Here’s what Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich gets right that so many true crime documentaries get wrong

By: Jo Berry

Warning: this text touches on material that some readers might discover distressing

Netflix’s hit four-part docu-series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich brings to life the tales that made newspaper headlines final 12 months when financier Jeffrey Epstein died in jail whereas going through costs of intercourse trafficking.

Utilizing footage of Epstein being interviewed for an earlier cost (and disdainfully refusing to reply questions) alongside feedback from prosecutors, associates and investigators, plus movie of Epstein’s houses (together with his non-public island within the Caribbean), director Lisa Bryant’s documentary is an interesting and horrifying have a look at how one man escaped justice for many years, presumably with the assistance of rich connections.

Whereas the collection isn’t excellent – in a super world it might have been illuminating to listen to from Epstein’s society “associates” reminiscent of Ghislaine Maxwell, in addition to from the employees of his houses who presumably really feel they’ll’t come ahead – there’s one factor this documentary does that could be very particular. It provides Epstein’s victims – the survivors of his crimes – a voice.

Alicia Arden, Chauntae Davies, Maria and Annie Farmer, Michelle Licata, Sarah Ransome, Shawna Rivera, Virginia Roberts, Haley Robson, and Courtney Wild by no means obtained to face Epstein in court docket. They by no means obtained to face in entrance of him and a choose and jury and element the sexual abuse, rape, and intercourse trafficking that came about. They by no means obtained to see him sentenced for his crimes in opposition to them.

Filthy Rich provides all of them an opportunity to inform their tales, and converse for these women and girls who’ve but to return ahead who have been additionally Epstein’s victims. Bryant prioritises them, and lets them converse clearly by directing the digicam on them and by no means distracting the viewer with the awkward re-enactments some documentary makers favour.

In fact, Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged crimes are the one factor that hyperlinks these ladies, however Bryant properly doesn’t make all of it about him – in any case, do we actually wish to spend 4 hours solely within the firm of this horrendous man? It’s one of many pitfalls many true crime documentary collection tumble into – concentrate on the perpetrator, be it Tiger King’s Joe Unique or Confessions With A Killer’s Ted Bundy, and you might be asking your viewers to decide to spending hours of their time with some very unlikeable individuals.

Netflix

It helps that Epstein was one thing of an enigma anyway, with enterprise associates confirming in Filthy Rich that he lied or was obscure about his previous careers and the place his cash got here from, and Bryant not spending an excessive amount of time on the years earlier than his alleged crimes. Till Epstein was arrested, many of us had by no means heard of him, so whereas the documentary could also be about him, his presence doesn’t overshadow his sufferer’s testimonies as maybe Michael Jackson’s did within the Leaving Neverland documentary. And in contrast to Jackson, there appears to be nobody in Epstein’s life ready to return ahead to defend him, making the survivors’ testimonies much more highly effective.

Prioritising the survivors over the perpetrator hopefully provides them some form of catharsis, even when it could actually’t give them the justice they’ve looked for so lengthy. They’re given the prospect to articulate their frustration at how Epstein prevented felony costs for so many years – a few of his accusers are speaking about crimes they reported again within the 1990s – whereas law enforcement officials clarify to us, and to them, the brick partitions they got here up in opposition to throughout their investigations.



Netflix



With us all targeted on the present pandemic, Epstein was all however forgotten simply months after his demise in August final 12 months. However this documentary permits the survivors’ tales to dwell on, it reminds us all of what Epstein was accused of, and if nothing else it helps to seek out him responsible within the court docket of public opinion.

Most significantly of all for these courageous ladies who’ve come ahead, Filthy Rich serves to remind us, the police and everybody else investigating Jeffrey Epstein that he didn’t commit these crimes alone in a room with out anybody else’s information. There have been different individuals concerned, those that aided him, those that met these younger women, those that regarded the opposite approach.

We are able to solely hope that at some point sooner or later this documentary can have a sequel, detailing how the opposite individuals in Epstein’s story have been discovered and delivered to justice for his or her involvement in his horrendous crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is streaming now on Netflix