Here Are The Fifteen Best Sci-Fi Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

There’s a beautiful sci-fi movie about everything: aliens, scientists, time travel, you name it. That makes it very hard to make a list of the most advanced science fiction. It’s nearly hard to decide where to begin or end.

Sci-fi stories can take place on Earth, any other world, or even within the farthest reaches of space, so this description has to be broad. It can happen now, in the past, or in the future. You have to go back to the beginning of movies to figure out where sci-fi movies came from.

Metropolis, which came out in 1927, set the standard for all future urban dystopias with its groundbreaking visuals. For example, Blade Runner’s look is eerily similar to Fritz Lang’s foreboding city hellscape.

The movie’s sci-fi world could be very different from ours, or it could be very similar. It could have robots, aliens, or cool gadgets in it. On the other hand, maybe not. More than that, there are numerous subgenres within the sci-fi movie genre, and that’s not even counting the movies that mix sci-fi and fiction.

Gravity:

It wasn’t Alfonso Cuarón’s goal when he wrote the script for Gravity to make a movie about space. His main interest was in studying the ideas of hardship and human strength, along with space as a minor subject.

It was impossible not to be amazed by the stunning visuals in this Oscar-winning film about two scientists who become stranded in space and must find their way back to Earth. With its creepy mood and rising, rich imagery, Gravity is less of a simple sci-fi movie and more of a complicated classic.

Minority Report:

In one of his most complex projects to date, Spielberg takes on Philip K. Dick. The freaks called PreCogs can see into the future, and Tom Cruise played John Anderton, a member of a special unit whose job it is to stop killings before they happen.

Anderton, on the other hand, is suspected of a murder he hasn’t committed and has to run away. Minority Report is a thrilling, realistic chase thriller that also creates a deeply disturbing and engaging near-future world.

It also touches upon themes of fate, government intrusion, and media invasion into our daily lives, which makes the movie as important as ever. The only bad thing about it is that the happy finish doesn’t seem to fit alongside the rest of the movie.

Wild Wild West:

Let’s look at Wild West West. The movie, which starred Will Smith as well as Kevin Kline, had all the elements of a western, plus bicycle-powered planes and huge mechanical spiders. Oh, and magnets.

Quite a few magnets. To be honest, the movie wasn’t great. It did win 5 Razzies, such as Worst Picture as well as Worst Original Song for Smith’s awful rap-based theme song. Hugo, directed by Martin Scorsese, was a better steampunk movie. It’s a cute story about a lost boy who tries to fix his dad’s robot.

The movie also showcased American filmmaker Georges Méliès and his 1902 dream film A Trip to the Moon, which is kind of cool. Which is kind of cool. The Mysterious Geographic Explorations of Jasper Morello was a great book if you like steampunk.

Even though it’s short and animated, this steampunk movie has everything a fan could want dark lighting, great outfits, lots of dirigibles, and strange steam-powered machines. Check out the Top 10 Facts About the Pyramids That Could Prove Advanced Ancient Technology while we’re talking about weird stuff and old technology in general.

Aniara:

In Aniara’s imagined world, people rely on a positive move to survive, only to be undermined by their own worst traits. It’s possible that people would leave Earth if the climate changed, and it’s also possible that one of those ships headed for Mars would have a terrible accident that would send it off course and into the unknown.

On the other hand, humanity’s sad fate is not its final death in space, but what it does with the time it has left. Leaders lie to keep things running smoothly and to keep the benefits that come with their jobs.

For many people, entertainment turns into a faith as they long for models of real-life experiences. In the end, all hope fades into thoughts of past lives, and living is just a way to delay what will happen.

Rebel Moon:

Rebel Moon, Part One: A Child of Fire, is a space opera by Zack Snyder. Fans of Star Wars as well as other sci-fi epics should know about this movie. The story takes place within a universe ruled by Motherworld as well as the Imperium and its army of other galaxies.

Even though Kora used to be in the Imperium, she tried to make things right by starting over on a moon called Veldt, far from Motherworld. Kora will no longer be able to run when the Imperium finally gets on Veldt.

Kora gets Titus, a former Imperium general, Kai, Gunnar, Tarak, Nemesis, and numerous other people to help her protect the world she has taken in as her own. However, this group of fighters might not be sufficient to stop the Imperium’s full attack.

Contact:

This movie, based on the same-named Carl Sagan book, is about two scientists who make contact with alien intelligence. In this movie, science and religion clash. Ellie Arroway, PhD, works at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. For years, she has been trying to get in touch with aliens there.

Upon receiving a signal from the Vega space system, she actively joins a global race to decipher it, hoping to be selected to respond to the message. The movie sparked debate because it included real video of Bill Clinton reacting to the discovery of an asteroid believed to be from Mars. This led the White House to write to the producers.

Tom Johnson, who used to be president and chairman of CNN, also spoke out to say he felt bad about letting some of his on-air hosts, like Larry King, be in the movie because he thought it crossed the line between entertainment and news.

Signs:

After The Sixth Sense as well as Unbreakable, M. Night Shyamalan was at the top of his storytelling game in the early 2000s. However, Signs is still his best movie from that time.

Even though the movie takes place in the present, Shyamalan’s personal story regarding an alien invasion desires to take us back to the UFO craze of the 1950s, with crop circles, tin foil plots, panic spread by news stories and rumors, and a truly terrifying sighting that continues to give us chills.

Signs focuses on a lot more than just little green men, though, as all great Shyamalan movies do. Mel Gibson portrays Franklin Hess, a priest who has lost his belief in God after his wife’s death. He is a priest who lost his belief in God after his wife died.

