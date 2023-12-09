Here Are The 16 Finest Musical Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

The musical sometimes seems like a holdover from a Hollywood studio system that is no longer around, but it still shows how movies can make story worlds that are both real and fantastic.

The worst instances come from directors who let music, color, as well as movement go beyond what they’re supposed to be and use songs that become honest statements of character feeling.

There are a lot of options in musicals, but to be successful, you need to know everything there is to know about the form. Those who like movie shows should get ready for an amazing display of genius. We’ve put together a list of the best movie shows of all time.

Part of the reason for this is that it combines at least two art forms music as well as film, and sometimes dance as well in a way that requires very skilled people with a lot of different skills.

Lee De Forest created the “talky,” which opened up a lot of business opportunities. In the last few years of the 1920s, there was a rush to make shows. At first, people liked what they heard.

History-making hits in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, like “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” showed that Hollywood’s best movie musicals with story and feeling at the center would still be to come.

Pitch Perfect:

Jason Moore’s sneaky, hilarious teen humor a cappella group is a crowd favorite. When the Bellas made their first showing, it got good reviews and was a surprise hit at the box office.

Many of the young, bright actors in it, like Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, as well as Adam DeVine, used it as a calling card to get jobs in Hollywood. The average Pitch Perfect 2 was a huge hit at the box office, but the rushed and poorly made third movie was a huge letdown.

Hercules:

The Disney Renaissance movie “Hercules” is one of the less stable ones. Even its biggest lovers probably agree that it’s not very good. The tone and pace are all over the place, and the movie’s attempt to make Greek myths fun for kids was more than a little weak. But people still like John Musker as well as Ron Clements’ cartoon story, and there’s no doubt that it’s a great show.

The bright neon animation is often stunning, and the film’s supporting cast, which includes Hercules’s wise but kind mentor Phil, his complicated love interest Meg, the funny bad guy Hades, and the five muses who tell the story, is one of the most likeable as well as memorable in any Disney animated movie.

And the movie’s score, which is one of the best in all of Disney’s history, never fails to charm. The song that won an Oscar at the time was “Go the Distance” by young Hercules, which is an adorable number, along with DeVito’s heartbreaking “One Last Hope.”

Then there are the Muses’ total bangers, which are based on church songs, which was a great choice for the Greek story. “Zero to Hero” and “Gospel Truth” are great songs, and “I Won’t Say,” which they sing alongside Meg and is influenced by Motown, is one of the greatest love songs ever written. No matter what the plot is, “Hercules” is just divine in a show.

Moana:

The best parts of Disney Studios’ musical comedy adventure movie about a Polynesian girl who, with the help of a god, sets out to save her island from a bad thing are the beautiful 3D landscapes and catchy songs.

The story was pretty standard, but the aural beauty takes you away. It was up for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, but Zootopia from the same company won.

God Help The Girl:

Stuart Murdoch, the man behind Belle and Sebastian, wrote “God Help the Girl,” a shaggy, sad, but oh-so-happy pop musical. It’s so adorably sweet that the word “adorably” is almost too small, but that’s not a bad thing.

Not this time. Not when it’s a movie that’s partly based on the author’s own life. The author has built a successful career by showing how to find strength in sickness, joy in boredom, and the truth within the shyness that keeps shy young people from sharing who they are with the world.

“God Help the Girl” is a pop song that was based on Murdoch’s delicate album of the same name. It has more sadness than the album, and Emily Browning plays a Glaswegian waif who meets the right people after leaving the facility where she was recovering from a severe eating disorder.

Eve slowly comes out of the worst time in her life after joining a hipster band with a lovestruck beanpole as well as his wide-eyed student. She goes straight into that one magical summer that only a few lucky teens get to share with each other, when all of your feelings are at their peak and every song sounds like it was written just for you.

With its perfect cast, vivid 16mm nostalgia, and old Murdoch songs brought to life again, “God Help the Girl” remembers what life is like right before the world starts closing its doors upon you. It crystallizes those last days of endless possibilities so well that you may never forget them again.

Hairspray:

This happy family comedy is based on a John Waters comedy from 1988 and the Broadway hit that it inspired. It’s about the racial issues in Baltimore in the 1960s. John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Marsden, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken, Allison Janney, as well as Zac Efron are just a few of the great actors in Hairspray.

But Queen Latifah, who plays Maybelle “Motormouth” Stubbs, the owner of a record store, may be the show’s best performer, thanks to her moving performance of “I Know Where I’ve Been.”

A Woman Is a Woman

Jean-Luc Godard only needed a girl, a guy, and a gun to make Breathless. The same was true for A Woman Is a Woman, the Cinemascope romance comedy. All he needed was a love triangle between Anna Karina, Jean-Paul Belmondo, as well as Jean-Claude Brialy.

A Woman Is a Woman is both a celebration of and a rejection of the American musical comedy tropes. Godard’s most stylish and easy-to-understand film. On the surface, the movie doesn’t seem as clever as some of Godard’s other 1960s works, but it’s still full of his usual self-reflexivity and desire to break the fourth wall.

People don’t remember “A Woman Is a Woman” for its songs, which are known for their purposely rough sound mix and funky, out-of-step dancing.

DP that Godard trusts Raoul Coutard fills the film’s Paris setting with trendy neon light in a way that seems grounded within the city but purposely fake elsewhere to evoke the cheeky, built-in fakeness of a stagy film musical.

For me, “Chanson d’Angela,” one of the best songs, is one of the most famous Anna Karina moments ever. It’s hard to get close to her because she’s hot and flirty with a sly grin.

