Here Are The Top 5 K-Dramas Of The Month On Viki

One other month has flown by! In March, we have been blessed with dramas of various genres that stored us entertained and binge-watching on. With out additional ado, listed here are the Ok-dramas that have been fan favorites this month on Viki.

“River The place the Moon Rises”

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between the traditional Goguryeo folktale characters Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo). Born a princess, Pyeonggang doubles because the murderer Yeom Ga Jin and goals of turning into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo. On Dal is a mild, pure-hearted man who offers his coronary heart to Pyeonggang and even goes in opposition to his peace-loving rules so as to shield her. The drama follows Pyeonggang and On Dal’s pure romance and the princess’s epic journey in the direction of energy to restore the dominion to its former glory.

“The Penthouse 2”

The hit drama has returned with its highly-anticipated second season. Set in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence referred to as Hera Palace, the primary season featured three ladies on the coronary heart of the story: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Cheon Website positioning Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society. “The Penthouse 2” surprises viewers as soon as extra because it continues to inform the dramatic and intense story of the Hera Palace residents.

“Mouse”

“Mouse” is the drama that marks Lee Seung Gi’s highly-anticipated return to appearing since his 2019 drama “Vagabond.” The darkish mystery-thriller tells the story about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his dad and mom. The two group as much as monitor down an evil psychopathic serial killer and start a quest to know how psychopathic behaviors develop.

“How To Be Thirty”

“How To Be Thirty” is a relatable romance drama that follows the work and love lives of ladies who’ve simply entered their thirties. Jung In Solar stars as profitable webtoon creator Website positioning Ji Received, whose plan to keep away from romance goes awry when she meets her new writer Lee Seung Yoo (CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk), who additionally occurs to be her past love from center college. Issues get extra sophisticated when Cha Do Hoon (Track Jae Rim), the movie director in control of adapting Website positioning Ji Received’s webtoon right into a film, seems eager to strike up an in depth friendship together with her.

“Scripting Your Future”

“Scripting Your Future” is a fantasy romance drama a few god named Shin Ho Yoon (Ki Do Hoon), who writes the fates of people. With a view to create the romance of the century, he secretly will get inspiration from the work of a makjang (excessive) drama screenwriter named Go Che Kyung (Jeon So Nee). In his story, Shin Ho Yoon pairs up Go Chae Kyung with the kind-hearted tv producer Jung Ba Reum (Kim Woo Seok), and he goes undercover as Go Chae Kyung’s landlord to carry the couple collectively. However his plans are ruined by none apart from himself as he finds himself falling for his protagonist.

“Scripting Your Future” is penned by Eun Solar Woo, a junior of the well-known screenwriter Kim Eun Sook who wrote “Descendants of the Solar,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Goblin.” Eun Solar Woo took recommendation from Kim Eun Sook whereas creating “Scripting Your Future,” so it’s possible that you simply’ll discover her affect within the drama!

Vote in your favourite drama of the month within the ballot under!