Here Are The 18 Saddest Anime Shows You Can Watch Right Now:

Anime creators have a penchant for evoking strong emotions, particularly tears. From sad stories about young love, feelings that aren’t returned, and relationship problems to more serious stories about death, war, and illness, anime has a lot of stories that will break your heart and make you cry.

Many well-known people enjoy being sad. Adam Scott does it all the time. But sometimes seeing real people who are sad isn’t enough to make you feel better. Anyone who likes stories that break their hearts and make their eyes water has arrived at the right place.

In these cartoons, love stories can end in sadness, and you can also find out who you really are. Every person has a unique story that can make you sad in its own way. There are a lot of great cartoons that deal with really sad and upsetting topics.

The people who read these titles will definitely feel something in one way or another. There are a lot of great cartoons that show how unfair death is, how mistakes last forever, and how painful it is to learn to live alongside loss. It has all the best story points for a real tragedy.

Demon Slayer:

Demon Slayer is about two brothers who are on a mission to get revenge for the murder of their family and kill demons along the way. To get to their enemy, Muzan Kibitsuji, Tanjiro, and Nezuko Kamado have seen more deaths than they ever thought possible. But they keep fighting through the pain.

Along the way, people help Tanjiro and Nezuko, yet many of their friends get hurt or decide to go their own way. In their last moments, even some devils are saved because they are lost souls seeking a place to belong. Demon Slayer is a heavy show that leans toward sadness, which makes it a very sad anime.

Tokyo 24th Ward:

The Hazard Cast system in the named jurisdiction area in Japan’s capital predicts crashes and provides immediate assistance to victims, ensuring people’s safety. Unfortunately, it has its limits. For example, when a girl named Asami dies in a school fire, her friends Ran Akagi, Kouki Suidou, and Shuuta Aoi will feel empty for years afterward.

While remembering the people who died in the fire, these three friends get a call that alters their circumstances forever. “Tokyo 24th Ward” talks about painful things like death and how it affects people’s lives in many ways.

As it looks into these heavy topics, the show shows viewers the pain that the survivors went through, which can be very upsetting to watch at times.

Eighty-Six:

The cartoon “Eighty-Six” is full of excitement, but it also has a very sad theme. The main theme of the show is racism, which makes it very moving and sometimes sad to watch. The art style is great, and the show is one of the best robot cartoons in terms of animation quality.

In the world where the story takes place, a group of individuals called the Eighty-Six fight for a nation that doesn’t even see them as people and treats them like slaves. People treat them badly and think they are disposable, and they operate machines as a different unit of troops.

Lena, an expert manager and leader of the Eighty-Six, is at the center of the story. As she gets to know the team better, especially the group boss, Shin, she starts to question how they are being treated in a dehumanizing way. It’s hard for them to stay together because their relationship is complicated.

Angel Beats:

The story of Angel Beats takes place within a world like limbo, and the players are all dead teens who left unfinished business. At first, the show seemed like a funny slice-of-life cartoon with magical parts. But over time, it became more about the bad things that different characters went through in their lives.

It looks into what is stopping them from moving forward and how they allow travel. That’s when tears begin to fall. The 13 episodes of Angel Beats don’t quite make it as sad as it could be.

We don’t have enough time to get to know the people or feel their pain. But for many anime fans, Angel Beats was their first “sad anime.” It’s not the first series to deal with sad themes, but Angel Beats was a good introduction for people who were shocked to learn that anime may make them cry thanks to its magical plot and generally funny tone.

Assassination Classroom:

This two-season, 47-episode show really caught me off guard. Based on the title as well as the trailers, I thought this would be a mix of violent and funny cartoons.

Assassination Classroom wasn’t like other shows whose main idea was interesting enough to keep them going. It gradually but surely went above and beyond showing attempted murders and Koro-sensei’s many silly skills.

