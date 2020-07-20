General News

Here Are The Top 5 “I-LAND” Applicants With The Most Followers On Viki This Week

July 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Who’re you rooting for on “I-LAND”?

These are the highest 5 candidates with probably the most followers on Viki as of July 20:

  1. Sunoo
  2. Heeseung
  3. Jake
  4. Daniel
  5. Sunghoon

Present your assist on your favourite candidates by clicking on their names and following their Viki pages! The 23 candidates on “I-LAND” are Daniel, EJ, Geonu, Hanbin, Heeseung, Jaebeom, Jaeho, Jake, Jay, Jimin, Jungwon, Okay, Kyungmin, Nicholas, Ni-ki, Seon, Sungchul, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Taeyong, Ta-ki, Yoonwon, and Youngbin.

*Please observe that these follower-based rankings don’t have any affect on the official outcomes of “I-LAND” in any approach.

Meet up with the newest episode of “I-LAND” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment