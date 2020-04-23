General News

Here’s how you can learn the full routine for the Strictly Keep Dancing Challenge

April 23, 2020
Strictly Come Dancing followers hearts’ had been all a-flutter final evening when it was revealed they’ve the probability to learn a routine from the professionals.

Shirley Ballas launched the “Keep Dancing Challenge” which consists of various professionals every day offering a few steps to a traditional routine.

Followers can comply with the motion on social media, however we now have the full routine for you in a single place beneath.

Keep tuned to this web page for the new steps on a regular basis…

Half One

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Skorjanec guided viewers although the first steps of the energetic Jive-style routine.

It’s truthful to say followers had been slightly bewildered by the tempo of the routine, however with slightly follow we’ll all get there!

One fan giggled: “Like it! Unsure I can sustain these days however I’ll give it a go.”

One other mentioned: “Omg are you kidding me?!? I’m going to be knackered after the first bit and I’ve been doing @thebodycoach PE day-after-day!”

“Can we maintain in step? Not an opportunity!” a 3rd mentioned.

Half Two

Dianne Buswell and Gorka Marquez took the baton for the second instalment, however the tempo didn’t cease there.

At the finish of the routine, followers get an opportunity to point out their appreciation for former host of Strictly, Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Prepare for the second verse of Dua Lipa’s Bodily…

Half three

Amy Dowden and Anton Du Beke stroll us via the subsequent a part of the routine – and it’s time to take slightly break.

Though you could be stopping for tea, don’t get too snug, as a result of the execs will get you again up in your toes quickly…

Half 4

Did you simply grasp half two? Nicely now, repeat it!

Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Nancy Xu will present you how it’s accomplished if you want a refresher.

Half 5

Oti Mabuse and Neil Jones have the subsequent a part of the routine – and it’s a corker.

With fist pumps and operating on the spot, can we now have one other tea break, Anton?

Half Six

We acquired slightly distracted by some cute canine partly six of the routine, thanks Karen!

You’re practically at the finish… maintain going!

Half Seven 

Giovanni Pernice will assist you end off the routine with an lively flourish.

You made it! Give yourselves an enormous pat on the again and don’t overlook to tune in to The Large Night time In to bounce with the nation.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this yr. If you’re wanting for extra to observe take a look at our TV Information.