In the first season, I didn’t care a lot for most of the cast. But by Season 2, I couldn’t stop watching because I had seen how much the students changed as well as how close they became to each other and, most importantly, to Koro-sensei, whose backstory was so moving.

Your Lie In April:

The story of Your Lie in April revolves around Kousei Arima, a young piano genius. Following the death of his violent mother, Kosei stops being able to hear the sounds of his own playing and is unable to continue performing.

Things change for him, though, when he meets Kaori Miyazono, a happy fiddler who tells him he should start playing again. They become friends and start playing at music events together. But Kosei quickly figures out that Kaori is lying to him about a sickness she is hiding. You already know this is going to sound like The Fault Within Our Stars.

Parasyte: The Maxim:

Parasyte: The Maxim was a scary cartoon about an alien race that comes to Earth to eat people. “Parasytes” usually connect to the brain of a person and direct them to catch prey. On top of that, they can change the bodies of their hosts into horrifyingly ugly monsters with blades as well as hundreds of teeth.

Because of how the aliens are, many of the characters are eaten as well as taken over by the Parasytes. This is one of the saddest cartoons because of the creepy looks and tears of grief over lost loved ones.

Orange:

“Orange” is one of the few cartoons that expertly combines sci-fi as well as romance styles to tell an emotionally gripping story. An anime character named Naho Takamiya is in high school and starts getting letters from the future. It turns out that these letters are from her future self, and they’re basically telling her that she will feel bad about things today.

Takamiya attempts to figure out what’s going on and learns that she must prevent Kakeru Naruse, the new transfer student, from meeting a terrible fate. The show is very emotional because it deals with some very sad topics that often make people cry.

To Your Eternity:

“To Your Eternity” had all the elements of one of the saddest anime shows ever made. Season One is still very sad, but many fans think that Season Two messed up the flow of the show, which made it so interesting.

The cartoon looks at how people learn from their surroundings and how personalities change over time. A strange orb called “It” was sent to Earth through something called “The Beholder.” This orb’s job is to change and learn from its surroundings. That thing starts out as a rock, changes into grass, and finally turns into a wolf.

A person who owns the wolf is about to die, and when that person dies, “it” changes into a person. “It” starts a trip full of betrayals, emotions, and bonds now that it has feelings and can see the world through human eyes.

However, not everyone likes “It,” and some people want it to leave. What will “it” become, and where may this journey end? “To Your Eternity” looks into these questions by telling a story about change, relationships, and what it means to be human.

Rascal Does Not Dream Of A Dreaming Girl:

Rascal Does Not Dream Of A Dreaming Girl is a movie that comes after the 2018 TV show Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai. It has a very different tone than the TV show. The main character encounters a girl dressed as a Playboy bunny in the library in the first episode of the television series.

The next part is about teen humor and self-discovery. There are tough decisions, time puzzles, and a lot of lost love in the movie. The sudden change in mood isn’t the only thing that makes Rascal Does Not Dream Of A Dreaming Girl so sad.

Bokura Ga Ita:

It would be an insult to claim that we were there for a simple look. Still, this is one of my all-time favorite romance anime, in part because the manga’s art style is also very simple and clean. We watched 26 shows. For those of us who watched it as kids, though, there won’t be a second season. This show has been on at least four times for me.

Even though I know how it starts and ends, each time I watch it, it makes me sad. There’s something about the way their eyes look that makes you think they’re hiding something or hoping to meet someone.

Motoharu, Nanami, Masafumi, and Yuri are all good at what they do, and the shoujo tropes are used well. We Were There is additionally a great story about teenage love, with all the usual ups and downs. It also has some nice but sad music.

Clannad: After Story:

Clannad: After Story is the follow-up to the equally sad Clannad series. It’s about a young married couple as well as their new daughter, Ushio. But bad things happen to the couple, and Ushio’s dad stops wanting to live.

His family and friends try to help him through his sadness so that he doesn’t really fall apart. Be careful, because episode 18 is known for having sad parts.

