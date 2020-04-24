Here’s how you could win tickets for the Friends HBO reunion

Information that the Friends forged had been set to reunite for a one-off unscripted particular triggered a lot pleasure when it was introduced earlier this yr, and a few fortunate followers may have the likelihood to attend the recording.

All six stars of the present are collaborating in an initiative known as The All In Problem – which can see six tickets for the taping, along with the likelihood to participate in a Warner Bros. Studio Tour, supplied to followers.

Asserting the problem on her Instagram web page, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “We’re so excited to affix the All In problem to assist preserve folks fed and wholesome throughout this time.

“We’re inviting you and 5 of your folks to affix the six of us on Stage 24. Be our private company in the viewers for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the present and rejoice all the enjoyable we had … and get the entire Friends VIP expertise on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

All followers have to do to enter is go to AllInChallenge.com and donate any quantity that they’re able to – with the proceeds going to a variety of charities.

The All In Problem has seen a bunch of stars from TV, movie and sport elevate funds for these in want together with the aged, youngsters and frontline heroes.

Though the Friends reunion particular was initially set to debut at the launch of HBO’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max, that can not be the case – with the filming delayed attributable to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.