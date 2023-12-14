Here Are The 18 Finest Prequel Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

There isn’t much of a middle ground when it comes to prequels and movie series; some of the greatest prequel films can end up being better than the ones that came before them. Prequels are often very important parts of great series because they build on what people already know about an imaginary world.

These kinds of installments make a difference, whether they’re about giving the background of a fake character, introducing new characters, or just making the main plot clearer.

The best prequels do a great job of expanding the world of the movie and even pointing out problems alongside the original series. Sometimes, they can even bring a tired brand back to life.

Viewers often remain unaware that certain prequels are indeed prequels due to the limited use of explicit information. Even though all of these prequels have done well, fans still don’t seem to agree on whether or not they like them.

Some fans think that prequels don’t live up to the hype and are just a way to make money off of something that is already popular.

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly:

Leone’s spaghetti westerns “A Fistful of Dollars” and “For a Few Dollars More,” in which Clint Eastwood plays a bounty hunter with no name who roams the desert.

There are separate stories in all three movies, but “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” is a prequel because it takes place in 1862 during the American Civil War, while “A Fistful of Dollars” has a gravestone with the date of death written in 1873.

“The Good, the Bad, as well as the Ugly” can stand on its own because it doesn’t have to build up to anything else. At the end, Eastwood’s character finds and dons the famous poncho he wore at the beginning of “A Fistful of Dollars.”

Many people still think that Leone’s movie is one of the best Westerns ever made. It’s about three men who fight an epic battle in search of a hidden fortune, and it ends with one of the most famous scenes in movie history. There’s a sign that something is right when the prequel is much more popular than the movie it’s based on.

The Thing:

Some might think that The Thing is a direct copy of the original 1982 film, and in some ways it is. The movie is so much like the original that it’s almost a shot-for-shot copy, which is why it got such bad reviews when it came out.

But there’s no denying that the shocking twist and conclusion were completely terrifying. This is partly because of how the marketing hid the fact that The Thing was a prequel to the first movie. The 2011 movie ends with a helicopter chasing the thing, which has changed into a dog. This is also how the first movie starts.

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom:

Harrison Ford is going to play the sassy professor-turned-explorer again in The Dial of Destiny, so the Indiana Jones movies are still going strong. Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in 1981, was the initial movie in this series. Three years later, The Temple of Doom came out.

As part of the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones goes to India to find a holy object while fighting the evil Mola Ram and all of his followers. This movie comes before Indiana Jones’ famous fight alongside the Nazis, and Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan gives a great performance.

Twin Peaks:

David Lynch directed this intriguing psychological horror movie, which serves as a prequel to the TV show of the same name. It takes place a year after the murder of Teresa Banks, a resident of Deer Meadow, a town next to Twin Peaks. The movie also tells the story of Laura Palmer’s last days.

People at the time thought it was a critical and financial failure, but now they think it’s one of the best prequels ever made, and Reddit users agree: “No question in my mind: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.” “A great prequel that works better after watching the series first,” said another.

The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes:

Has there been another popular movie series in the last ten years that was built around a single star, like The Hunger Games?

Many Oscar nominees were in the first four Hunger Games movies, but Lawrence’s hard resolve makes the characters’ humanity shine through. How in the world does a prequel to The Hunger Games work without Katniss Everdeen?

The main character in Songbirds & Snakes undergoes a transformation, as the antagonist evolves into a handsome young pre-fascist who grapples with the conflict between a corrupt institution and his more hopeful companions, ultimately finding himself enamored with a spirited brunette.

Coriolanus Snow as well as his Hunger Games mentee Lucy Gray Baird have more complicated, less clear-eyed connections to their own worlds and with each other than Katniss did in Suzanne Collins’s books and Lawrence’s performance.

Katniss was honest and didn’t like lies, which made her an interesting and unwilling tribute. That makes the story more interesting, even though the ending has already been exaggerated.

Explaining how certain aspects of the series’ story can be developed in-world is a daring move that should only be undertaken by die-hard fans, which adds to the impressiveness of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It’s both brutal and hilariously stupid.

