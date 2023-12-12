Here Are The 18 Finest Tv Shows You Can Watch Right Now On Hulu:

It’s not hard to find good shows to watch all at once on Hulu. There is a lot of great material on the site, from old favorites like “The Handmaid’s Tale” to brand-new gems like “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

If you’re struggling to find the show you desire, we have compiled a list of the most enjoyable ones on Hulu, ranging from short comedies to immersive long dramas. Hulu has continued to make TV history in the twelve years since.

With The Handmaid’s Tale, it became the first streaming service to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017. In fact, that was just one of eight Emmys the show won in its first season.

Over the years, the show has continued to receive nominations and win awards. There are award-winning and highly acclaimed shows on Hulu that are some of the best. Hits like “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” show not only how good the content is but also how varied it is.

Devs:

Alex Garland made the science fiction action TV show Devs. Garland also created the movies Ex Machina and Annihilation. The show is mostly about Lily Chan, a young software engineer who works at Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company in Silicon Valley.

After her boyfriend Sergei seemed to have killed himself, Lily thinks there may have been foul play and starts an investigation. She asks questions that lead her to Forest, the mystery CEO of Amaya, as well as Devs, the company’s secretive development team.

Lily’s search for the truth leads her to uncover a plot based on technology that has the power to change the world. The best sci-fi stories do what Devs does, which is to ask deep philosophical questions and explore personal, everyday feelings at the same time while always leaving the reader with the question, “What if?”

Garland’s other work receives praise for its high production standards, encompassing visual appeal and dramatic style. Also, Devs is full of secrets, both about what the Devs project is and why the people do the things they do.

The riddles keep people interested and guessing the whole time. The show’s goals, design, and photography surpass anything else attempted for the small screen. Fans of Garland and sci-fi fans in general definitely need to see it.

Broad City:

Broad City is the show that made everyone aware of the great comedy team Ilana Glazer as well as Abbi Jacobson. It also turns typical sitcom fare into chaos. In the show, two best friends live in the city together and deal with all the weird and funny things that come up in their lives.

It relies on the big personalities of the actors and the weird humor of Glazer and Jacobson, but at its core, the show is a surprisingly sweet friendship story that still makes people laugh out loud.

The Dropout:

When we heard about another endeavor featuring Elizabeth Holmes, the head of Theranos, it seemed like a daunting task. Yet then this miniseries came out with Amanda Seyfried, who was great, and we forgot about everything else.

It was funny, and Elizabeth Meriwether did a great job adapting the book. Naveen Andrews also played a lead role. At its best, it did a great job of showing how hollow the top was and how the so-called Great Men were fooling themselves. With every choice she makes as Holmes that is meant to be awkward, Seyfried won an Emmy for this, and it’s easy to see why.

Justified:

There are many modern crime stories fighting for the title of GOAT, and Justified has earned its place within the conversation. Based on the stories by Elmore Leonard, Raylan Givens was a deputy U.S. marshal who always did what the law said. I was joking.

He deals with things in his own way. That puts him up against the Crowder crime family and a bunch of other bad guys, with Boyd Crowder as the main bad guy in a Batman-and-Joker-like dance.

Over the course of six seasons, it grew and changed, often because of powerful acting, a strong focus on the bad guys, and a hazy line between doing the right thing and following the law. If you start now, you may view it all in one sitting before the return of the limited series. Justified: City Primeval.

A Murder At The End Of The World:

One of eight people asked to spend a couple of days at the beautiful but remote home of a mystery billionaire is Darby Hart. Hart is a skilled hacker and an amateur detective.

When one of the guests dies, Darby has to act quickly to show that it was murder as well as figure out who did it before more people die.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who also worked on the equally strange show The OA, created this limited series. Viewers of twisty real-life crime shows will enjoy it.

The Golden Bachelor:

Reality dating shows like The Bachelor have become more about getting ahead than meeting “The One,” if you’ve watched any of them during the last five years.

The Golden Bachelor, an ABC spin-off about 72-year-old Gerry Turner’s search for love again, is a breath of fresh air because of this. Yes, Gerry is the talk of the Internet because he is the country’s favorite “granddaddy.”

While he doesn’t seem keen on becoming a leader, it’s clear that he just wants to find love again after the death of his wife of 43 years.

Futurama:

Futurama is a cartoon science fiction show that ran from 1999 to 2003 and then again from 2008 to 2013. Matt Groening, who also made The Simpsons, created the show.

Fry, a pizza delivery guy, wakes up 1,000 years in the future after accidentally being frozen in liquid nitrogen. Professor Farnsworth, his only living relative, is old and strange, and he runs a small goods delivery service.

Along with Fry, the team has Captain Leela, Hermes, Amy, the intern, Bender, the robot who sounds like a lobster, and “Dr.” Zoidberg.” Futurama is a bright and funny cartoon comedy that benefits from Matt Groening’s trademark humor.

Innovative ideas, sharp one-liners, visual humor, and the necessary fun nods to pop culture give it a lively pace as it moves forward. Futurama and The Simpsons both come from the mind of the same author, so they share the same dark humor, post-apocalyptic themes, carefree attitude in the face of chaos, as well as a level of ironic wit.

Even though the show is mostly funny, there are some episodes with very touching and moving moments that deal with friendship and finding oneself.

The Bear:

Hulu’s dark comedy-drama, The Bear, was a big hit with critics. It’s about a classically trained cook who has to go back to his city of Chicago to assist with running the family restaurant.

White won a SAG and a Golden Globe for Best Actor in one of his standout roles, solidifying the show’s position with a remarkable second season.

It is fun to watch the tension rise between White’s driven Carmy Berzatto and the restaurant’s bored cooks. The Bear was a fun and inspiring show that is the opposite of the serious Chef’s Table-style shows that are all over food TV these days.