The movie explores Graham’s struggle to deal with both his own tragedy and a moment within human history that has never been seen before, ultimately leading to the bigger question Does God exist?

If that’s the case, does he really hear? Shyamalan isn’t that good, so he can’t really answer those inquiries for you. He does, however, give his players some very interesting proof.

Passengers:

Generation Ship is a less well-known subgenre of science fiction. It’s based on the idea of an interstellar ark, where a lot of people from Earth go to outer space to find a new home. Even though the original passengers are going to be dead by the time they get there, they hope that their children’s children will be able to start again to destroy another planet.

The 2009 sci-fi/Horror movie Pandoranium is an example of this type of movie. It’s about 60,000 people who leave Earth as it dies to make the 123-year trip to a planet with a similar atmosphere.

The people are supposed to go into hypersleep and wake up every couple of years to take their turn running the ship. But of course, there are broken computers, unstable nuclear reactors, space-induced craziness, and some kind of monster hiding on the ship, which keeps them from sleeping.

You get the idea. The rest of the movie is pretty silly. Passengers, starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, had a similar idea and a crazy robot bartender played by Michael Sheen, who was better than both of them.

Passengers doesn’t use the same scary tropes as Pandorum, and while it does go a little crazy, it chooses a happier ending. What happens on Earth after everyone has left?

A Waste Allocation Load Lifter from the Earth class is sent to clean up the mess. That’s also cute. How do movie trips compare to real ones? Check out these eight of the worst trips ever.

The Congress:

The Congress by Ari Folman shows how our growing digital lives can be both good and bad. To some, being able to connect to a fake, cartoon world can be a welcome break from a real world that only seems to bring pain and suffering.

However, being ready to do so can only speed up the end of the old world, and embracing the fake makes people question their own identity when they can take on the look of a celebrity or give away their own look so that others can use it.

It’s already hard to tell the difference between escaping reality through entertainment and dealing with real-life consequences when we’re online.

Creating a fake world that we can actually live in might not only be the next sensible move, but additionally the next existential crisis that we must confront. Folman’s sci-fi movie, which is a mix of live-action and animation scenes, says it all.

Love And Monsters:

In Love and Monsters, Dylan O’Brien, who used to be on Teen Wolf, really shines as the major character. And even though there are many animals in this world, Joel is most scared of being alone.

Joel and Aimee were married before the end of the world. After seven years, they are living independently within distinct camps, but Joel still can’t get over the love they had together. Joel also thinks that he is bad for his group because he freezes up when he’s fighting. To get back to Aimee, though, Joel goes off to find her group on his own.

Joel makes some friends along the way, like a very loyal dog, but his trip is about more than just staying alive. Basically, he needs to change everything about himself and accept that not all monsters are bad.

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind:

This gem is one of many examples of what I call “hidden” science fiction films. However, the sci-fi element holds significance as it remains concealed within what appears to be a distinct narrative.

In this case, the chance to have one’s memories erased through a scientific process sets the stage for a story about love and memory that is moving, sad, and says a lot about relationships.

The broken direction by Michel Gondry works well with Charlie Kaufman’s reverse-engineered gem of a script. Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey are both perfect as the mentally damaged pair who choose to forget each other even though their memories keep coming back to them like messages from another world.

Mars Attacks:

Sci-Fi movies always have an alien invasion, and there are hundreds of them to choose from. Independence Day might appeal to you if you like movies about aliens and over-the-top patriotism.

If you want something a little more lovely, you could watch Pacific Rim by Guillermo Del Toro. In this movie, huge alien monsters come out of the water to fight robots run by humans.

It’s still a little silly and nationalistic, but it’s a lot easier on the eyes. However, not all Alien Invasion films are action-techno hits. Attack the Block is a more realistic movie about aliens taking over a city. “What kind of alien would go into a run-down South London council estate?” “Someone who wants to fight.”

Attack the Block didn’t spend a lot of money on special effects, yet the writing was out of this world. Or, if you want something more crazy, you could watch Mars Attacks, which is a parody of 1950s B-movies and has the best-looking alien.

A lot of big names are in it, like Jack Nicholson playing the selfish president, Glen Close to be the first lady, as well as Pierce Brosnan to be a very annoying British man who “interprets” for the Martians while smoking a briar pipe.

The First Purge:

There may not be another item on this list that seems more likely than the one in The First Purge. The idea of a government-run sociological experiment where crime was legal for 12 hours might seem a bit unrealistic, especially since most people don’t trust the current White House administration.

However, the idea that politicians could exploit such an experiment to eliminate individuals receiving social welfare assistance and further enrich the wealthy is sadly not far removed from the workings of contemporary politics.

The white supremacist attacks on American towns this year are just one step or two away from state-sanctioned murder that is carried out and supported through an openly nationalist government. In the future, America might not have an official Purge Night, but there might be a Purge that is okay with the government.

Lucy:

While Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow in the MCU, she didn’t get any abilities. However, that doesn’t affect her role in Lucy. Before the events of the movie. To Lucy Miller, she was just another American student in Taiwan.

After tricking her into being a drug mule, Lucy is taken by Mr. Jang and forced to carry an experimental drug within her stomach. By mistake, the drug enters Lucy’s body, granting her unprecedented godlike powers.

Lucy’s body can’t hold together for much longer, though, because of her skills. Lucy needs to get to Professor Samuel Norman right away and tell him what she has learned.