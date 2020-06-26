Here’s the full list of extra content coming to ITV Hub this summer

Excellent news for viewers bored in lockdown: ITV Hub is super-sizing its accessible content this summer by bringing varied 2020 titles again to the platform.

The streamer will likely be making “some of the most talked about TV exhibits to date this 12 months” accessible for you to look ahead to the first time or revisit.

From hit drama Quiz to Love Island’s winter sequence, a quantity of boxsets have been added again onto ITV Hub for the coming months.

Whereas, in accordance to ITV, there are much more titles to be introduced, right here is the full list of titles already confirmed to coming to ITV Hub…

Which dramas are arriving on ITV Hub this summer?

Quiz, the largest TV drama of the 12 months to date, is returning to ITV Hub this summer. Starring Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, Fleabag’s Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen, the sequence dramatises the notorious ‘Coughing Main’ scandal which hit Who Needs to be a Millionaire in 2001.

White Home Farm, which aired on ITV in January, can be becoming a member of the platform, starring Freddie Fox as real-life assassin Jeremy Bamber.

Whereas Flesh and Blood, starring Imelda Staunton and Russell Tovey, will likely be touchdown on the Hub as soon as once more to inform the story of a household’s suspicion when their widowed mom introduces her mysterious new boyfriend.

Which actuality exhibits are arriving on ITV Hub this summer?

We might not have our ordinary lengthy, sizzling summer this 12 months, however Love Island’s winter sequence is returning the ITV Hub for followers to binge-watch in addition to Ibiza Weekender.

Actuality followers may also have the option to watch Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, The Actual Housewives of Cheshire, Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown and final 12 months’s sequence of The Solely Approach is Essex on the platform to get your fill of drama for the summer.

Which documentaries are arriving on ITV Hub this summer?

A number of factual content may also be touchdown on ITV Hub in the coming months, together with Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which follows The Chase presenter and his son Barney as they journey throughout America.

Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer will likely be becoming a member of it – a four-part documentary sequence which sees the soccer supervisor welcome associates to his luxurious residence, whereas Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Highway Journey will likely be again on the platform additionally in case you’ve been lacking the culinary trio.

Season one of Completely India: Mancs in Mumbai can be set to return, that includes Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas journey throughout the area with their dad.

These titles will arrive on ITV Hub this summer. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.