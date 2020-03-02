Here’s everything that happened in Liar series 1

It’s been over two years since Liar debuted on ITV, so if you happen to want a refresher earlier than embarking on series two, we’ve received you coated…

Series one in all Liar launched us to Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt), a secondary college English instructor who had simply gone via an amicable breakup with boyfriend PC Tom Bailey (Warren Brown). Now free and single, she agreed to go on a date with an enthralling and handsome surgeon referred to as Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) – who additionally happened to be the widowed father of a boy in her class, Luke Earlham (Jamie Flatters) and the co-worker of her sister, nurse Katy Sutcliffe (Zoë Tapper).

The date went nicely, beginning with a beautiful dinner on the restaurant on the finish of the pier and ending with Andrew again at Laura’s place for a glass of wine. However that’s when issues received hazy.

Laura wakened the next morning understanding that one thing was terribly fallacious. After showering and stripping her bedding in a panic, she rushed to her sister’s place in tears and advised her she couldn’t bear in mind what had happened – however that she had one way or the other ended up on the mattress, and she or he hadn’t consented. It was rape.

In the meantime, Andrew was telling his colleague how a lot he appreciated Laura and needed to see her once more. She was superb, and he’d already texted her, and was anxiously ready for her to textual content again.

So was Laura making it up or misinterpreting what happened? Or was Andrew actually a scheming rapist? All through the following three episodes, viewers had been invited to query who was telling the reality. However for the sake of readability, we’ll say this proper now: Andrew was the liar, and he’d spiked her wine glass with a date rape drug.

Laura went to the police, the place the case was investigated by DI Vanessa Harmon (Shelley Conn) and DS Rory Maxwell (Danny Webb). But it surely was his phrase towards hers.

Annoyed, Laura then went public with the story on social media – and now everybody knew concerning the allegations, together with Andrew’s colleagues and his son and all his schoolmates and all Laura’s pupils. She additionally took issues into her personal fingers, breaking into Andrew’s home (unintentionally leaving her earring behind – whoops) the place she found a transparent vial of liquid in a field underneath his mattress.

Due to the entire breaking-and-entering factor (which is sort of unlawful), Laura wasn’t in a position to ask Vanessa and Rory to research. However she did handle to influence her ex-boyfriend Tom, a police officer, to acquire a warrant and search Andrew’s home for medicine. Sadly, the vial Tom’s crew discovered turned out simply to be insulin, so it was a complete useless finish.

Andrew and his lawyer blew up about the entire incident, and so they later managed to get Tom suspended from the police. Additionally they determined to go after Laura with a defamation case.

In the meantime, Laura wasn’t giving up. She dug into Andrew’s previous and located one other sufferer, Catherine MacAulay, in Edinburgh. And whereas up in Scotland, she was on the hunt for solutions about Andrew’s late spouse and her “suicide”; Tom had managed to seek out out that the neighbours had heard an enormous home row earlier than she died. It was suspicious, however nobody had been in a position to show something.

Livid on the approach his title had been ‘smeared’ and arrogantly certain that was untouchable, Andrew now determined to make DI Vanessa Harmon his subsequent sufferer. She’d turned down his invitation for a drink, and she’d made it clear she believed Laura.

So Andrew drugged Vanessa, crept into her home whereas she was unconscious on the couch, raped her, after which left and not using a hint. Vanessa was closely pregnant, and solely started to grasp what had happened the following day when she went to the physician with unexplained bleeding and ache. The infant was effective, however the physician was shocked to seek out abrasions round her vagina – which was further stunning to Vanessa as her spouse Jen (Jill Halfpenny) was away on lively obligation in the navy.

Andrew was reinvestigated by the police, however once more that they had no precise proof; the rapist had persuaded his son to offer an alibi, and the physician discovered no signal of the date rape drug GHB in Vanessa’s blood. (It doesn’t keep in the system for lengthy.)

With Andrew nonetheless free after two fruitless investigations, Laura got here up with a plan to border Andrew by planting a date rape drug in his work locker. Tom provided the drug and supplied to sneak into the hospital.

However earlier than they went via with it, Laura spied her sister Katy’s umbrella in Tom’s automobile and began to surprise… what was happening there? She confronted Katy and found the horrible reality: her ex-boyfriend had an affair together with her personal sister. It was a double betrayal, and likewise surprising information for Katy’s husband Liam (Richie Campbell).

At this level, rejecting Tom’s assist, Laura deserted the locker plan and got here up with one thing much more drastic. She invited Andrew to the pub – supposedly to inform him she would again down in the defamation case – and spiked his drink with the date rape drug; then as the results kicked in, she bundled him into the again seat of his personal automobile and drove him off to the boatyard, the place she tied him up in the boathouse.

Sadly, she then made the error of behaving like a Bond villain and taunting him with particulars of her Huge Plan (to border him for raping her once more), whereas (in fact) Andrew managed to loosen the rope round his wrists and untie himself. “Don’t run,” he stated, displaying her his free fingers – and so started the chase.

However simply in time, Vanessa sped up in her automobile. She’d tracked Andrew’s automobile to this distant location in the nighttime, fearful he was attacking one other sufferer. When she found what was actually happening, the detective agreed to maintain quiet about Laura’s actions – and she or he vowed that Andrew would face justice.

Then we jumped to a few months later! Laura had agreed to go on a date with Ian (Kieran Bew), a beautiful man she met throughout her journey to Edinburgh. It went very nicely and she or he talked about making an attempt to maneuver on from what happened. However whereas they had been on the pub having fun with a drink, via the window she noticed Andrew on a date with a reasonably blonde girl and have become terrified that historical past was about to repeat itself.

So Laura tracked down this girl, Charlotte, and tried to warn her off. However as an alternative of operating away, Charlotte advised Andrew that Laura had been interfering in his love life – and Andrew was so incensed that he went spherical to Laura’s home in the nighttime, referred to as her up and creepily taunted her down the telephone.

“I play that again each time I get the prospect,” he stated, recounting particulars of her bedspread and the work held on her bed room wall. And Laura now had the gut-churning realisation that he’d filmed the rape.

(In the meantime, Charlotte turned out to be an undercover cop, however Andrew caught her taking a pattern from her wine glass to check it for medicine; the operation was a bust.)

With the police struggling to pin Andrew down, Laura got here up with a brand new plan! She requested her disgraced (and really sorry) sister Katy to steal Andrew’s telephone from his locker at work, and Tom stripped it for knowledge. What they discovered was a textual content from a girl referred to as Mia Lentzovka, who requested: “When are you able to come over to gather your issues?”

Laura went over to Mia’s, blagged her approach in by calling herself a pal of Andrew’s, and stated she was choosing up his stuff. She was taken to the backyard shed, the place she found a bag filled with reminiscence playing cards – and when she appeared on the contents of these playing cards, she discovered video recordings of 17 rapes. Together with her personal.

With that proof, the police had been able to arrest Andrew – and DS Rory Maxwell was certain he’d be happening for a extremely, actually very long time. However after they arrived at Andrew Earlham’s home, he was gone.

After three weeks, the police had been nonetheless looking for Andrew Earlham and recordings of his sexual assaults had been leaked to the press. However whereas the police had but to seek out him, the digicam panned in on a physique mendacity in the marshes – and there was Andrew Earlham, useless, along with his throat sliced open.

However who killed him? That’s the query for series two…

Liar begins on on ITV at 9pm tonight (Monday 2nd March)