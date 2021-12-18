Here’s how you can get rid of annoying Chrome notifications in Windows 10 and 11

Google Chrome, like multiple applications and programs on our PC, shows notifications both in the system tray and in the browser itself when we enter a website. This is sometimes useful, as we can be aware of what is happening, but it is not strictly necessary, and sometimes it can be annoying.

In these lines we will show you how to disable Google Chrome notifications, either those that appear in Windows 10 and 11, or those that we can see within the browser itself.

How to disable them in Windows

Windows 10

To disable these notifications from the operating system itselfAll you have to do is follow a series of very simple steps, which we explain under these lines:

We go to the section of ‘Setting’ , either through the notification panel or by right-clicking on the Windows icon.

We came in ‘System’ .

We click on ‘Notifications and actions’ .

Sliding down on ‘Get notifications from these senders’, we uncheck the option in Google Chrome.





Taking advantage of the fact that we are in this tab, we can also take a look at all the options that Windows allows us to modify in relation to notifications. We can simply deactivate them all from the switch that appears at the top, or select what type of notifications we want to receive, among other things.

Windows 11

In Windows 11 the procedure is similar, and due to the visual change of this operating system, It is also possible to modify the appearance and location of these notifications. These are the steps to follow:

We access the menu of ‘Setting’ via the taskbar or from the start menu.

In ‘System’ let’s go to ‘Notifications’ .

In the section, we scroll down and search for Google Chrome.

We deactivate the tab in Chrome.





If we access the application in question from the notifications menu, we can modify several of the parameters, such as the type of banner, if we want them to reproduce sound, or manage their priority.

Disable notifications from Google Chrome

Logically, Through the browser itself, we can deactivate those notifications that appear on the screen when, for example, Chrome tells us that a website or extension wants to send us notifications. We can do this both from the Flags panel, where we will deactivate those of the system, as we have explained before, or through the Chrome configuration panel itself.

Block system notifications





To disable the notifications that appear in the Windows 10 and 11 panel, just type in the address bar ‘chrome://flags’ without the quotes. Here we will access the experimental settings panel. Then we look for the option of ‘Enable system notifications’. By default it is in Default, meaning that it will act according to how we have it in Windows. If we want to disable them, just change the option to ‘Disabled’.

From the Chrome settings menu

In this menu It is possible for us to deactivate both all notifications, and only for one website. The procedure is also simple, we leave it below these lines:

We access the menu of the three points in the upper right corner

We select ‘Setting’ .

Let’s go to ‘Privacy & Security’ .

We access the option of ‘Site settings’ .

We slide a little and select ‘Notifications’.





Already in the notification menu we can configure Chrome so that it does not allow the sending of notifications to any website, or deactivating only those that do not interest us. If we select the option ‘Do not allow sites to send notifications’, no website will ask us if we want to receive them, getting rid of the, sometimes annoying, poster located in the left corner.