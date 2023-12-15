Here Are The 18 Best Scary Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

Movies have had monsters for almost as long as movies have been around. If you think of Lon Chaney within a fur mask, Ray Harryhausen’s huge stop-motion lizards, as well as even the insectoid aliens from A Trip to the Moon, you can get an idea.

That just goes to show how long directors, make-up artists, and special effects magicians have been digging deep into the darkest parts of their minds to create terrifying monsters to scare people silly.

There are some monsters that are so well-known that they have their own subgenres, like vampires and aliens. Part of the fun of monster movies is that they are all over the place.

Along with B-movie fun from the 1950s, effects-packed movies from the 1980s, and newer works like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” Universal’s famous series of monster movies from the 1930s are still some of the best in the horror subgenre.

Nosferatu:

Director FW Murnau and star Max Schreck created this 100-year-old monster. It is so well known that even its shadow can be recognized. Their movie was supposed to be a Dracula movie, but they didn’t have the rights to make one, but Nosferatu turned into its own thing.

The vampire’s bald head, pointy ears, and high collar shaped all the movie vampires that came after. They even changed Dracula stories to ensure that daylight is generally fatal instead of just slightly annoying, like in the book.

It’s possible that Nosferatu was too dangerous without a surefire way to stop him. We needed assurance that this quiet killer, who was very thin and hunched over his victims, could be halted.

It:

Some people will always see Tim Curry as Pennywise the Clown, who is a representation of fear itself. But Bill Skarsgård is the one who scares you silly in this 2017 version of Stephen King’s Big Book, which takes place during the 1980s as opposed to the 1950s.

Skarsgård’s eyes move back and forth between two directions as Pennywise, making the character appear truly terrifying and crazy. When he talks to the kids, he drools like he’s hungry and wants to eat their faces and their fear.

There is no “child acting” because the young actors do such great jobs. The themes of friendship as well as losing innocence are similar to those in Stand By Me and ET. It may be sad at times, yet when it scares, and it really does scare, it’s a chilling warning that clowns are scary for everyone.

Godzilla:

Godzilla has changed over the years to become a hero who protects people, a fan favorite, as well as even a confidant to kids. In Ishirō Honda’s first movie, however, he plays a scary version of the huge, unstable nuclear bombs that destroyed Japanese towns less than 10 years ago.

People running for their lives and hiding in the ruins of their homes are always a part of Honda’s vision, which shows the pain of war.

Akira Ifukube’s simple but strong score emphasizes how big the threat is, and it has been used as a model for many other films, both genres and not. Haruo Nakajima, who wore a molten-rubber outfit that weighed over 200 pounds, set a new bar for special effects performances.

Alien Queen:

An egg that explodes and kills another live thing when it is upset. is the name for a creature that puts its own face on another person and implants an egg deep inside their body.

A baby that claws as well as chews its way to freedom as well as spits acid as it quickly grows on its prey’s blood. A beast that can kill the crew of a ship in one day.

The queen, who laid thousands of eggs that destroyed whole civilizations, No matter what stage of its life it is in, the alien is scary, and no part of its body can’t stab, cut, or burn you.

It looks like something from our worst fears, which we didn’t even know we had until HR Giger, Ridley Scott, and then James Cameron showed them to us. Get into space and hit them with a nuke. There is no other way to be sure.

Nightbreed:

Clive Barker, a paperback sadomasochist, used the success of Hellraiser to make what he called “the Star Wars of monster movies.” However, when the company saw what he had made, they changed their minds because it wasn’t what they had hoped it would be.

What came out in 1990 was an interesting but almost impossible-to-watch mess. In 2014, however, Barker released the long-awaited director’s cut. He kept his word and took viewers into a wild, psychosexual underworld full of twisted beasts and a particularly nasty masked killer portrayed by David Cronenberg.

It’s a lot like the monster-filled worlds that Guillermo del Toro made popular with Hellboy, but there’s a lot more leather and bite wounds.

