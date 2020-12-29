Here the services of the teachers working on the contract will not end, know what is the direction of the High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed the services of contractual teachers in a school running under the aegis of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University not to be terminated by March next year. The court gave this instruction while hearing the petitions of various teachers. Also Read – Goa: Government school teacher ‘bad touch’ to students, arrested by school committee

The teachers have requested to give themselves the status of regular or permanent employees in the petitions. At the same time, he has also appealed to stop the management from terminating their services illegally. Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to JMI and Syed Abid Hussain Higher Secondary School seeking response on the petitions and adjourned the hearing till March 22 next year. Also Read – school teacher in jhabua madhya pradesh class 6 girl student slapped 168 times for homework | Student punished for not doing homework, slapped 168 in class

(input language) Also Read – Teacher of Lucknow’s St. John Vianney High School repeatedly slaps a student for not standing up on attendance call | Lucknow: A teacher who came to attend, slapped an innocent child, video recorded on CCTV