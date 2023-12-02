Here Are The 16 Finest Spanish Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

Some great directors have been in charge of making Spanish movies very popular. The nation has been making movies for quite some time as well as has provided Hollywood a lot of great stars and artists.

There has been a lot of buzz about these movies at big award shows, and that buzz has grown since Netflix put more money into Spanish-language movies and TV shows. This has only helped Spanish movies get bigger, and the movies that follow show why they’ve been doing exceptionally well with audiences.

Sleep Tight:

Some people want other people to be as unhappy as they are. They can’t stand it when other people are happy, so they make their own lives hell. One of those guys is the main character in “Sleep Tight.” The man named Cesar thinks he can’t be happy and doesn’t want anyone else to be joyful either.

Up until he meets Clara, he thinks it’s simple to make other people unhappy. Cesar is ready for the task, even though she turns out to be very tricky. He just needs to step up his game a bit.

Sunshine Cleaning:

Along with great movies such as Your Sister’s Sister as well as Enough Said, Sunshine Cleaning was an excellent addition to that unnamed genre of grown-up comedies. It’s not really a joke, though. It’s more of a touching story.

It turns into an individual study of lost promise and validation-seeking, helped by outstanding acting from Amy Adams as well as Emily Blunt. Sunshine Cleaning is fun, rewarding, and gives you an interesting look into the lives of the people who live it.

Amores Perros:

The Mexican drama movie Amores Perros came out in 2000. It was directed through Alejandro González Iñárritu as well as written by Guillermo Arriaga. In González Iñárritu’s “Trilogy of Death,” Amores perros was the first film. 21 Grams and Babel will come after it.

A car accident within Mexico City is the link between three separate stories in a movie collection that is made up of three panels. The stories are mostly about a teen from the streets who fights dogs, a model who hurts her leg badly, and an unknown hitman. Different dogs are used to connect the stories in different ways.

The Body:

After a car attacks the watchman and puts him into a coma, Inspector Jaime Pena looks into the case. He finds out that the watchman had been running away from the morgue, where the body of a wealthy businesswoman was last seen.

The event is told to the woman’s much younger husband. From the way the husband is acting, Pena starts to think that there may be something fishy going on here.

There are other clues that point to the husband possibly having killed his wife. He seems to have moved upon with his life very quickly after she died. As the next layer is taken off, a shocking find shows itself.

Raising Victor Vargas:

The movie Raising Victor Vargas revolves around a young guy named Victor Vargas and his life. This short, 88-minute drama from 2003 is regarding a group of Latino teens who grow up on New York’s Lower East Side. It’s a lot of fun.

Vic lives with his strange grandmother, which can make it hard for him to pursue Judy, the girl of his dreams. Victor Rasuk is the person on screen who plays Victor, and Judy Marte is the performer who plays Judy. Their names had to come from the players who play their roles in this very personal movie.

Pan’s Labyrinth:

In the summer of 1944, five decades after the Spanish Civil War, in Spain, the story takes place. This was the beginning of the Francoist era. Ofelia talks to a strange faun creature within a fictional world that is based on an overgrown, abandoned maze and is connected to the real world.

It’s getting worse for Ofelia’s pregnant mother Carmen, while her Falangist stepfather, Captain Vidal, hunts the Spanish Maquis who fight against the Francoist government in the area.

Ofelia meets some strange and magical beings that play a big role in her story and help her get through the hard parts of the old maze garden. “The creatures in the movie come to life with make-up, animatronics, as well as CGI effects.”

Living Is Easy With Eyes Closed:

Everybody has a list of great people they’d love to meet at least at some point in their life. If not a list, then at least one name you want to cross out before you die.

A teacher of English wanted to meet John Lennon in 1966. He can make his dream come true when he learns that Lennon is filming a movie nearby.

He goes upon a road trip as well as picks up two people who are hitchhiking. The trip opens the three of them’s eyes, and they relearn what life and dreams are all about.

Babylon:

The most striking thing regarding Damien Chazelle’s misunderstood industry comedy is how much it sounds like newspaper talk. This is because of its maximalist design for production as well as progressively dark comedic set pieces.

As opposed to Chazelle’s Whiplash or La La Land’s dreaminess, Babylon’s restlessness doesn’t feel like a Hollywood show as much as it feels like an itchy skin that wants to feel something.

Even though the movie tries to say a lot of different things, its strong portrayal of movies becoming real makes the whole experience well worth it.

Talk To Her:

The Spanish comedy-drama Talk to Her came out in 2002 and stars Javier Cámara, Darío Grandinetti, Leonor Watling, Geraldine Chaplin, as well as Rosario Flores. It was written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Two guys who are taking care of two women who are in identical comas become friends in a strange way. The movie’s themes include how hard it is for men and women to talk to each other, the difference between loneliness and closeness, and how love can last through loss.

Dream And Silence:

What does it feel like to forget about someone you care about? Would you like to forget about them so you don’t have to deal with their loss? Or would you rather live with both the bad and the good times you had with them? Valenti was in a car accident with his daughter Emma.

He went into a coma, as well as his daughter did not make it. Everything appears fine with him when he finally gets better. One thing about his memory was different. His kid doesn’t bother him. It’s soon obvious that he has forgotten all about her. It was like she had never been there.

Argentina, 1985:

Argentina, 1985 was a legal drama regarding a lawyer as well as his young team who were able to gather evidence against the leaders of a cruel military regime even though they were under a lot of pressure and faces many threats.

The public trial was believed to be the initial of its kind within Latin America. It was a sign of real democracy, and Julio Strassera as well as Moreno Ocampo, who led the case, were both made heroes.

Even though there are some very important themes in this movie, there are also some funny parts that help to emphasize its main message of kindness and persistence. The movie Argentina, 1985, appeared at several big film festivals in 2022, and it will be Argentina’s official submission at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The Secret In Their Eyes:

A retired legal counselor writes a book to put an end to one of the unsolved murder cases from his past and to his unrequited love for his boss, both of which still bother him years later.

The Invisible Guest:

There is a murder at the start of “The Invisible Guest.” Adrian Dora had been seeing someone else. Some months after they break up, he gets a threat call telling him to go to a certain hotel.

When he gets there, someone knocked him out. When he wakes up, he discovers the dead body of his woman in the next room.

Before Adrian can figure out what’s going on, the cops come in and arrest him after breaking down the locked door from the inside. There were no other people in or out of the room at the time.

He doesn’t want to go to jail for someone else’s actions, though, so he gets a private investigator to inquire into it.

Biutiful:

Have you ever thought about how your life will shift when you know you’re going to die soon? That’s normal, and it’s not nearly as sad as being told you have a short time left to live.

Uxbal is forced into this situation by a disease that will kill him soon. He tries to make things right in modern Barcelona.

As the story’s only hero, Bardem gives an unnaturally powerful performance that shows how a broken and dying father loves his children without any selfish motives. This movie is very beautiful because it has photography that is unlike any other.

The Sea Inside:

The Sea Inside is a 2004 Spanish drama movies that earned the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It was written, produced, directed, and scored by Alejandro Amenábar.

The story is based on the true tale of Ramón Sampedro, a diver who became paralyzed and fought for suicide as well as the right to end his own life for 28 years.

Marshland:

It takes place in 1980 and is called “Marshland.” The case of two sisters going missing is being handled by Detectives Pedro Suarez as well as Juan Robles.

Given the background and mood of the place, Pedro thinks it may have something to do alongside the political as well as social problems in the area since they were taken during the town’s celebrations.

As soon as they started their research, they saw that the girls had two very different ideas. Their parents thought they were good girls, but their friends as well as other individuals thought they were having affairs. Things get even stranger when the marsh shows off their raped as well as tortured bodies.