Bride Of Frankenstein:

James Whale, a bold director and a gay horror icon, really outdid himself alongside The Bride of Frankenstein, a dark Gothic horror movie that’s filled with sharp wit.

Whale’s portrayal of his sad monster, once again brought to life by the great Boris Karloff, exudes a campy feel that was decades ahead of its time. He combines this with stunning black-and-white photography to make a deliciously macabre movie that hasn’t changed a bit in almost 90 years.

Elsa Lanchester became famous in movies even though she had no lines and only three minutes of screen time as the beast’s nameless bride. She observed swans to influence her acting, which was further enhanced by her stiff haircut and foot-and-a-half-tall stilts, making it even stranger.

Dracula:

Bela Lugosi, who was born in Hungary and moved to Hollywood, played the first Dracula on movie theater screens. This Dracula was well-behaved, polished, and yes, sexy. He was a gentleman monster who liked to seduce as much as he liked to kill.

The vampire accessories Lugosi used in his performance the cape, the widow’s peak, the dark suit, and the general foreign accent have stuck around in pop culture for a long time.

A Quiet Place:

Monster movies that really work can scare people without giving you many clear shots of the monster. Alien creatures are not exactly hidden in A Quiet Place, bothering John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and their family.

If we’re being honest, the majority of viewers couldn’t even describe them from memory. If you’re having trouble, they’re basically squishy, toothy insectoid aliens from the Cloverfield group.

But Krasinski does such a good job of building up the tension through the film’s main idea that the creatures hunt through sound, so we have to be completely silent to stay alive that it doesn’t matter if we see them at all.

Frankenstein:

It’s the movie that all other monster movies will be judged by. The style and themes of James Whale’s original 1931 Frankenstein are so well-known that people who haven’t seen it can still picture crazy doctors, helpers with hunched backs, and peasants waving pitchforks.

Boris Karloff played the monster with a lot of soulfulness and sensitivity, even though his heavy, painful makeup and costume made it very hard for him. He had to spend hours every morning changing into the monster while wearing 13-pound boots as well as a metal rod within his back to give him that unique stiff, stumbling gait.

As a result, people felt both pity and shock, which made Frankenstein one of the most popular movies of 1931, even more popular than Universal’s Dracula.

Medusa:

We should praise almost every monster that Ray Harryhausen made in his lengthy tenure as Hollywood’s first special effects master. However, we must exclude those famous creatures.

How do you decide? Even though the cyclops is a well-known monster, he is a bit too happy for a real monster in the top ten. His last project, along with the time of its creation, stands out to us.

This swords and sandals tale takes place four years after Star Wars, so the stop-motion figures are pleasantly out of date, but they seem more lively and real than the real actors.

Medusa is the most beautiful. She has the skin of a reptile, sharp eyes, as well as a nest of snakes on top of her head. It feels dangerous to look straight at her even now.

Night Of The Lepus:

“Look out! Attention, ladies and gentlemen! There is a group of dangerous rabbits coming this way, and we need your help right away! This energetic and popular bunny exploitation favorite narrowly surpassed Frogs and Grizzly to secure the 50th spot.

You might not think rabbits are very scary, but Janet Leigh and Rory Calhoun, who was Mr. Burns’s fetish icon, did until those twitchy-nosed, floppy-eared hell-fiends started taking over their town and destroying everything in their path. That’s Bones McCoy with a handlebar mustache.

King Kong:

RKO Pictures made King Kong, even though his first movie was released during Universal’s monster craze. He has had just as much of an impact, though, starting a sequel, several remakes, a lot of copies, and a “MonsterVerse” series that still goes on today.

But the most important thing Kong did for horror movies might have been the stop-motion artist Willis H. O’Brien, who made the movie, not the big, wild ape himself.

