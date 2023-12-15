Here Are The 12 Finest Bollywood Cricket Movies You Can Watch:

As you might expect in a place like India, where cricket is both a sport and a feeling that most people can connect to, Bollywood cricket films are the only ones of their kind.

A match between India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup could be almost as exciting as a great Hindi movie or TV show about cricket. The desire for a fictional movie or thrilling documentary centered around the sport generates a significant amount of energy.

These movies have the power to make you feel strong. They show the pure passion as well as drama of cricket in a way that seems bigger than life. Inspirational trips, nail-biting climaxes, and the rise of the underdog are all story tropes that always move people.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Kaun Pravin Tambe tells the inspiring story of Indian bowler Pravin Tambe, who played his first international game when he was 40 years old. The movie shows how strong faith and willpower can be by showing Tambe’s struggles and wins. It cleverly shows the player’s journey while getting into the details of his character.

Along with Ashish Vidyarthi as well as Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who both give great performances that make the story more interesting, Shreyas Talpade also stands out. Even though it has some problems, the movie is worth seeing because it makes people want to follow their dreams.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story:

The story that hasn’t been told about how Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni went from selling tickets to collecting trophies. The goalie, Dhoni, is on the school football team.

Bannerjee, a school cricket teacher, wants him to join his team and work out with them for two hours every day. His skills as a cricket player at the state level improve over time, but he hasn’t been lucky enough to make the Indian cricket team for a long time.

Dhoni agrees to work for Indian trains as a ticket checker and starts playing cricket for the trains. After four years, he was picked to play for the Indian cricket team. He goes on to become one of the best leaders in the history of the sport.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams:

Sachin’s life unfolds from his childhood to the conclusion of his career in 1999 in the first storyline. The second one is about how he became the “God of Cricket” before he won his first world title.

Sachin tells the story of the film for the most part, with some help from Harsha Bhogle as well as Boria Majumdar. The movie is based on the scene-by-scene accounts of many people, such as players and other bowlers.

Videos of Sachin’s personal life, talks, and cricket games showcase most of the scenes in the movie. At the beginning of the movie, Sachin makes his friend fall into a bore. Right after India won in 1983, Sachin talked about how he got interested in cricket when he was young. They learned how to play cricket from R. Achrekar, who was his teacher.

Because of space issues, he moved to his aunt’s house next to the park. Sachin became well-known after he formed a 664-run collaboration with Vinod Kambli. He practiced cricket every day when he was younger, until Yorkshire signed him.

Lagaan:

This is the most important one, so it had to be at the top of the list. In Lagaan, a made-up Indian town during British rule that is suffering from a drought bets their whole lives on an all-or-nothing game of cricket against the people who created the sport. It’s an underdog story like no other.

Fans of all ages will always remember the cast, the music, and the cricket itself, even after 20 years. Even their friends lovingly call some of India’s younger spinners “Kachra”.

The film was perfect in every way, as shown by the many awards it won around the world and its bid for an Academy Award. It’s one of the few times that 22 yards and 70mm work perfectly together.

Iqbal:

Iqbal is one of the best Bollywood cricket movies ever made and will always be a classic. It shows us what a deaf-mute kid named Iqbal wants and how hard it is for him to get there: to play professional cricket.

Another great performance by Talpade is how well he captures Iqbal’s determination as he faces challenges with the assistance of his sister Khadija.

From training on a small piece of land to receiving lessons at a cricket school from Mohit, a broken-down ex-player portrayed with great emotion by Naseeruddin Shah, the movie depicts his journey. Iqbal is a masterpiece that shows strength and hope while looking at poverty, family relationships, and disability.

Azhar:

There is an Indian cricket player named Mohammad Azharuddin who scored a hundred in his 99th test match. However, authorities quickly suspected him of fixing games after linking his name to M.K. Sharma, a gambler from London also known as Shaun.

The Indian Cricket Board has banned him for life. Azhar chooses to go to court to fight the ban with the help of his friend, the lawyer Reddy. The story quickly jumps to 1963, when Azhar was born in Hyderabad to a middle-class family.

Azhar’s grandfather dreamed of Azhar playing 100 tests for Team India, which encouraged the shy young Azhar to show off his hitting skills to his opponents.