Wolf Children:

Wolf Children has a good storyline, but it really makes you cry. In it, Hana, a single mother, talks about how hard it is to take care of her two kids. That’s hard enough on its own, but the kids are also half-wolf. The kids’ dad went shooting and died, so Hana had to raise the kids by herself.

Even worse, Hana found his body just as the trash man was throwing it away. As Hana tries to parent her two magical children, this cartoon will make viewers feel the same things she does. It’s a sad cartoon in many ways, but Hana’s strength and kindness as a single mother through all of her problems make it inspiring and motivating.

Nana:

“Nana” by Studio Madhouse is about two young women who are trying to figure out where they belong in the world. Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki are two women with the same name but very different personalities. They leave their hometowns with big dreams to go to Tokyo, the city of Japan.

After a string of bad dates in her early relationships, Komatsu finally finds a man she can count on. He doesn’t complain when he decides to relocate to Tokyo to go to school, though; he follows him there instead.

Osaki, on the other hand, is a great artist who just broke up with someone. She goes to the city with the goal of becoming a famous artist, but she has no idea what shocks she will find there.

In an interesting turn of events, they have to live together, and as they get to know one another better, they become great friends. Kobayashi and Osaki help each other through all of life’s ups and downs as they try to make a future for themselves.

The Garden Of Words:

“The Garden of Words” is a truly amazing show that lasts only 45 minutes. With its great animation, this short film gives a love story a new twist. It’s one of the greatest anime short pictures ever made.

The story is about Akizuki, a high school student who often skips class when it’s raining. One of these days, he meets an unknown woman within the park. They start talking to each other and slowly get to know each other by talking about their hopes and dreams for the future.

Akizuki tells the woman that he wants to become a shoemaker, and he even uses her footprint to make his first pair of shoes. As their friendship blossoms, he discovers the shocking truth: the woman is his teacher, Yukino, who has been on vacation and enduring bullying from her classmates.

The story shows how complicated their relationship is as Akizuki struggles with his feelings for Yukino as well as the moral problems that their relationship brings up. Is there more to their friendship than meets the eye? Will he have the ability to help her?

I Want To Eat Your Pancreas:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas has an odd title, but at first glance, it seems like another theatrical, end-of-the-world romance. The movie is about a boy who doesn’t care about anyone and whose famous and happy friend Sakura passes away from a pancreatic disease.

The boy, who refuses to reveal his name, and Sakura become close because he is the only person, besides her family, who knows about her condition. For Sakura, the boy helps her cross things off her list, and for him, Sakura helps him get to know other people.

People will cry in I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, but not in the way that most people would expect. The movie breaks the rules of its genre with some changes. The interesting thing about I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is how it deals with chance and the decisions we make when we can’t change our fate.

White Album 2:

Don’t worry, you don’t need to watch The White Album because that and this have two different plots and people. Well, White Album 2 focuses on the love triangle that forms when Haruki adds the mystery piano genius Kazusa to his band along with school star Setsuna.

There are some things that aren’t what they seem when Haruki and Setsuna become a couple. I had a feeling that something bad was going to happen, but that wasn’t enough to protect me from the terrible pain that hit me when it did.

Was there something wrong with them from the start? Do they think they had good goals, or did they know they were lying and would have to pay for it? Also, White Album 2 has a lot of great songs that made me feel what Haruki, Setsuna, and Kazusa felt at the end. I’m not sure if I want a second season or not.

Grave Of The Fireflies:

Grave of the Fireflies is a heartbreaking war story about two young sisters, Seita and Setsuko, who grow up in the last days of Imperial Japan. When Kobe is bombed in 1945, the children become separated from their parents. As Kobe is bombed in 1945, the brothers are left to fight for themselves.

They have to look for food, plead for assistance, and fight off other survivors who are willing to do anything to stay alive. The movie takes a sad turn, even though they love each other and want to live. You’re going to cry badly.