Also, it’s interesting that the movie doesn’t hint at a lot of prequels, sequels, or spinoffs, even though some fans will still want them. This may be because the movie is based on a book.

Both the book and the movie tell an interesting, sometimes scary story that feels full even though it’s not clear what happened. In that regard, it surpasses its predecessors, as none of them were intended to be self-contained in the same manner.

Prometheus:

The movie Prometheus comes before the popular horror series Alien. Ridley Scott directed both movies, despite a 33-year gap between their releases. Prometheus is about two scientists, Elizabeth Shaw and Charlie Holloway, who are trying to find out where people came from.

When the explorers get to the faraway world, they find something that could kill humanity instead of teaching them something. Nicole Kidman and Michael Fassbender play the main explorers in the movie.

Scott has said that the movie isn’t exactly a straight predecessor to the Alien series, but fans can still see connections between the types of aliens, the reference to the Weyland Corporation, as well as the fact that the same alien grows inside a human being.

The Godfather: Part II:

Yes, “Part II” makes it sound like this movie is a follow-up to the filmmaker’s first gangster drama. It’s also about watching Michael Corleone as he slowly falls deeper into crime after taking over his family’s business.

In the other part of the movie, though, Robert De Niro plays Michael’s father, Vito, in 1917, as he becomes powerful and starts his own crime business.

It was a great idea to split “The Godfather: Part II” into a flashback and a sequel. The rise of Vito as well as the fall of Michael are both interesting stories on their own, but when put together, they make a sad story about both parents that makes the movie even better.

The King’s Man:

The King’s Man follows this trend of prequels not sticking to the pattern set by the original movie. The King’s Man does just that.

2021 is a movie that precedes Kingsman: The Secret Service. That movie is a great imitation of the James Bond series. The 2014 movie is full of tools and current spying, and the 2021 predecessor shows how the covert service got its start.

The King’s Man nevertheless has the usual over-the-top humor and style of the series, but the setting in the past and the use of real events make it more creative while remaining as fun as the last one.

Puss In Boots:

DreamWorks’ most successful project to date, Shrek, has inspired many sequels and spin-offs, as well as various kinds of media.

Some people say that Antonio Banderas’ Puss within Boots shows up for the first scene in Shrek 2, where he helps the main characters beat the Fairy Godmother as well as her selfish brat son.

Chris Miller directed Puss in Boots, which tells the story of the main character’s past through a number of fun experiences.

Like the original Shrek, this spinoff has funny and cute characters such as Kitty Softpaws and Humpty Dumpty. Many reviewers gave Puss in Boots great reviews, and it also became a huge hit at the box office.

Red Dragon:

This memorable introduction gives viewers more information about the famous fictional serial killer, Hannibal Lecter. It has a plot that is similar to The Silence of the Lambs. Within Red Dragon, Hannibal guides an FBI agent to find “The Tooth Fairy,” a serial killer.

A person on the site says, “I enjoyed Red Dragon, the prequel to Silence of the Lambs,” and a lot of people vote for them. “Yes, it’s not as good, but Ralph Fiennes, Edward Norton, and Emily Watson give great performances,” they said. “Definitely worth a watch, in my opinion.”

Pearl:

Knowing Pearl’s whole history the old killer who kills the entire crew and cast of a porn film within Ti West’s better slasher X can make X less of a reminder of all the goals that were dashed.

West, as well as his star Mia Goth, came up with Pearl’s story in an honest way. While they were quarantined before filming X within 2021, they came up with a character history as well as a script for a companion prequel that they shot on the spot along with the main movie.

With that in mind, Pearl is a bit more of a low-key artistic exercise than the fully formed X. But what an exercise! Pearl is a modern viral production that draws from Technicolor melodramas from the 1950s, the Silent Era, and melodramas from that time. Goth’s fierce performance ties all of these elements together.

Pearl never feels like she has a great chance to kill X’s vibe, so it doesn’t happen. This predecessor remains true to its origins as an art project.

X-Men: First Class:

Of course, X-Men: First Class serves as a prequel to the well-known X-Men movies. This movie showcases many of the original characters and explores how they encountered Professor X.