The Jungle Book:

The Jungle Book was based on Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 book of the same name and came out 10 months after Walt Disney’s death. It had memorable characters as well as catchy songs. By a large measure, Jon Favreau’s thrilling 2016 live-action hybrid version is still the best Disney remake ever.

Lagaan:

A thrilling sports thriller called “Lagaan” stars Aamir Khan to be Bhuvan, a rebellious young man living in an Indian farming town in the late 1800s where it’s hard to pay the taxes that the British army is demanding.

When Bhuvan gets into a fight with a mean military officer, he gets his whole village to bet on whether they will defeat the English at cricket, risking their tax bill.

The rebels vs. masters plot is expertly developed by writer and director Ashutosh Gowariker, who adds a likeable cast of stock heroes and baddies to a story that is already full of political drama, love triangles, and the stress of a high-stakes, three-day cricket match.

The Bollywood songs are also very exciting. This historical story has moments of human-scaled joy when the farmers sing about the secrets of love or the changing weather. The lively beats and voices add to these moments of joy.

The King And I:

A lot of the most famous musicals ever were written by Richard Rodgers as well as Oscar Hammerstein II together. Their fifth musical was one of their most well-known, and it was turned into a luxurious movie with Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr looking stunning as ever.

There is no doubting the enterprise’s significance to history, and it deserves it. However, some parts of it look sadly out of date. used the rather sexist song “Something Wonderful” in a very bad way in “Promising Young Woman.”

New York, New York:

Let’s be honest: Martin Scorsese’s big studio musical is a mess. But it’s one of the coolest, strangest, as well as most interesting messes ever made.

Placed between “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” and powered by huge amounts of Hollywood cash and drugs, “New York, New York” is a behind-the-scenes musical regarding Francine Evans as well as Jimmy Doyle, the couple who wrote the title song about the city that never sleeps.

The director uses the sound studio tricks as a playground to see if he can make his rough, unfiltered version of the musicals he saw as a child. Add in some jazz, deep-seated depression, as well as a storm of troubled relationships on and off-screen, and you’ll have a movie that makes you think about the genre and Scorsese himself in a whole new way.

Mamma Mia:

The all-star cast of this jukebox musical, which is light but also really great, includes Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, as well as Colin Firth.

They let their hair down in this Greek-set family rom-com that was inspired by the timeless pop of ABBA. Without a question, Streep’s performance of “The Winner Takes It All” is one of the most moving parts of the movie.

The Band Wagon:

This show by the late Fred Astaire was made just as the older singer-dancer was thinking about retiring. It was a comeback for both Astaire and the musical form itself, as director Vincente Minnelli as well as MGM producer Arthur Freed gave it their all.

Astaire’s self-reflective performance as fading star Tony Hunter adds depth to “I’ll Go My Way By Myself” as he thinks about failure in all its forms.

However, his theater gang’s “let’s put on a show” philosophy cheers him up as they trash their horrible Faust failure in favor of a fun new version based on Arthur Schwartz as well as Howard Dietz’s rallying cry, “That’s Entertainment!” The movie’s screenwriters, Betty Comden as well as Adolph Green, gave Nanette Fabray as well as Oscar Levant their idea for their funny husband and-wife writing team. Dancer Cyd Charisse famously wrapped her long legs around Fred Astaire during “Dancing in the Dark.” The best.

Gypsy:

The made-for-TV movie based on the show Gypsy was a big step up from the mostly forgettable 1962 movie with Rosalind Russell as well as Natalie Wood. In the exact same year to be Hocus Pocus, Bette Midler’s biopic about Rose Lee was a big deal. There were 12 Primetime Emmy nominations for her, including Best Made for Television Movie as well as Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries as well as Special.

The Greatest Showman:

It sounds like Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, as well as Michelle Williams are singing. What’s not to like? In The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman plays the con artist P.T. Barnum, who lied his way to the top of the moving circus world. This is a shockingly true story.

There is a writer, a singer, a dwarf, a lady with a beard, and brothers who are acrobats living in Barnum’s Circus. Charity Hallett-Barnum, Barnum’s wife, is played by Williams.

The big performance started after Jackman hosted the 81st Academy Awards within 2009. During that show, his stage personality and ability to charm people were compared to P.T. Barnum. The show has original songs, like the Oscar-nominated “This Is Me,” and is directed by Michael Gracey for the first time.

“The Greatest Showman” might be one of the best original shows of our time. It has everything from athletic numbers that frame a young romantic tale to riding high on elephants to be the weight of fame sets in.

Tommy: The Movie:

That kid who is deaf, dumb, as well as blind sure knows how to play pinball while high on acid in the 1970s. “The Who’s Rock opera” makes for wonderfully strange movies with dedicated performances. Roger Daltrey leads a group of actors that includes Ann-Margret. Some of them are Jack Nicholson, Oliver Reed, Elton John, and Tina Turner.

Top Hat:

Few movie pairs have had as much chemistry to be Fred Astaire as well as Ginger Rogers, and “Top Hat” is their best movie together. Even though all of their movies have great dancing, “Top Hat” gets extra points for being a really great comedy on its own.

When Astaire’s character, Jerry Travers, goes to England and starts a relationship with Rogers’ character, Dale Tremont, things go badly, but they receive a second chance because they thought each other was someone else.

The movie has some great screwball comedies, like “Bringing Up Baby” and “His Girl Friday,” and it also has some great dance numbers.