Ray Harryhausen, another famous effects artist, learned from O’Brien and went on to inspire artists such as Phil Tippett, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, and Guillermo del Toro. All of these artists owe a debt to O’Brien’s groundbreaking work.

Eiji Tsuburaya, who helped create Godzilla, also said that King Kong as well as O’Brien influenced the way he made monsters. This means that Kong helped make his biggest enemy.

Pinhead:

The Hellraiser series is full of gross images, but the scariest thing it ever gave us is an extradimensional leather daddy whose face looks like your grandmother’s sewing cushion. Clive Barker, who made it, didn’t mean for Pinhead, as he was later called, to grow into a series figure.

The Cenobites are a group of sadomasochistic monsters that move through space and time looking for human meat to eat. He was just the smartest of them. Yet it was clear who people wanted to see again.

The English actor Doug Bradley gives him almost Shakespearean authority. He’s like an S&M Freddy Krueger, a philosopher devil who says mean things like “No tears, please; it’s a waste of good suffering.”

The Day Of The Triffids:

Anyone who watched TV over the holidays can see that John Wyndham’s doomsday classic is still a work in progress. One reason stands out: it is difficult to make plants look scary. This British movie does a good job, especially in the creepy early scenes where a rising light show confuses everyone in the world and makes them blind.

However, everything comes crashing down when the true antagonists appear: they are eight feet tall, murderous, and have a multitude of blood-red suckers of various hues. But they’re still plants, you know?

Jaws:

The first popular monster film was Steven Spielberg’s 1975 movie based on Peter Benchley’s book about a huge shark off the coast of New England that eats people.

Spielberg took techniques from bad movies and used them in a big-budget studio movie. This created a new type of movie that would become a monster in its own right: the summer blockbuster.

Spielberg’s team used a troublesome mechanical shark named “Bruce,” which required daily fixing and repainting during the film’s challenging saltwater shoot off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. The crew had to fix and repaint the bad mechanical shark almost every day during the film’s hard saltwater shoot off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

But what you don’t see is just as important as what you do see in a good monster movie. And because Spielberg made such great movies, Bruce would keep scaring individuals away from the ocean for many years to come.

Gill-man:

Gillman is a frog who lives well both on land and in water. He is one of the less well-known Universal Monsters. A group of scientists becomes obsessed with catching him, and the creature becomes obsessed with one of the scientists’ girlfriends.

Disney artist Milicent Patrick made this creature film, which directly inspired Guillermo del Toro’s movie The Shape of Water. It has a longing feel to it. There are two different artists who play the creature. It doesn’t talk, and it was just being quiet before the experts showed up.

He is a loving monster, but when he gets mad, he may murder a man with his one webbed hand. Gillman appeared in two more films in the 1950s and his name was later given to a real frog fossil discovered in 1998.

The Toxic Avenger:

Remember when cheap horror movies cared more about being funny and creative than being bloody? People all over the country who love splatter movies loved Toxie’s straight-to-video adventures when he was in charge.

Those days are long gone, but we still remember how fun it was when a car full of drunk disco-jocks could reverse over a kid’s head for fun, when an extra could poorly hide his supposedly torn arm under his camouflage jacket and no one would blink an eye, and when a grotesque, musclebound nuclear-wastoid could have rough sex alongside a blonde with a bubble perm and everyone would go along with it.

The Host:

From the start, Bong Joon Ho has been different. The Host, which he directed in 2006, is his third movie as a director. It is a crazy, exciting, funny, and sometimes scary mix of genres with some social commentary thrown in.

Singer Song Kang-ho, who has worked with the director for a long time, plays the owner of a small snack shop. They and their strange family become entangled in an international plot after a monster fish in Seoul’s Han River takes his daughter.

Like Spielberg before him, Bong makes up for a lack of cash and technical skills with good old-fashioned tension. However, the creature in this movie is much easier to see than in Jaws or most other monster movies. Bong effortlessly pulls off the bold act of showcasing the creature during the day.