was made through Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, as well as Jan Martin Scharf, is about what happened after the Romans took over Magna Germania for twenty years.

For a long time, the locals have been ruled by dictators and forced to pay high fees. However, they can’t work together to fight the foreign forces because they are fighting among themselves.

Arminius, a horse in the Roman Imperial army, sees that the Germanic tribes are being mistreated and doesn’t turn a blind eye to it. He is able to bring the people together to rise above small politics and defeat their attackers.

Britania:

When it relates to original shows, Brittania is one of the greatest history TV shows on Prime Video. This isn’t a straight retelling of history. Instead, it mixes magic with the true tale of the Roman attack of Great Britain.

There are some real people within the Prime Video series, yet druids and demons are just as important. Brittania is also a great history TV show for anyone who wants to watch something alongside a little more of a female focus than other shows in the same field. All three seasons have well-written female stars and great characters.

Downton Abbey:

The show, which won several awards, is about a British elite family and their workers in the years after the empire. The show is about the Crawley family and takes place in the early 1900s on the made-up Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey.

Real-life events like the loss of the Titanic, the start of the First World War, the creation of the Irish Free State, as well as the Jallianwala Bagh killing are shown next to changed family relationships throughout the series.

In it, the beautiful Dame Maggie Smith plays Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. Her dry wit, charm, and wit make her a great person to watch.

Jaguar:

The Spanish drama streaming TV show “Jaguar” was created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. It stars Blanca Suárez, Iván Marcos, Francesc Garrido, as well as Adrián Lastra.

It tells the tale of Isabel Garrido, a Spanish victim of Mauthausen who seeks revenge and justice against those who hurt her through joining a group of Nazi hunters in Francoist Spain.

Isabel worked for Otto Bachmann as a child. Her father had been brutally killed by Bachmann, who was a Nazi official. She has lived with her worst enemies since she was a child, and when she starts to hunt them down, the main character is very helpful to her team.

The Queen’s Gambit:

Even though The Queen’s Gambit is set in the 1950s and isn’t a story from a thousand years ago, it is still one of the greatest historical TV shows on Netflix. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Elizabeth Harmon, an orphaned chess genius who wants to become the best player in a major tournament that is mostly made up of men.

It’s also hard for her to deal with her drug and alcohol abuse, which could stop her from getting ahead and being as successful as she can be. The Netflix history show was a big hit, getting 11 Emmys out of 18 nominees. It also has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reign:

If you’re interested in history, you might want to skip this one. When Mary, Queen of Scots, doesn’t wear the normal medieval clothes and instead wears beautiful Alexander McQueen as well as Valentino gowns, it’s clear that the show doesn’t care about being historically accurate.

A lot of things in the story of Queen Mary’s rise to power aren’t exactly how they happened. For example, her marriage to France’s crown prince Francis as well as her troubled relationship with England’s Queen Elizabeth II aren’t exactly how they happened.

History is brought to life on the CW network by dramatizing a rough time in Scottish history. Lorde also worked on the music, in case that helps.

Alias Grace:

“Alias Grace,” a TV drama movie based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, stars Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, as well as Rebecca Liddiard. Grace Marks, a poor Irish refugee who works as a housekeeper in Upper Canada, is suspected of killing her boss.

Grace and James McDermott are both found guilty of the crime in the end. Grace is sent to jail for life, and James is put to death. The main character is the most famous woman in Canada because of the controversial case, and “Alias Grace” tells her interesting story.

Knightfall:

Knightfall, one of the greatest historical TV shows set in the 1400s, debuted upon the History Channel in 2017.

The story is about the Knights of Templar and their leader, Landry du Lauzon. He is a brave fighter who is having a hard time finding motivation to keep leading the Knights of Templar even though they have been failing.

When there are whispers that the Holy Grail was somewhere out there, du Lauzon gets excited all over again. This period drama is mostly a fan favorite, and Star Wars star Mark Hamill was brought in to add to its geek cred.

Peaky Blinders:

Based on a real urban youth gang within Birmingham in the 1800s, the show tells the story of Tommy Shelby, the head of the gang and an ambitious and very smart thief, and his family after the First World War.

There is gaming, drug dealing, the Russian Revolution, as well as a lot of very violent stuff. We really think this is great and can’t say enough good things about it.