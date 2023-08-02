Here Is What Sofia Vergara Asked For When Joe Manganiello Filed For Divorce:

Sofia Vergara showed that she has the “biggest heart” by giving her dog to her ex-husband Joe Manganiello after they broke up. A report claims that the Modern Family actress gave the Magic Mike actor their 10-year-old dog, Bubbles, without putting up a fight.

A source told the magazine that Vergara adores Bubbles and wouldn’t keep him away from Manganiello because she was closer to him than she is. According to court documents obtained from People, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” to be the reason for their breakup.

She Is Also Asking The Court To Uphold The Prenup:

She is also asking the court to uphold the prenup they made when they got married, which says that her personal assets, such as jewelry and artwork, and all earnings from before and during their marriage are still hers.

She Put Off The Wedding Ring From Her Finger:

On Monday, Vergara was seen wearing Nike shorts, a gray shirt with long sleeves, white sneakers, and big sunglasses. She flashed the photographers a thumbs-up alongside her right hand while kept her left hand upon her white handbag, yet her diamond ring was missing.

The actress’ trip to L.A. happened just a few weeks after Vergara as well as the Magic Mike star said they were no longer together on July 17.

The Couple Stated Within A Statement They Made A Hard Choice To Split Up:

The couple said within a statement at the time, “We have made the hard decision to split up.” “As two individuals who care deeply about each other a lot, we respectfully ask that you give us some space as we start this new part of our lives.”

In his divorce papers, Manganiello said that the pair broke up the first time on July 2 and that he as well as Vergara had a prenuptial contract.

Fans Also Noticed When Manganiello Didn’t Show Up To Vergara’s Independence Day Party On July 4:

Fans also noticed early in July that Vergara as well as Manganiello’s marriage looked like it was in trouble. When Manganiello didn’t show up to Vergara’s Independence Day party on July 4, it was clear that he and Vergara were no longer together.

Next week, Manganiello added to rumors of a breakup when he wished his ex-girlfriend a happy birthday on social media while Vergara was with friends in Italy. ” “Happy Birthday, Sofa!!” he wrote upon July 10, which many of his fans later called “cold.”

Vergara Posted A Story With Caption “When life brings you lemons, you travel to Italy to make juice from them.” On July 15:

Vergara, on the other hand, sent a mysterious message via Instagram upon July 15 while she was on vacation in Europe. She wrote at the time, “When life brings you lemons, you travel to Italy to make juice from them.”

Vergara’s desire for a prenup comes as the couple continues to negotiate the terms of their divorce. “They still have some things to work out, like who gets to keep Bubbles,” a source told Us on July 27. “But Sofia hopes that they can move on in a fair and calm way.”

The Couple Learned That They Didn’t Agree Very Often:

Another source said last month that Vergara as well as Manganiello were “living different lives” before they broke up. “There wasn’t any cheating or anything such as that,” the person told Us in an exclusive interview. “They both learned that they didn’t agree very often.”

The source said that Vergara was “very social” as well as “would rather proceed out with his friends” than stay home, while Manganiello was “more of a homebody.”

What Is The Reason Behind Break Up:

Because of their different styles, they didn’t spend “a lot time together,” the person who reported it said. “They’ve been living on their own for about a year, so it was necessary to break up.”

A third source told us that the two had been “living apart” for months before their “mutual” breakup. “Sofia’s friends rallied around her, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s ready to date once more now,” the person said.

“Joe would never give up his dog Bubbles, as well as Sofia knows this,” a source stated of the couple, who just announced they were splitting up.

Sofia Loves Bubbles As Well As Needs Her To Be Happy, So That’s Why She’s Letting Joe Had Custody:

"Neither of them is angry or looking for revenge, as well as Sofia loves Bubbles as well as needs her to be happy, so that's why she's letting Joe had custody," the source said.

In 2021, Vergara told The Tonight Show that her dog picked her then-husband over her. She said, “She hates me. I thought she was meant for me. She should have been my dog.”

“She came at the house, and we don’t know, she thought that she was there for Joe, and that’s all she was hoping to do,” Vegara said. “It’s terrible, and she hates me. She treats me very badly. She nips at me! She joked, “She’s not that beautiful within real life.”