When Azhar was young, he went to Mumbai to pick the Indian team for a game. The day of the game, he got the sad news that his grandpa had died. He still plays because that’s what his grandfather asked him to do before he died.

83:

83, a cricket movie that came out in 2021 and has been getting a lot of attention lately, is mostly because of its large cast, which includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, and more.

Each of them had their own fan base, and the movie became a huge hit because of the excitement around Kapil Dev, who was captain of India’s World Cup-winning team. The biopic sports movie takes us on an exciting trip through the 1983 Cricket World Cup win of the Indian national cricket team.

This beautiful movie brings alive a world that had given up on Team India, only to see an amazing comeback on the cricket field. It’s a story about sticking with something even when it seems impossible.

Jersey:

Hindi film clearly knows how powerful cricket stories can be for making interesting stories, and that’s why they keep making them. Jersey was the latest thing to add to this list.

This is the story of a man who slowly stops loving his wife, and his hopes of playing cricket for his country are going away. In the eyes of his young son, who looks up to him and wants to be a cricket player like him, his only goal is to be strong.

The second quarter really gets into the sports part of his life as well as shows the happiness, pain, and pride that come from playing for your country in the most popular sport in the world. This is a list of the greatest Hindi movies about cricket, and Jersey is one of them.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari:

Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a happy, playful Bollywood movie about a man named Rusy who does a lot to help his son reach his goal of playing cricket at Lord’s Cricket Ground. His crime is to steal a Ferrari during the chase.

The story takes a nice turn when they find out that the stolen car belongs to Sachin Tendulkar, a famous cricket player. After watching this movie, you’ll feel good about yourself.

Fire In Babylon:

The West Indies cricket team became one of the best in history and the best in the world in the late 1970s and stayed that way into the 1980s. During most of the period between the years 1950 and 1960, the West Indies Cricket Team played great hitting and bowling, yet they were not consistently the undisputed best, such as England or Australia.

This all changed quickly when the West Indies, who had just won the World Cup under Clive Lloyd, went to Australia and lost badly, 5-1. Dennis Lillee, a great pace bowler, made fun of the legendary Caribbean batting order.

In 1976, Lloyd used the same strategy and went to England after using pacers such as Michael Holding and Andy Roberts to beat India 2-1. The English leader, Tony Greig, thought the plan was strange, though, and said in an interview that he “intends to make the West Indies grow.”

Lloyd’s batteries were driven to cause chaos as well as win the series 3-0 due to the perception of bias towards an Englishman born in South Africa. It was impossible to go back after that.

The West Indies beat every team they played, alongside players such as Joel Garner and Colin Croft, as well as a more experienced Malcolm Marshall. This set the stage for future greats such as Curtis Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

The West Indies pre tty much ran world cricket from the beginning of 1980 until 1995. No other team in the history of any other sport has ever been able to do that.

Shabaash Mithu:

While she was leader of the women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj led them in both Test and ODI matches. She led India to the finals of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The movie about her life tells the story of her journey through her time in the world of women’s cricket. It talks about her struggles and wins in women’s cricket. At one point, no one in India could name a single female cricket star. Tennis is a sport that men play. In 1990, Noorie played cricket with some guys from the neighborhood.

It’s impossible for her to give up. Noorie’s mother put her in a dance class because she was tired of her being a girl. That’s where she meets Mithali as well as Mithu. Mithu is the best student in Bharatanatyam.

Mithu and Noorie and I became good friends. His brother Mithun plays cricket and is older than Mithu. Mithun tells Mithu that he can’t go to the cricket field. Their parents, Leela as well as Dorai Raj, live with Mithu and Mithun.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii:

This project has a lot of goals. Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii is the story of a young boy who is orphaned and finds a bat that he thinks is magical. The bat takes him on a trip of a lifetime, from playing cricket for India on the world stage to finding a family within his role model as well as leader. It’s a fun mix of magic, cricket, and real life.

At that time, stories about a lost and bullied child whose dreams came true with a little magic were just what kids needed to believe they could reach their goals, with little miracles along the way. The movie is one of the greatest Hindi cricket movies because of all of these things.