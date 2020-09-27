Here is the practice of becoming a sex worker, if girls are caught, the court said – Prostitution is not a crime, everybody…

new Delhi: Often women are caught for prostitution. The police take action. Meanwhile, a case came up in Maharashtra in which it was said that sex trade is not a crime. Girls have the freedom to choose a profession. No one else has said this, but the Bombay High Court. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: Bombay High Court Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for these various posts in High Court, apply soon, will get 46 thousand per month salary

In fact, three girls in Mumbai were caught on charges of prostitution. Police sent these girls to the correctional home. The case reached Bombay High Court. While hearing this case, prostitution is not a crime under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. A woman has the freedom to choose her own work.

In such a situation, women cannot be kept locked in the reform home for long. The court said that the purpose of the law is to end body trade, not because women are punished. The court also refused to send the arrested women to custody.

The court was also informed that the community from which the girls, who came from a guest house in Malad, Mumbai, comes from, there is a practice of sex trade. In such a situation, the court refused to hand over the girls to their parents.