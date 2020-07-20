Here Are The Top 5 “I-LAND” Applicants With The Most Followers On Viki This Week

Who’re you rooting for on “I-LAND”?

These are the highest 5 candidates with probably the most followers on Viki as of July 20:

Sunoo Heeseung Jake Daniel Sunghoon

Present your assist on your favourite candidates by clicking on their names and following their Viki pages! The 23 candidates on “I-LAND” are Daniel, EJ, Geonu, Hanbin, Heeseung, Jaebeom, Jaeho, Jake, Jay, Jimin, Jungwon, Okay, Kyungmin, Nicholas, Ni-ki, Seon, Sungchul, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Taeyong, Ta-ki, Yoonwon, and Youngbin.

*Please observe that these follower-based rankings don’t have any affect on the official outcomes of “I-LAND” in any approach.

Meet up with the newest episode of “I-LAND” with English subtitles beneath:

