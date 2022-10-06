Here is Daredevil’s first appearance in She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk

The appearance we’ve all been waiting for in She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk finally arrives this week and we already have the first clip of Daredevil making his appearance (in costume) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Entertainment Tonight has the exclusive clip of Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, appearing in She-Hulk. Something that the series has been anticipating for weeks before the premiere of the first episode.

Check out the clip below to see some She-Hulk vs. Daredevil action, as well as the exchange of banter between the two superheroes, or check out the new episode already premiering on Disney+.

He’s back! Watch Daredevil make his highly-anticipated return to the MCU in a sneak peek at an all new episode of #SheHulk. https://t.co/51ehlVRUDh pic.twitter.com/pzSyWuXL6q — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 5, 2022

Daredevil just appeared in the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk. this week following last week’s revelations.

Charlie Cox already made his appearance in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it was in his character as Matt Murdock. However, aside from being a very good lawyer, he didn’t fight any crimes in the Spider-Man movie.

This is just the beginning for Cox’s return to the MCU. Disney and Marvel have already announced that he and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return in a new series, Daredevil: Born Again. The 18-episode series will introduce Daredevil and the Kinpin to the MCU in a new story.

Daredevil: Born Again will not be a continuation of the Netflix series. Cox explained that the series’ title is a perfect fit for what Disney and Marvel are doing with the character, but it won’t tell the story of Frank Miller Born Again or pick up where Netflix left off.