Here Are The Top 5 Most-Followed “I-LAND” Contestants On Viki As Of August 24

Present some love for your favourite “I-LAND” contestants by following them on Viki!

These are the highest 5 contestants with probably the most followers on Viki as of August 24:

Sunoo Heeseung Daniel Jake Sunghoon

Ensure the contestants you’re supporting make it into subsequent week’s high 5 by clicking on their names linked beneath and following their Viki pages!

Spoiler alert

Daniel, Hanbin, Heeseung, Jake, Jay, Jungwon, Ok, Ni-ki, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ta-ki are the 11 contestants who have survived on the present up to now.

You may nonetheless comply with the eradicated trainees Geonu, EJ, Jaebeom, Jaeho, Jimin, Kyungmin, Nicholas, Seon, Sungchul, Taeyong, and Youngbin in case you’d like to indicate your assist for them.

*Please be aware that these follower-based rankings don’t have any affect on the official outcomes of “I-LAND” in any means.

Vote in your favourite trainees right here, and watch the most recent episode of “I-LAND” on Viki beneath:

Watch Now