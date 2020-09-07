Here Corona patient girls on the target of the loneliness, now after the ambulance rape …

Thiruvananthapuram: Another bad news has come to light here after the news of the rape of a corona virus patient in an ambulance in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. In Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, a health worker molested a female Kovid patient. He has been arrested. The incident occurred when a 40-year-old woman was coming to Thiruvananthapuram from her home district Mallapuram. Also Read – Another news from Kerala after the rape of a COVID patient in an ambulance, now health worker from Corona patient ..

After being in the home quarantine for 14 days, the woman reached the health worker for a re-examination of Kovid and a negative certificate. The employee called the woman to her home and then molested her. The incident is on 3 September. The woman lodged a complaint with the police after which the accused health worker was arrested.

A day before, a 19-year-old girl was raped in an ambulance. The incident was carried out by the driver of the ambulance. The girl was sent from one hospital to another. She was alone in the ambulance. Then, after taking the deserted place on the way, the driver carried out a rape-like incident with him (Rape with Corona Patient Girl). After this incident, the ambulance driver was arrested.