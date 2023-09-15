Here’s A Breakdown Of The Aquaman 2 Trailer:

The long-awaited initially trailer for Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom was eventually released today, and it’s a lot. The DC movie universe has received new management, and fans are anticipating not only the release of Man of Steel, but also a long-overdue superheroic refreshment.

Returning to the world of Atlantis, director James Wan appears to have raised the stakes on all fronts. However, what precisely is happening? What are the purposes here? Instead of speculating, we thought it would be best to ask the man himself.

Earlier this week, io9 was among a select group of journalists invited to view the trailer and speak with Wan about the film. During the course of the conversation, the director of Saw, Insidious, as well as Furious 7 revealed some of his thoughts as well as goals for this latest DC film.

Aquaman Acquired $1.1 Billion Globally:

In spite of the inclement weather in England, the cast and crew of this sequel to Aquaman appear to be in good spirits. Aquaman grossed $1.1 billion worldwide and is DC’s highest-grossing film to date.

Even though Wan acknowledges that directing a movie about superheroes throughout a pandemic was exhausting, he appears content with how things are proceeding.

“producing movies is difficult enough; producing a tentpole film was even more difficult. “The addition of a life-threatening pandemic elevates the situation to an entirely new level,” he says.

“However, we’ve been filming for some time now, and the process has been relatively smooth.” “This film is very personal to me. It’s very significant to me, especially from where we began alongside the first movie to where we’re going to with this one,” Wan said.

In The Trailer, Manta Is Seen Wielding A Mysterious New Black Trident:

“In my opinion, The Lost Kingdom was the ideal companion to the initial Aquaman film. It’s as if one and two naturally complement one another. Consequently, I hope you feel the exact same way when watching the last film.”

Manta wields a bizarre new black trident in the trailer, the antithesis of Aquaman’s trident of Atlantis. The trident is a peculiar weapon choice that has no comic book precedent, and since it is a brand-new creation, it is somewhat unimpressive.

It is essentially the latest example of a trope that has permeated superhero media for years the mirror match, in which a hero and an adversary possess nearly identical abilities but use them for different purposes.

In Avengers: Endgame, two versions of Captain America engage in the most archetypal mirror match ever seen in superhero cinematic history. It was a thrilling and entertaining scenario, but we’ve seen it numerous times since then.

It Is Possible That The Black Trident Was Merely His Most Recent Creation:

Vision squared off against White Vision within WandaVision; Taskmaster’s conceit in Black Widow mirrored the techniques of the Avengers; and Secret Invasion concluded with two Skrulls who had borrowed the powers of other heroes facing off.

There are indications that Manta’s trident conceals more than meets the eye. Given his character’s technical background, it is conceivable that the Black Trident is merely his most recent invention, one specifically designed to vanquish Aquaman in combat.

And Would Wan Be Willing To Direct A Third Aquaman Film? Oh, Buddy, He Says I Have No Idea:

The mirror match could be a weary archetype, but hopefully Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom will infuse it with new salinity. mGunn has already made it plain that any DC superhero titles that do not fall into their connected cinematic universe are going to be deemed “Elseworlds” entries, comparable to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

And would Wan be willing to direct a third Aquaman film? “Oh, buddy,” he exclaims. “I’m not sure. This movie has consumed so much of my time and energy that all I can think regarding is taking a lengthy respite.” Perhaps somewhere not too near to the ocean.