Love, Victor:

Isaac Aptaker, as well as Elizabeth Berger’s major inspiration for “Love, Victor,” came from the chance to respond positively to negative reviews of “Love, Simon.”

The first episode of the series shows Victor writing to Simon and being angry that not everyone has such an easy time coming out, let alone finding love. Robinson appears and disappears as Simon, yet Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, and Bebe Wood quickly become the main cast.

Victor deals with mixed reactions to coming out over the seasons. He learns to value how the people he dates and has crushes on affect him. Throughout high school, he matures into a caring young man who surrounds himself with people who positively impact him and demonstrates emotional intelligence.

“Love Victor” is a show that will always make you smile. It’s a sweet, happy teen show that never goes too far into being too sweet.

Only Murders In The Building:

Out of a bunch of 10,000 true crime podcasts, this one stands out as a real gem. It follows three strangers in a fancy New York City apartment building as they try to solve a murder case.

They only need to watch out that they don’t hit their heads upon the boom mic as well as mess up a take. As they search the historic Arconia for clues about who killed Mabel’s best friend from childhood, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are an odd trio who love as well as break as many true crime tropes as they can.

They stumble through plot changes, cliffhangers, and even an appearance by Tina Fey as a crime blogging queen, a la Sarah Keonig. Also, every five minutes, the show won’t try to sell you a mattress or a home protection system.

Living For The Dead:

According to tarot card reader Ken, the spooky adventures of five gay ghost hunters are all fun and games until someone gets possessed. That’s what tarot card reader Ken thinks about this strange new reality show about the spooky adventures of five gay ghost hunters.

People have said that the show was like gay Scooby-Doo with better hair and funny lines, like being scared of the “horrific” blanket more than the clowns at Nevada’s famous Clown Motel. Kristen Stewart was one of the show’s executive producers.

The Other Black Girl:

The Other Black Girl is based on the same-named debut book by Zakiya Dalila Harris. It’s about an editorial assistant named Nella who thinks she’s found a friend when her New York publishing house finally hires another black woman named Hazel.

But as Hazel does well at work, Nella’s happiness wanes, which makes her realize that something bad is going on at the company. Harris said that Get Out by Jordan Peele influenced the book, so you are able to anticipate the show to have some horror movie elements on top of the horror that comes from dealing with the whites of the publishing business.

Bob’s Burgers:

Loren Bouchard created Bob’s Burgers, a cartoon TV show that debuted in 2011. It’s about Bob Belcher, a third-generation restaurant owner who runs Bob’s Burgers with his loving wife and their three kids.

Bob is sure that his burgers should speak for themselves, and he isn’t afraid to show off a wide range of unusual designs. The long stretches of slow business are getting to Linda, Bob’s wife. She still believes in his dream.

The constant fear that the restaurant will fail makes things even harder, and Linda’s ex-boyfriend, who is a health inspector, keeps bothering her. Even so, Bob is still determined to keep the grill hot.

Like other cartoon shows on Fox’s Sunday night lineup, Bob’s Burgers might not be completely family-friendly, and its idea isn’t exactly ground-breaking. However, the show loves the humor and chaos of the average American family.

Also, the show does a good job of capturing the sarcastic, off-target humor that made people think of The Simpsons in its early years. It also pays respect to what a “sitcom” is all about by having real plots and characters that are weird, funny, and fully developed.

New Girl:

New Girl was another great show that is perfect for binge-watching. It is gentle and often funny, and you can watch the whole thing on Hulu. Zooey Deschanel plays Jessica Day, a happy and bubbly young woman who moves in with three guys after an ex-boyfriend breaks up with her.

The great cast of this show is even better, with Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris finishing out the winning group. Over the seven years it ran, New Girl gained a big fan base, and its new home on Hulu should help it keep that fame.

Catch-22:

With Luke Davies as well as David Michôd in charge and the TV format, “Catch-22” makes a lot of sense of its source material. It changes the timeline, finds the humor, and uses stylish visual language to tell the story of men at war.

Christopher Abbott, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler, and many others give grounded and properly sarcastic performances no matter what kind of war they’re in combat, romance, bureaucracy, or any of the other many things that go along with it.

The X-Files:

The first, only, and only one. This sci-fi show has fans all over the world, and it’s perfect for people who skipped the 1990s to binge-watch or find it for the first time. Fox Mulder as well as Dana Scully are FBI agents who work together on the show to find out what’s really going on with strange things. Is it the bigfoot? or is it just a fuzzy bear all the time?

The show built up the stories of its characters while they fought aliens and cryptids, as well as things that go bump within the night, with its monster-of-the-week format. The X-Files is the show that started all current fantasy TV. It has influenced many other shows, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supernatural, and many more.

Moonlighting:

Bruce Willis became one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars with Die Hard, but he wasn’t even close to being the first choice to play John McClane.

That’s mostly because he was seen to be the funny guy in Moonlighting, the Emmy-winning 1980s drama about the Blue Moon Detective Agency as well as its two owners, David Addison and Maddie Hayes, who often fight. The show got great reviews from critics throughout its five seasons, and it wasn’t afraid to try new things with the sitcom formula.

This Fool:

Chris Estrada, a comedian, plays a 30-year-old man who doesn’t want to grow up. He still lives with his parents in South Central Los Angeles and doesn’t want to get into any fights with the gang members in his neighborhood. He also works at Hugs Not Thugs with his recently released cousin Luis, who is also a streetwise person.

If that isn’t enough to get you interested, the show’s founder is played by the always welcome and very funny Michael Imperioli, and Estrada, as well as Matt Ingebretson, Pat Bishop, and Jake Weisman, who worked together on the cult hit Corporate, also created the show. Julio and Luis try something new in Season 2.