Here’s how you can take on a Chaser at home

If an hour of The Chase each day isn’t sufficient for you throughout lockdown, nicely, you’re in luck.

ITV is releasing 15-minute episodes of the favored gameshow on-line after every present for the subsequent two weeks.

Trivia buffs will be capable to take on a Chaser each day at 6pm, who’ll be asking followers 10 unseen questions by way of YouTube, Fb and Instagram.

A distinct Chaser will problem the general public every week, with Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan showing this week, and Shaun ‘The Darkish Destroyer’ Wallace from Monday 25th onwards.

The primary two episodes of The Chase Additional from earlier this week are presently obtainable to look at, that includes The Vixen and her ukulele.

Episodes of The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, filmed earlier than the lockdown are presently airing on ITV.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm, with The Chase Additional airing at 6pm on YouTube, Fb and Instagram. If you’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV information.