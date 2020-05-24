Here’s all the other hilarious Got Talent auditions from BGT magician Lioz Shem Tov

Over its 13 years on the airwaves, Britain’s Got Talent hasn’t seen a magician fairly like Lioz Shem Tov. Primarily as a result of he’s not a magician at all.

Taking to the stage on Saturday’s present (23rd Might), the self-proclaimed mentalist delivered a hilarious comedy act to judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – pranking one among them in the course of.

The act noticed the performer pull Holden onto stage, making the choose select from two packing containers (conserving one at arm’s size), earlier than pulling out a plastic bag from inside. Then, with the two standing back-to-back, Shem Tov instructed his new assistant to depend slowly to 10 earlier than going through the viewers.

Unknown to Holden, the Israeli act used this time to a lot down a banana, popping the peel in the bag as each turned.

Not solely did Shem Tov obtain 4 yeses from the panel, however Walliams additionally declared the act “comedy genius”, whereas Dixon praised his “stage presence”.

Eagle-eyed listeners could have seen Simon Cowell commenting mid-act he’d seen Shem Tov earlier than in “America”. That’s as a result of the comedy magician beforehand appeared on the US model of BGT, America’s Got Talent, in 2018.

Reasonably than performing his banana trick there, Shem Tov used his “telekinesis” expertise to blow bubbles and make them disappear along with his fingers, earlier than opening a bin lid along with his thoughts/the connected pedal.

Apparently, Cowell wasn’t such a fan of this act two years in the past. In truth, whereas fellow judges Mel B and Howie Mandel applauded Shem Tov, Cowell pressed his purple buzzer, voting to cease the efficiency after solely a minute. Though Cowell retracted this view by the finish of the act, Shem Tov was reduce from the competitors earlier than the stay reveals.

The magician additionally made to the grand ultimate of Australia’s Got Talent in 2019, ending in the prime 10.

Plus, in the identical 12 months, he carried out in the French model of the franchise (La France a un Incroyable Talent), however failed to achieve the stay reveals.

In 2018, he additionally competed in Israel’s Got Talent, reaching the semi-final.

So, will Shem Tov attain the ultimate levels of Britain’s Got Talent 2020? If he does, we would have to attend some time: as just lately indicated by Amanda Holden, ITV is planning to maneuver the stay reveals to “early Autumn” resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It could sound like unhealthy information, however this delay means Shem Tov now has months to excellent his bin lifting method for viewers. Keep tuned.

Britain’s Got Talent continues 8pm Saturday on ITV. Should you’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.