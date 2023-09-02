Here’s What Sam Asghari Had To Say Regarding Britney Spears’ Fans Calling Him Jobless:

Sam Asghari just quickly sidestepped a question about his split from Britney Spears while on strike with the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists.

For some history, Britney and Sam have been married for 14 months and have been together for more than six years. The news that they are splitting up has been out for more than two weeks.

Sam was the one who asked for a divorce. In court papers, he said that “irreconcilable differences” were the reason for their split.

The man was granted his SAG card, so on Thursday he went to the picket line to show support for his fellow SAG-AFTRA members who have been upon strike since July 14.

Sam Asghari Didn’t Want To Talk About How They Were Going To Break Up:

Asghari is probably most recognized for having been married to Britney Spears, yet when a reporter asked him to talk, he didn’t want to talk about how they broke up.

He said, “We’re not here to talk regarding my private life.” “We want people to know that my fellow workers are working hard and going on strike for my future. I hope that everything gets sorted out quickly so we can all get back to doing what we love most, which is making art as well as inspiring people.

Unfazed, a guy on the ground queried Asghari about stories that indicate that he’s “jobless,” as well as the 29-year-old talent told him that almost every actress is “jobless” right now.

We Don’t Know What Is The Precise Cause For The Split:

We don’t have any other solid information about why the couple got a divorce. But a lot of insiders say that the couple had been having problems for a long time and that their separation was inevitable.

Since the news got out, both Sam as well as Britney have continued to update their fans about what they are doing through social media.

Sam seemed to show that he doesn’t hate Brit in a statement he posted on Instagram shortly after he moved for divorce. He said, “We will keep the affection and admiration we have for one another, and we wish her nothing but the best always.” “Stuff goes down.”

Even though the two people who used to be together have a lot to work out legally, it appears like Sam was slowly trying to get away from the famous singer.

Fan Saw That Sam Had Stopped Following Her On Instagram:

This week, friends noticed that he stopped following her on Instagram after it came out in court papers that he wants her to pay him spousal support. It looks like Britney continues to be following him for now.

Now, just a few days later, he quickly dodged a question about why they broke up when he was out in LA. In exchange, the photographer queried him what he thought about claims that he was “jobless” after the split. He confirmed that this was true.

“I mean, that’s the whole idea of the strike,” stated Asghari. “I work as many jobs to be Leonardo DiCaprio does. So, AMPTP, hurry up and make a deal. Santa in “Sexy Santa” won’t play himself.

Britney Is Paying For His New Luxury Apartment, As Far As We Can Tell:

Sam brought up the current strikes in Hollywood and said, “I hope all that gets fixed quickly so we can all get back to doing what we love most, which is creating art as well as inspiring people.” Sam admitted that he doesn’t have a job because it was said that Britney is paying for his new expensive flat.

Reports from last week say that the pop star has been shelling out $10,000 a month for him to stay within a new apartment, since he moved out of her Thousand Oaks, California, home. Representatives for neither Sam nor Britney have said that this is true.