In this scene, Erik Lensherr as well as Charles Xavier are the only ones who are not archenemies. However, by the conclusion of the movie, the gap between them starts to grow. As part of First Class, we additionally figure out why Charles is using a wheelchair.

Kevin Bacon plays the bad guy in this movie, attempting to start a nuclear war by pitting two countries against each other. He brings Magneto, Professor X, and a few other mutants together, which is kind of funny.

Star Wars:

“Revenge of the Sith” is the third and final movie in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, which is frequently spoken of as a single movie.

Following on from “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones,” the movie shows how Supreme Chancellor Palpatine tricks Anakin Skywalker into joining the Dark Side, much to the horror of his wife Padmé as well as his teacher Obi-Wan.

A lot of people would say it doesn’t. “Revenge of the Sith” is by no means a perfect movie. It has a lot of identical problems as the movies that came after it. The script and direction are awkward, which makes it boring.

It’s still a huge step up from “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones.” Christensen provides a better performance, the characters are better developed, and there are some truly great moments, like the opera scene and “so this is how liberty dies.”

It also manages to keep the tragedy of the landing to be that Anakin fully turns to the dark side and the galaxy falls into tyranny. It was also lucky that “The Rise of Skywalker” didn’t do as badly as it could have as a series finale.

Bumblebee:

It’s no secret that people were losing interest in the Transformers series, whether it was because the movies were getting bad reviews from both crowds and journalists or because they were making less money at the box office. Bumblebee was the huge boost that the show needed to get back on track.

There were still the usual CGI-heavy action scenes in the 2018 movie, but they were much simpler and easier to follow. More importantly, Hailee Steinfeld’s character Charlie leads an interesting story.

Adding some excitement to the Transformers series with a prequel was the perfect idea, and Bumblebee swiftly became one of the greatest movie prequels.

Rogue One:

The Star Wars brand shows no signs of slowing down with the current production of TV shows and computer games. Despite the problems in the Prequel Trilogy, the nine main movies are considered some of the best sci-fi movies ever made.

At the same time, Rogue One focuses even more on its very specific mission: to find, steal, and safely move the Death Star plans.

Even though this prequel doesn’t have any huge Force fights, it’s still just as interesting as any other Star Wars movie. The Academy nominated Rogue One for two awards, one for Best Visual Effects as well as the other for Best Sound Mixing.

Prey:

This science fiction movie from 2022 takes place about 300 years before the first Predator movie. It’s about Naru, a fierce and brave Native American Comanche warrior as well as survivor, and her whole tribe, who are being followed by a humanoid alien that hunts people as well as French fur dealers.

U/ravingmoonatic said, “I know it’s pretty new, but ‘Prey’ is up there!” when asked which is “the best prequel of all time.” In the comments, someone else wants more “inventive concepts for future Predator movies”: “I wanna see a Yautja fight a samurai, pirate, Viking, barbarian, as well as Roman centurion, in that order.”

Orphan: First Kill:

There’s no question that Orphan: First Kill looks less expensive than the original, which came out in 2009. It also has a plot twist that would make Benjamin Button proud: in the first movie, Isabelle Fuhrman, who was a teen, plays a little girl who is really a murderous grown woman alongside proportional dwarfism.

In the 2022 prequel, Fuhrman, who is now an adult, plays the identical character when she’s supposed to appear even younger. As a distraction, Orphan: First Kill assumes that the audience knows about the crazy twist in the first movie.

It then unleashes a second, unrelated but clever twist on a story that seems straightforward: Esther claims to be the long-missing daughter of a wealthy suburban couple. It’s not often that a horror spinoff is smarter, stranger, or more bold for people who remember how well the first one did.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey:

The Hobbit is a book that comes before the Lord of the Rings movies. Because the predecessor was so well-liked, it led to more movies, making its own Hobbit trilogy. Fans get to see more of Bilbo Baggins in the movie.

He is the hobbit from the Lord of the Rings series who held the One Ring before Frodo was given it. On his travels, Bilbo meets well-known creatures such as dwarfs, elves, and orcs, as well as wizards.