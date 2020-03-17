Ahead of the March 26 release of Borderlands three’s newest advertising and marketing marketing campaign DLC Weapons, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, Gearbox has launched a video showing off the first 12 minutes of gameplay. Whatever the establish, there are unquestionably far more weapons than there are love or tentacles, nevertheless most likely those will can be found time.

The DLC might have avid players working with wedding ceremony ceremony planner Gaige to confirm the union of Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs goes to plan despite the varied dangers of ice planet Xylourgos.

Gearbox describes the expansion as a “cosmic horror rom-com”, and the few glimpses we get of The Resort and its creepy bartender Mancubus are decidedly Lovecraftian. Avid players could even provide the likelihood to find the aptly named village of Cursehaven, and help the occultist townsfolk treatment their eldritch points.

